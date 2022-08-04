SANFORD, Maine - The top-seeded Vermont Mountaineers suffered a 5-0 loss to the No. 6 seeded Sanford Mainers on Wednesday night at Goodall Park in Game 2 of the New England Collegiate Baseball League Semifinals.
Both pitchers came out strong and kept the game scoreless over the first four innings. However, Vermont starter Anthony DeFabbia ran into trouble by loading the bases with no outs in the fifth inning and Sanford took advantage. A single by Alexander Knapp gave the Mainers a 1-0 lead. Back-to-back walks made it 3-0. Reliever Jackson Harrigan came in and got a pair of line-outs to leave the bases loaded.
The Mainers added two more runs in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead. The solid offensive effort combined with solid defense helped Sanford force a decisive Game 3 in the series. The winner will advance to the play the Martha's Vineyard Sharks in the upcoming championships. The No. 4 Sharks needed extra innings to win their Wild Card game on Monday before eliminating the No. 2 Bristol Blue with vitoreis of 10-3 and 13-4.
Sanford starter Ryan Douglas cruised through the game, limiting Vermont’s offense to two hits and a walk over eight-plus innings. He finished with eight strikeouts during a must-win game for the Mainers.
DeFabbia took the loss, giving up three runs over four-plus innings. Harrigan gave up the other two runs. Former Montpelier High School standout Nick Beavin made his second appearance of the summer on the mound, going two innings and striking out three batters.
Tyler Cox and Cameron Gill were the lone Vermont batters who recorded a hit. Also competing for Vermotn were Nic Notarangelo, Santino Rosso, Mark Trotta, Mattew Venuto, Tom Ruscitti, Shane Lussier and Christian Pregent. Vermont owns a 6-2 record against Sanford this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.