MONTPELIER - A nonstop flow of late-season turnover finally caught up with the Vermont Mountaineers on Friday.
The top-seeded team in the New England Collegiate Baseball League had no answer for the offensive firepower of Martha's Vineyard during a 16-3 loss during Game 1 of the Championship Series. The Sharks will host the Mountaineers at 7 p.m. Saturday for Game 2 of the best-of-three series.
"We do think we've got a pretty good offense," Vermont manager Mitchell Holmes said. "Obviously it wasn't the case tonight, but we've been scoring a lot this summer. I don't know where we rank for offense in the league, but we're definitely in the top two or three. So we feel good about it. Hopefully our pitching staff can give us a shot (Saturday) and I think they will. We've got a lot of really good pitchers ready to go."
Twenty-six members of the 2022 Mountaineers are no longer on the roster, wreaking havoc in the current lineup during the most important stretch of the season. It didn't help matters to face the hottest team in the NECBL in the final series after barely eliminating the Sanford Mainers in Game 3 of the semifinals. The Sharks are 4-0 in the post-season and 12-2 in their past 14 games while seeking the first championship in franchise history.
"We're at 26 players lost and they've managed to keep their players for most of the summer," Holmes said. "So it's tough and we've just got to do a better job of everything. We feel like we're in a good spot for (Saturday) and we've got a locked-and-loaded pen. When we came in playing three straight games - and they only came off playing two and then the off-day - they were in a little bit better spot today. On top of that, they've had more of their guys stay. But we were able to save some guys today because we were getting blown out by so much. So we might be in an OK spot (Saturday) just because we have a lot of our arms rested and ready to go."
Martha's Vineyard erupted for 15 hits and capitalized on three Vermont errors to turn the highly anticipated clash into a whitewash. Marcus Franco, batting sixth in the order, went 4-for-6 with five RBIs and scored twice. His three-run homer in the fourth inning gave the Sharks a seven-run lead, and he added a one-run double during an eight-run fifth inning.
"Going into these bats I was struggling a little bit, but now I fell back to normal," Franco said. "I was going into it just trying to help my team win as much as I can. …(Vermont) started the season very hot. Coming into it, we were like, 'Dang, this a very good team and we have to outperform them.' Going into these playoffs, we knew that they were going to come out here and come in to the championship. And we just had to put it to them."
The top of the Sharks order haunted the Mountaineers all evening. Leadoff hitter Logan Chambers was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and one RBI. The team's No. 2 batter, Danny Crossen, went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI. Vineyard's No. 3 hitter, Thomas Bramley, wound up 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
"We heard that they're low on pitching and we had to get to the bullpen early," Franco said. "So our coach told us, 'Try to wear them down and see pitches.' And we worked well as a team and we saw pitches well."
Martha's Vineyard also relied on strong performances by Jadyn Jackson (2-for-6, one run scored, two RBIs), Michael Snyder (1-for-6, one run scored, two RBIs). Harrison Brown went 1-for-3 with one run scored, while Sharks teammate Cabot Maher reached base three times on walks.
"Going into this I was a little nervous," Franco said. "We're trying to win our first championship for the Sharks. So we're pretty excited going into Game 2 now."
Vermont's top offensive contributor was Danville's Tyler Wells (3-for-4, one RBI, one run scored). Mark Trotta went 2-for-4 and scored twice in the loss. Mountaineers Anthony DeFabbia and Matthew Venuto were each 1-for-2, while teammates Shane Lussier and Nic Notarangelo both went 1-for-4.
One silver lining for the Mountaineers was having a trio of position players combine to pitch the final four-plus innings. That allowed the regular members of the rotation to rest up for the remainder of the championship series, with ace Brendan McFall (7-0) slated to start Game 2.
"It will be good to get our best pitcher out there (Saturday) and we're looking forward to having him out there," Holmes said. "We need some guys that can prevent some runs and obviously we didn't do that today."
Winning pitcher Zachary Clesas allowed six hits over eight innings while striking out six batters and issuing one walk. Maher finished up on the mound in the victory before his team returned to the bus for a long ride back to Massachusetts.
"It's a 5-hour drive back and then the boat," Franco. "We're going to sleep during the morning and try to get as much sleep as we can before 3 o'clock (Saturday). And then the pre-game."
Martha's Vineyard sent all nine batters to the plate in the first inning while opening up a 4-0 lead. The Sharks loaded the bases with no outs, thanks to a Chambers single, a double to left-center by Crossen and a walk to Bramley. Snyder directed a grounder toward the pitcher's mound and advanced to first on a fielding error, while Chamers scored. Crossen crossed home after a defensive miscue at the plate and then Maher lined a one-run single to center field, pushing the Sharks in front 3-0. Aiden Tierney popped up before Luke Masiuk lined a one-run sacrifice fly to deep right field. A fly ball to right field by Jackson put an end to Martha's Vineyard stellar start.
