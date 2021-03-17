BARRE — Rutland’s Arrika Patorti scored with 5:36 left in overtime to help the Ravens snap Spaulding’s 30-game unbeaten streak in Wednesday’s Division I girls hockey quarterfinal action.
Alexis Patterson assisted Patorti for the shorthanded game-winner, allowing No. 7 Rutland (3-4) to hand No. 2 Spaulding (7-1-1) its first loss since the 2018-19 season.
“We came out strong and executed our game plan well, which was to get it deep and attack,” Spaulding coach David Lawrence said. “That got us a two-goal lead. As the game went on, we started to get away from what was working. And hats off to Rutland for capitalizing. Despite getting off course, we had some great chances late that didn’t go in. And ultimately Rutland finished one more than us.”
Hannah King and Portia Berard recorded first-period goals for Spaulding. Bria Dill and Rebecca McKelvey notched assists. Addison Hubert scored at the end of the first period for Rutland on an Elise Lidstone assist. Patorti tied the game on a Hubert assist midway through the third period.
The Ravens will face No. 6 Burlington-Colchester (4-3-1) in the semifinals. The SeaLakers skated to a 4-2 quarterfinal victory over No. 3 BFA-St. Albans (4-2-2). Spaulding rallied to earn a 1-1 tie with BHS-Colchester early in the season.
“We’ve been in tight games before and got those bounces,” Lawrence said. “We’ve tied one with 20 seconds left, we’ve won one with a minute left. Today we didn’t pull it off.”
Goalie Mattie Cetin made 20 saves for the Tide. Rutland’s Sierra McDermott stopped 12 shots.
King beat a pair of Ravens while skating up the right boards and opened the scoring by unleashing a wrist shot on target with 11:46 left in the first period. Cetin stuffed a 1-on-1 breakaway opportunity a minute later.
Berard skated behind the net to create another scoring opportunity with 4:12 left in the first period. McKelvey assisted for a 2-0 lead.
Cetin denied a pair of 2-on-1 scoring chances by the Ravens after the ensuing face-off. Lidstone fired a shot through traffic with 1:14 on the clock and Hubert tipped the puck into the back of the net, making it 2-1.
Spaulding’s Molly Parker blocked a shot early in the second period to keep her team in front. Cetin made a difficult pad save midway through the period when Hubert unleashed a shot from the right boards.
The Tide were whistled for their first penalty with 6:25 left in the middle period. Cetin blocked a shot two seconds into the power play. She used her glove to stop the Ravens just as the Tide returned to even strength. Rutland nearly equalized with 3:10 left, but Cetin was up to the task again. The Tide goalie denied another shot with her pads to keep her team’s one-goal lead intact at the end of the second period.
Cetin stopped Lidstone during the opening minute of the third period and then Spaulding earned its first power play with 10:37 remaining. The Ravens won a face-off and Patorti scored with 7:48 left to play, tying the score at 2.
The Tide were whistled for a tripping penalty near the back boards with 41 seconds remaining, but they survived to force overtime.
Spaulding killed off the remaining portion of the power play to start the extra period and then enjoyed a power play of its own when Molly Parker was tripped from behind in the center of the ice with 6:01 on the clock. The advantage didn’t help the Tide, as Rutland proved its offensive mettle again. The Ravens’ offense averaged more than three goals per game during the regular season, and Rutland struck again to stun the hosts.
“We’ll miss our seniors,” Lawrence said. “They were my first class when I took over and they’re great kids. We also have underclassmen coming back who have only lost one game in their high school careers. This is a learning moment for everyone that we build from and we’ll come back stronger.”
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 8, Mount Mansfield 4
WATERBURY — A seven-point night by junior Skylar Platt on Wednesday helped the defending champs lock up a quarterfinal berth in the Division II tourney.
The three-sport athlete paced top-seeded HU with four goals and three assists. Finn O’Hara (two goals, two assists), Jacob Green and Charly Seitz also scored in the victory.
“Our offensive players really showed up tonight, especially when we needed them in the third period,” Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. “A couple spectacular goals by Sky really helped us close it out. It’s really nice to have players that you count on showing up in a big way.”
Harwood led 2-0 after the first period and 5-3 after two. Seitz scored 25 seconds into the third period for a three-goal advantage.
“It was a momentum-changer for us,” Thompson said.
Tanner Woodard and Tyson Silvia notched assists for HU and teammate Liam Guyette recorded 20 saves in goal. Declan Heney stopped 21 shots for the No. 9 Cougars (3-5).
“It’s the most goals we’ve given up all season,” Thomspon said. “We gave up four against Brattleboro, but one of them was off our own skater. We had to kill two five-minute penalties, which was frustrating. But they weren’t disqualifications. And other than that we only had one penalty.”
Harwood (7-0) will host No. 5 Middlebury (6-2) in the semifinals. The Highlanders skated to a 4-1 victory over the Tigers last week.
“Middlebury is a solid team and we’re a solid team,” Thompson said. “They play a good system, they have a couple solid lines and good defense. And their goalie is good too. They’re not going to give up a ton of opportunities like we got tonight. So we have to make the most of the opportunities we’ve got.”
GIRLS HOCKEY
Middlebury 2, Harwood 1
WATERBURY — Ella Tucker scored what proved to be the game-winner in the second period for the No. 6 Tigers.
McKenna Raymond gave Middlebury an early lead before assisting Tucker for an insurance goal. Hailey Brickey scored for the No. 3 Highlanders, who end the season at 4-5. The Tigers (4-4) will face either No. 2 Hartford (4-4) or No. 10 Stowe (1-6) in the semifinals.
