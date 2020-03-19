This year's Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star roster is overflowing with Washington County standouts.
The North-South game, originally scheduled to take place Saturday in Windsor, was recently cancelled due to the coronavirus. But VBCA officials still released the would-be lineups Thursday in addition to announcing the winners of several prestigious awards.
Windsor's Olivia Rockwood and Rice's Michel Ndayishimiye were named Players of the Year, while Lyndon's Sage Gosselin won the Stretch Gillam Award. Fair Haven girls coach Kyle Wilson and CVU girls coach Ute Otley received the Spalding Award after finishing the season with undefeated teams.
The Division I/II South girls roster included: Rylee Burgess, Rutland; Kyleigh Grenier, Kerigan Disorda, Fair Haven; Gabby Wardwell, Hailey Perham; Springfield; Molly Bruso, Mill River; Josie Choiniere, St. Johnsbury; Kristen Varin, Carly Hill, Rice; Grace Mahar, Mount Anthony; Grace Pinkus, Burr and Burton; Rachel Rooney, Brattleboro; Lindsey Joyal, Teagan Wheeler, Lyndon; Kennedy Mullen, Hartford. Woodstock's Steve Landon was slated to coach the team.
The Division I/II North girls roster included: McKenna Boyd, Julia Blanck, Maryn Askew, Quinn Boardman, CVU; Caitlyn Luitjens, Mount Mansfield; Mia Cooper, Harwood; Chloe Johnston, Mount Abraham; Mary Finnegan, Noelle Lyon, Emma Whitney, Essex; Emma Barker, Lily Mitchell, Burlington; Grace Giroux, Sarah Guertin, North Country; Hannah Burns, Enosburg; Nadia Bean, Lamoille; Aliza Lindley, Spaulding. Harwood's Tom Young had coaching duties for the North girls.
The Division I/II South boys roster included: Joey Gannon, Aubrey Ramey, Fair Haven; Malik Hendrickson, Rutland; Tyler Shelvey, Mill River; Noah Zierfus, Springfield; Noah Allen, Ethan Harvey, CVU; Anthony DeCorvalho, Mitchell Moffatt, Essex; Charlie Galanes, Tyler Millerick, Brattleboro; Tyler Buxton, Middlebury; Tommy Baker, Burr and Burton; Harrison Morse, Woodstock; Liam Kelliher, Mount Abraham. Middlebury's John Howe would have been the coach for the South boys.
The Division I/II North boys roster included: Logan Wendell, Andrew Cowan, Nick Guckin, Brian Lamar, St. Johnsbury; Connor Philbrick, George Zelman, Mount Mansfield; Evan Parker, South Burlington; Jenson Daly, Burlington; Taylor Yates, Kameron Dunsmore, BFA-St. Albans; Brett Roy, North Country; Ethan Crellor, Missisquoi; Dane Buckingham, Lyndon; Carter Pelzel, U-32; Taylor D'Agostino, Spaulding. U-32's Dan Gauthier was going to coach the squad.
The Division III/IV South girls roster included: Allie Almond, Lyndsey Elms, Maddie Flanders, Proctor; Jeneé McGee, Kiera Pipeling, Deanna Kenyon, West Rutland; Livia Bernhardt, Alia Edmunds, Leah Pinkowski, Otter Valley; Kassidy Mack, Poultney; Sydney Hescock, Arin Bates, Leland and Gray; Emily Rooney, Vergennes; Taylor Goodell, Halle Dickerson, Bellows Falls. Otter Valley's Kelly Trayah was set to coach the South girls.
The Division III/IV North girls roster included: Olivia Rockwood, Angelina Bigwood, Windsor; Kamryn Boyce, Elizabeth Snider, Jordan Jacobs, Richford; Grace Davis, Casey MacVeagh, Thetford; Tiffany Longmoore, Melanie Neil, Oxbow; Lauryn Alley, Aivia Crum, Blue Mountain; Melanie Menard, Lake Region; Jasmine Esposito, Danville; Paige Pierce, Amy Yando, Peoples. Sid Sweet of Williamstown had coaching duties for the North girls.
The Division III/IV North boys roster featured Jacob Tassie, Williamstown; Ian Steele, Ethan Melen, Danville; Joe Buonanno, Peoples; Ethan Williams, Aiden Kelly, Enosburg; Cam Meunier, Fairfax; Roshawn Russell, Rashane Russell, Max McKenna, Stowe; Chris Jacobs, Randolph; Kevin Jackson, Vergennes; Weston Black, BFA-Fairfax; Nick Caswell, Richford; Jordyn Holt, Twinfield. Williamstown's Jack Carrier was named the North coach.
Players on the Division III/IV boys South team were Zach Gould, Luke Seno, Rivendell; Joe Valerio, Logan Starling, Proctor; Eamon Deffner, Eli Dunnet, Alex Emerson, Thetford; Olly Skeet-Browning, Sharon; Heith Mason, Poultney; Ryan Kelley, Bellows Falls; Jack McHale, Dylan Dupuis, Twin Valley; Kolby Wilkins, Arlington; James Anderson, Green Mountain; Kyle Laughlin, Ryan Smith, West Rutland. West Rutland's Jordan Tolar was poised to coach the South Team.