Clesas retired Tyler Cox and Notarangelo on one-pitch groundouts before striking out Santino Rosso in the bottom of the first. Chambers ripped a double off the wall in right-center field on the second pitch he faced in the second inning. Crossen was hit by a pitch and then Chambers slid safely into third on a fly ball to center by Bramley. Snyder crushed a one-run double off the fence in right-center. Maher grounded out to first and Chambers was caught in a rundown between home plate and third base for the third out.
Trotta doubled to right center to give Vermont a much-needed spark in the bottom of the second. Venuto reached base when the Sharks shortstop attempted to make a lunging catch and watched the ball ricochet off his glove. Tom Ruscitti struck out and then Wells singled toward shallow center to load the bases.
With Cameron Gill at the plate, Trotta raced home to score on a passed ball. The throw to the plate eluded the Sharks catcher, prompting Venuto to gamble with a scoring attempt from third. A quick flip to home caught the Mountaineers base-runner by a split-second for an out. Gill struck out a few moments later, leaving Martha's Vineyard with a 5-1 advantage.
Relief pitcher Michael Hutchins took over in the third inning and Franco led off with a single past second base. Pinch-hitter Harrison Brown struck out, Masiuk popped up and then Jackson put two runners on base with a single to right field. Chambers flew out to left-center field for the final out of the frame.
Lussier flew out to left field in the bottom of the third, Cox grounded out to third and then Notarangelo ran out an infield single. Rosso nearly eluded a tag after chopping a pitch down the first-base line, but the Mountaineers standout was ruled out.
Hutchins issued walks to Crossen and Bramley to kick off the fourth inning. Snyder flew out to center and Maher struck out before Crossen stole third base. Franco clobbered a 2-2 pitch over the right-field fence for a home run, extending the lead to 8-1.
"I got back in the count early, 0-2, and I was trying to find a way," Franco said. "And then I just found a pitch I can drive and went to it and tried to drive it where it was pitched."
Walks to Brown and Masiuk were followed by a fly out by Jackson for the third out. Trotta grounded out to third and Venuto struck out for two speedy outs in the bottom of the fourth. Ruscitti jogged to first on a walk but was left stranded when Wells grounded out to third base.
Chambers left nothing to doubt while homering to right field on the first pitch of the fifth inning. Crossen lined a single to the outfield before Bramley launched a one-run double to the warning track in left-center field. Hutchins fanned Snyder and then Maher grounded out for the second out, but Franco remained hot with a one-run double to right-center field. It was the fourth hit of the game for the 6-foot-4, 235-pound slugger.
Brown put runners at the corners by reaching base on a fielding error and then a walk to Masiuk loaded the bases. Jackson slapped a two-run single to right field, padding the lead to 13-1. Notarangelo relieved Hutchins and hit Chambers with a 2-2 pitch to load the bases. A walk to Crossen plated another run and then Bramley directed a two-run single to center, making it a 16-1 contest. Snyder grounded out to close the inning.
Clesas maintained his mastery on the mound in the bottom of the fifth. Gill grounded out prior to a single by Lussier. The Sharks pitcher slammed the door by getting Cox and Notarangelo to fly out to the outfield.
Maher walked at the start of the sixth inning before Notarangelo struck out Franco. Brown singled to center field, Masiuk popped up and then Jackson flew out to right field. Rosso flew out to left field, Trotta grounded out and former Williamstown High School standout Dalton Cody flew out to left field in to bottom of the sixth.
Chambers moved to first after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. Crossen and pinch-hitter Matthew Maloney flew out to right field before Notarangelo snagged a line drive by Snyder. The bottom of the seventh kicked off with a Ruscitti groundout and a bloop single by Wells. Pinch-hitter Anthony DeFabbia went down swinging and then Lussier grounded out to second base.
Wells took over on the mound during the eighth inning and issued a four-pitch walk to Maher. Cody made an over-the-shoulder catch in right field to rob Franco of a potential double a minute later. Brown trotted to first on a walk, Masiuk flew out to left field and Jackson lined out to center. Clesas retired the side in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to a Cox pop-up and groundouts by Notarangelo and Rosso.
It was Rosso on the mound for the ninth inning and he showed off his skills by striking out Chambers. Crossen popped up to the catcher and Bramley flew out to center. Trotta doubled to right field in the bottom of the ninth before Maher retired Cody and Ruscitti. Wells served up a one-run single to center and moved to second on a balk. DeFabbia drove in Wells before Lussier flew out to right field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.