ava

Harwood's Ava Thurston, right, competes during Saturday's Burlington-Essex Invitational. Thurston posted a winning time of 19 minutes, 19 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. Her younger sister Julia was close behind with a time of 20:14.9 in her varsity debut.

 Provided photo

Cross Country Running

Essex/Burlington Invitational Results

At Catamount Family Center
Williston, VT
Place, Name, School, Time
1 Ava Thurston, Harwood, 19:19.0
2 Alicia Veronneau, CVU 19:41.6
3 Scarlet Stimson, Essex, 19:42.4
4 Natalie Preston, Essex, 19:50.5
5 Jasmine Nails, CVU, 20:03.5 6
6 Alice Larson, CVU, 20:05.3
7 Sierra Fisher, South Burlington, 20:07.5
8 Julia Thurston, Harwood, 20:14.9
9 Rebecca Cunningham, Burlington, 20:16.8
10 May Lamb, U-32, 20:17.9
11 Jane Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 20:46.0
12 Loghan Hughes, BFA-St. Albans, 20:48.5
13 Amy Felice, U-32, 20:53.5
14 Emma Page, Mt. Mansfield, 21:01.8
15 Lila Taylor, CVU, 21:06.3
16 Shams Ferver, U-32, 21:07.7
17 Maive Fairfax, Burlington, 21:10.0
18 Nora O'Grady, South Burlington, 21:14.1
19 Ruby Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans, 21:15.4
20 Tara Ditch, BFA-St. Albans, 21:18.6
21 Britta Zetterstrom, Harwood, 21:19.5
22 Charlie Flint, Harwood, 21:19.8
23 Caitlyn Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans, 21:24.5
24 Snow Lindemuth, Mt. Mansfield, 21:27.4
25 Quincy Fournier, BFA-St. Albans, 21:29.0
26 Finnegan Mittelstadt, CVU, 21:29.0
27 Avery Murray CVU, 21:31.7
28 Lauren Kate Garceau, BFA-St. Albans
29 Caelyn McDonough, Harwood, 21:39.4
30 Heidi Stewart, Essex, 21:42.5
31 Jordyn O'Brien, Burlington, 21:49.5
32 Addy Budliger, U-32, 22:05.9
33 Sabrina Brunet, South Burlington, 22:06.1
34 Tess Drury, Mt. Mansfield, 22:07.5
35 Aya Goldstein, Burlington, 22:09
36 Gretta White CVU, 22:15.4
37 Elizabeth Crawford, Burlington, 22:15.8
38 Lydia Hodgeman, BFA-St. Albans, 22:22.4
39 Anlu Thamm, Harwood, 22:22.9
40 Celia Cote, CVU, 22:24
41 Ava Rohrbaugh, CVU, 22:24
42 Tanisha Gerg, Essex, 22:25.5
43 Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 22:25.7
44 Katherine Veronneau, CVU, 22:28.2
45 Maggie Clark, South Burlington, 22:28.9
46 Esther Mackey, U-32, 22:32.4
47 Madeleine Larson, Essex, 22:39.3
48 Calla Bourdeau, BFA-St. Albans, 22:46.8
49 Isabelle Serrano , U-32, 22:49.5
50 Anna Arsovski, CVU, 22:51.5

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1 CVU 54
2 Harwood 81
3 U-32 82
4 BFA-St. Albans 99
5 Essex 121
6 Burlington 129
7 South Burlington 146
8 Mt. Mansfield 180
9 Colchester 275
10 Montpelier 316

BOYS RESULTS

1 Brady Martisus, Essex, 15:56.9
2 Caleb Nye, CVU, 16:43.8
3 Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 16:56.8
4 Ethan Mashtare, BFA-St. Albans, 16:59.8
5 Austin Beard, U-32, 17:10.5
6 Leo Cioffi, U-32, 17:14.5
7 Declan Kervick, Burlington, 17:17.0
8 Carson Beard, U-32, 17:18.1
9 Jed Kurts, U-32, 17:20.4
10 Ollie Hansen, U-32, 17:22.5
11 Matthew Servin, CVU, 17:24.7
12 Wyatt Harte, Burlington, 17:29.7
13 Matthew Ireland, CVU, 17:29.8
14 Carlton Cummiskey, Harwood, 17:29.9
15 Vaughn Larkin, South Burlington, 17:30.7
16 Patrick Cioffi, U-32, 17:32.3
17 Sarge Burns, U-32, 17:34.8
18 Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 17:36.0
19 Patrick Sweeny, South Burlington, 17:38.3
20 Atticus Phinney-Anderson, Essex, 17:39.4
21 Kai Hillier, CVU, 17:39.5
22 Sam Clark, U-32, 17:42.1
23 Jacob Tremblay, BFA-St. Albans, 17:47.6
24 Brennan Militello, CVU, 17:49.2
25 Benjamin McAuliffe, CVU, 18:00.3
26 Lucius Karki, Essex, 18:01.3
27 Calvin Storms, BFA-St. Albans, 18:01.7
28 Alex Saunders, U-32, 18:03.1
29 Davis Rock-Jones, Burlington, 18:09.0
30 Cyrus Hansen, U-32, 18:16.0
31 Drew Buley, CVU, 18:21.2
32 Carter Little, U-32, 18:21.9
33 Thomas Buckley, Colchester, 18:22.6
34 Shane Skiff, CVU, 18:22.8
35 Avery Smart, Montpelier, 18:25.6
36 Jackson Haugh, Burlington, 18:26.7
37 Owen Drury, Mt. Mansfield, 18:27.1
38 Porter Hurteau, BFA-St. Albans, 18:31.1
39 Shea White, Mt. Mansfield, 18:31.3
40 Taige Tomlinson, Burlington, 18:33.1
41 Ebbe Lillis, Harwood, 18:36.7
42 Will Hughes, BFA-St. Albans, 18:38.7
43 Silas O'Brien, South Burlington, 18:42.2
44 James Debay, Mt. Mansfield, 18:43.1
45 Charles Harder, CVU, 18:47.4
46 Gavin Schaaf, CVU, 18:55.3
47 Vincent Spina, Harwood, 18:57.0
48 Wilder Brown, U-32, 18:57.4
49 Willem Smith, Mt. Mansfield, 18:59.3
50 Owen Deale, CVU, 19:00

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1 U-32 31
2 CVU 66
3 Burlington 106
4 BFA-St. Albans 114
5 Essex 129
6 South Burlington 165
7 Mt. Mansfield 179
8 Harwood 195
9 Colchester 239
10 Montpelier 273

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.