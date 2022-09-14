After taking a week off, the American-Canadian Tour returns to the Granite State at North Woodstock's White Mountain Motorsports Park for Sunday's 44th Fall Foliage 200.
The extra-distance, $5,000-to-win event is the final of three ACT events at the New Hampshire oval in 2022 and comes at a pivotal time of the season. With tracks across Quebec and New England wrapping up their championships, another big field of talented teams will make the trip to one of the most popular venues on the circuit.
D.J. Shaw has nearly shored up his ACT title run following his win just over one week ago at the 44th Labor Day Classic at Vermont’s Thunder Road. After dominating the field to win July’s Midsummer Classic 250, Shaw is one of the top favorites going into Sunday’s event with the A.H. Fence Ford Mustang. Shaw returns to the place that introduced the New Hampshire native to full-fendered stock car racing and is attempting to add yet another ACT jewel to his trophy case.
Top rookie contender Alexendre Tardif is in desperate need of a win if he hopes to catch up to Shaw in the overall standings. And White Mountain Motorsports Park has not been his best track. Tardif finished 15th in June’s Spring Green 122 and 18th in July’s Midsummer Classic 250. But the Quebec team is hardley giving up yet. Putting on the strongest title run from a Quebec team in recent memory, the Tardif crew has a lot of uncertainty coming up after never seeing the grounds of Seekonk Speedway in Massachusetts or Connecticut’s New London-Waterford Speedbowl. The team will need a strong run at the Fall Foliage to keep any title hopes alive.
Massachusetts racer Derek Gluchacki could be another front-runner at the late-season event. Gluchacki has been nothing short of perfect at White Mountain after sweeping all three of the Late Model Series events at the track throughout the summer en route to the inaugural championship. His versatile team has also taken down wins at Oxford Plains, Thompson, Seekonk and New Hampshire Motor Speedway this season, proving Gluchacki's ability to regroup quickly for the best results.
With four events still left in the season, Gluchacki and Tardif are still mathematically capable of taking over the championship at or just before the season-ending New London-Waterford Speedbowl 150 in October. Unfortunately for them, Shaw has made a habit of churning out top-10 results.
Former ACT champion Jimmy Hebert will make the short trip over the Kancamagus Highway to one of his favorite race tracks for Sunday's event. The Williamstown driver is looking to make it two victories in a row at the Fall Foliage after taking last year’s event over Gabe Brown and Gluchacki. New Hampshire racer Ryan Olsen has also submitted his entry for the Fall Foliage 200 after powering up to a 10th-place finish at the Midsummer 250. Waterbury Center's Tanner Woodard placed fifth in his second ACT start at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway in August and he’ll be one to watch at his home-away-from-home this Sunday.
AUTO RACING
LaDuc triumphs
WEST HAVEN — Tim LaDuc was not to be denied at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, as he ran away with the traditional Vermont slate trophy from Brown’s Quarried Slate and Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
The Orwell racer topped a win list that included Jason Quenneville, Kamden Duffy, Matt Wade, Jake Mallory, Gage Provencher, and Andrew Lopes.
LaDuc’s 30-lap victory was his fourth of the year in the headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division and his fifth overall at Devil’s Bowl in the 2022 season, having also copped an Enduro Series race in July.
LaDuc started 12th and ran through traffic as Dylan Rabtoy had the best outing of his Sportsman career up front. Rabtoy, who was the 2017 Super Stock champion at Devil’s Bowl on the former asphalt track, took the lead from polesitter Adam Piper on the third lap and held it through three quick restarts in the first third of the race.
LaDuc ran him down and took the lead on lap 23, holding it the rest of the way for the win. Rabtoy was the big surprise and finished a career-best second ahead of Frank Hoard III, Tanner Siemons, and Piper. Troy Audet was sixth, followed by Vince Quenneville, Brent Warren, Elmo Reckner, and Justin Comes. Qualifying heat wins went to Piper, Rabtoy, and Billy Lussier.
One week after Kenny Tremont Jr. posted his all-time leading 90th career win at Devil’s Bowl in the Vermont 200, LaDuc’s victory marked the 60th of his career at the track, which ranks second all-time across all divisions.
Quechee’s Jason Quenneville became the 15th different winner in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division in 2022, and the 11th different first-time winner in the division this summer.
The nephew of two-time champion Vince Quenneville Sr. and cousin of three-time Vince Quenneville Jr., Jason Quenneville finally knocked the monkey off his back by leading all 25 circuits. Despite four restarts that bunched the field, he drove away from Fred Little in the stretch drive and copped the win.
Little’s runner-up finish was his best effort since his last win in a Pro Stock feature in 2009. Timmy Aldrighetti scored a third-place result while Anthony Ryan nipped Steve Miller for fourth place. Josh LeClaire finished sixth ahead of Randy Ryan, A.J. Munger, Evan Roberts, and Ron DeLease. Little was a heat winner along with Kyle Kerr and Bubba McPhee.
Fourteen-year-old Kamden Duffy picked up his third win in the Hoosier Daddy Racing Rookie Sportsman division, running a competitive 20-lap race. Bobbi Jo Hults and Russ Farr traded the lead in the early laps before Hults was able to scoot away after the lone restart on lap 4. Richmond, N.H.’s Duffy drove from seventh place to reach Hults at the halfway mark and take over.
William Lussier Jr. passed his aunt to finish second, while Hults scored her best finish in a Modified in third place. Tyler Travis was fourth and Daryl Gebo was fifth, followed by Nick Austin-Neil, Randy Edson, Aaron Clark, Michael Clark Jr., and Ed Bell. Duffy and Hults won the heats.
Rookie Matt Wade had a good night at the right time in the Mini Stock division, as the Fair Haven freshman – who ranks second in championship points – triumphed on a night when point leader Chris Sumner’s car broke and was unable to race. Wade drove convincingly from 14th starting position to the lead with just four laps left to earn his third win of the year. Jake Barrows was the runner-up with Brian Blake, Tom Severance, and Griff Mahoney in tow. The top 10 was completed in order by Ronnie Alger, Allen Hewitt, Craig Kirby, Chris Conroy, and Levi Cram. Heats were won by Wade, Mahoney, and Conroy.
Granville, New York’s Jake Mallory drove a new car to the win in the 10-lap Mini Stock “B” Feature, beating Joe Malzac and Tim Robinson.
Bridport’s Gage Provencher scored his third win of the season in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, just two days after his 13th birthday. Provencher took the lead from defending champion Ray Hanson on the eighth circuit of the 15-lapper. Hanson held on for a season-best runner-up finish, followed by Logan Denis, Chris Lennox, and Chayton Young. Raelin Dunham finished sixth ahead of Lane Saville, Vern Woodard, Kevin Smith, and John Smith. Heat winners were Kevin Smith and Gage Provencher.
Colchester’s Andrew Lopes was a first-time winner in the 50-lap Enduro Series race. The Enduro veteran finally scored one of the rough-and-tumble victories after about a decade of trying, holding off previous winners Eric Leno and Tim LaDuc. Colton Leno was fourth and Kevin Pearsall completed the unofficial top five.
