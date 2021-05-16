LEE, N.H. — D.J. Shaw claimed his first career American-Canadian Tour victory Sunday following a hard-fought Lee USA 150.
The multi-time Pro All Stars Series champion held off Dillon Moltz for the runner-up spot before being named the winner an hour later. Shaw inherited the first-place prize after Wayne Helliwell Jr. was disqualified in post-race technical inspection for a chassis infraction.
Reigning ACT champion Jimmy Hebert crashed in the final practice session and was unable to take the green flag at New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway.
Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue earned the pole in qualifying for the first ACT visit to Lee USA Speedway since 2018. The rising star led the first two laps before Shaw sailed underneath him. A flurry of early cautions followed, including back-to-back spins by brothers Shawn and Jamie Swallow Jr. Helliwell drove around the outside of Shaw to take the lead on the fourth restart of the race at lap 12.
Helliwell paced the field for more than 50 circuits, which included a lap-39 caution for Peyton Lanphear’s spin. It wasn’t for a lack of effort by Shaw, who constantly challenged to Helliwell’s inside. Shaw finally regained the lead on lap 66 after speeding underneath Helliwell.
Shaw remained in front until Jesse Switser’s turn-three spin brought out the sixth caution at lap 86. Shaw chose the outside for the restart, but he lost speed while coming out of turn four. As a result, Helliwell and Joey Polewarczyk Jr. shot in front.
The field bunched up again on lap 96 when Reilly Lanphear and Switser made contact in turn three. Helliwell settled into the lead on the ensuing restart, with Shaw getting back around Polewarczyk for second. Shaw couldn’t close the gap on Helliwell until they caught a quartet of cars inside of 20 laps to go.
With three cars in the pack racing to stay on the lead lap, Helliwell had his hands full as Shaw, Polewarczyk and Moltz lined up behind him. As Helliwell attempted to stay to the outside of Dylan Payea, Shaw went low and led for lap 137. Helliwell surged back in front as the field started lap 138. Before the circuit was completed, the “calamity corner” of turn three struck again. Shawn Swallow and Joey Laquerre tangled, and the resulting stack-up caused Donahue to spin in front of the leaders. Luckily for the top drivers, there was no more carnage from the incident.
The field went back to the last completed lap for the restart, which put Shaw on the point. Helliwell drove past him on the restart. Two more cautions — one for Payea and Laquerre hitting the turn-three wall, and another for Ben Rowe’s spin with a flat right-rear tire — slowed the field before race’s end.
But after technical inspection, it was Shaw and his Arnold Hill Motorsports team holding the winner’s trophy.
Moltz ended up with the second spot, while Polewarczyk completed the podium. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. followed up his Late Model victory at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday night with a fourth-place result on the ACT stage. Rookie Erick Sands, Derek Gluchacki, Shawn Swallow, Rowe, Donahue and Laquerre completed the top-10.
ACT Late Model drivers will compete again June 12 at White Mountain Motorsports Park for the Spring Green at 6 p.m.. The Tour regulars will take on weekly Late Model competitors for 121 laps. They will be joined by Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis and Dwarf Cars.
