Saturday’s Essex Invitational will serve as a fitness litmus test when cross country running teams in all three divisions see how they stack up against each other.
In a sport where results can sometimes be predictable, it may be difficult to top some of the stunning story lines from 2021. But last year’s highlights also reinforced the notion that anything is possible and nothing is guaranteed.
Ten months ago U-32 became the first Vermont boys team since 1987 to win a New England championship, and this season the Raiders could be considered a shoe-in to capture their seventh consecutive title. However, rival Montpelier recently inherited Harwood’s top racer and could finally give U-32 a run for its money.
The Harwood girls placed fifth at New England Championships last fall and return two of their top four athletes. But U-32 is also loaded with talent and may have a deeper lineup than the Highlanders this time around. The last time a team other than Harwood or U-32 won the Division II girls title was 2008, but a dangerous Middlebury squad will be eager to snap that streak.
There was a massive power shift in D-I last year, as the Burlington girls snapped CVU’s string of 12 straight titles. The St. Johnsbury boys beat BFA-St. Albans on a tiebreaker to win their first D-I title since 1958. This year the Hilltoppers will rely heavily on transfer student Charlie Krebs, who was previously the No. 2 runner for a Craftsbury squad that’s won two straight D-III crowns.
“Craftsbury, St. J and U-32 should be good rivals in the NVAC Mountain Division for the boys,” Harwood coach John Kerrigan said. “And with Montpelier, those may be four of the best teams in the state. It will be a tough league — maybe tougher than the Division I state meet overall.”
Kerrigan enters his 44th season coaching for the Highlanders and boasts 43 state titles between cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field. A smaller turnout than most years could lead to a rebuilding season for the program, so he’s focussed on having realistic expectations. His girls squad has won 11 championships in the past 13 years, while the HU boys rattled off seven titles in eight years between 2007 and 2014. The program’s dominance helped spawn the nickname “Kerrigan’s Army,” but this year he said “Kerrigan’s Platoon” could be more fitting due to the lack of numbers.
“We have 21 kids total on the team and I normally have 50-60,” Kerrigan said. “Places like CVU and Essex can take the hit because they have a large number of kids. But I lose my top two runners and it starts getting pretty tough. Our top boy is going to Montpelier for academic reasons, which I understand. And I lost about half-a-dozen kids who are going to St. J or Rice. And there were half-a-dozen eighth-graders that would have been ninth-graders who are going to private school.”
U-32 returners Taggart Schrader (fifth, 17 minutes, 55 seconds), Sargent Burns (eighth, 18:13) and Wilder Brown (10th, 18:23), who all cracked the top-10 at the D-II state meet last fall. Cyrus Hansen, Wyatt Malloy and Tennessse Lamb could also be individual podium threats for a Raiders side that posted a team score of 17 points at the 2021 state championships. Middlebury finished runner-up with 95 points and was followed by third-place Montpelier (109) and fourth-place Harwood (121).
Although the Solons were nearly 100 points behind the Raiders, the addition of Harwood transfer Noah Rivera could be a game-changer for MHS. Last year Rivera finished 15th at states in 19:05 and he joins a Montpelier squad that has almost everyone back on the roster. The Raiders, meanwhile, graduated their fastest three athletes.
Avery Smart (fourth, 17:33) and Ezra Merrill-Triplett (18th, 19:15) led the Solons at the state meet and have demonstrated eye-popping progress over the past few seasons. Smart’s best 5-kilometer time as a freshman was 20:58, but he lowered that to 18:12 as a sophomore and 16:34 as a junior. Merrill-Triplett’s fastest 5k time was 20:12 as a freshman before he turned on the jets and finished in 17:58 last year. Additional returning standouts for MHS from the 2021 state championships are Jay Borland (26th, 19:47), Luke Murphy (27th, 20:02), Charles Ehrlich (34th, 20:11) and Caleb Rockcastle (43rd, 20:38).
“The U-32 boys won New England’s and it looked like their JV team would have won the D-II title last year,” Kerrigan said. “Even without their top three, they’re going to be really competitive. Will Montpelier give U-32 a run? I think they might. Noah might be the No. 2 or 3 guy on the team and it will be interesting to see what he does, because we train differently than they do. Teams like U-32 and Montpelier run 60 miles a week and do two-a-day workouts. So hopefully Noah can keep up the momentum. The Montpelier boys should probably test U-32, and that’s definitely a feather in their cap to get the No. 1 kid from Harwood on their team. Having Noah definitely makes them stronger, but I don’t know if that’s going to be enough to sway the difference. U-32 has such a strong culture with those kids running together all summer. They may not have as much depth as last year, but I think they’re still going to be really strong. We’ll have to see what happens Saturday.”
The battle for top honors in the NVAC Mountain Division is likely to be fierce with St. Johnsbury and Craftsbury in the mix. Krebs was the individual runner-up at last year’s D-III state meet in 17:48 and will be a huge asset for the Hilltoppers. He’ll join a crew that includes five strong performers from the D-I championship: Andrew Thornton Sherman (14th, 17:53), Nathan Lenzini (25th, 18:38), Carson Eames (30th, 18:43), Nathaniel Bernier (46th, 19:32) and Ryan Callaghan (52nd, 20:09).
Craftsbury posted a near-perfect score of 12 points to overpower runner-up Stowe (65 points) at the D-III state meet. Cormac Leahy (first, 17:07), Matthew Califano (fourth, 18:22), Charlie Kehler (fifth, 18:33), Leo Circosta (sixth, 18:41), Alex Califano (seventh, 18:49) and Alan Moody (eighth, 18:53) helped lead the Chargers to their second straight crown and will be front-runners once again this season.
The Harwood girls won the D-II title last fall with 27 points, while U-32 was second with 51 points. Charlie Flint placed fourth in 21:30 for HU and fellow returner Julia Thurston was ninth in 21:54. Thurston (20:02) and Flint (20:04) both own impressive PRs and will provide a solid 1-2 punch for Kerrigan’s team, which beat CVU in the combined results last season at both states and the Meet of Champions.
“Heidi Haroldsen is doing really well this year and she’ll be a solid No. 3 for us,” Kerrigan said. “And Maisie Frank will be a No. 3 or No. 4. We could be competitive, but U-32 is the overwhelming favorite because we just don’t have the depth. From what I understand, they have a lot of girls back and they have a good core of kids. And the Middlebury girls should be tough.”
U-32’s top returners from states include Amy Felice (sixth, 21:41), Addy Budliger (11th, 22:03), Ginger Long (13th, 22:04) and Madison Beaudoin (19th, 23:01). Long (20:03), Felice (20:06), Budliger (20:39) and Beaudoin (21:53) all have quality PRs from last year, while teammate Jane Miller-Arsenault ran a 5k in 20:41 two years ago.
“We’ll see each other at Essex, U-32 and Manchester, so we’ll see them a few times,” Kerrigan said. “And who knows what will happen? Some freshman can all of a sudden come out of nowhere.”
Saturday’s varsity girls race starts at noon prior to the 12:45 p.m. start for the varsity boys competition. BFA-St. Albans runner Loghan Hughes holds the girls course record in 18:54.1. Essex’s Henry Farrington set the boys record in 15:42.9.
