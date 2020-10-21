This past week featured a big announcement and lots of moving and shaking in the cross-country power rankings after runners competed at NVAC district championships.
New England Championships will not take place this year due to COVID-19, but Vermont coaches are aiming for a Nov. 7 date to hold a Meet of Champions at St. Johnsbury. This could allow competitors from all three divisions to race in the same event for the first time all season. The top six boys and top six girls teams will qualify along with any school that wins a state title.
As more and more results filter in from recent races, the only constant is that the CVU girls remain in the top spot. The Redhawks also take over the No. 1 position on the boys’ side after former top dog U-32 was defeated by St. Johnsbury.
Coach Scott Bliss and the CVU girls showed why they’re defending New England champs while posting a 47-point victory over runner-up Essex. Rice’s Emily Bloom (18:56) claimed top individual honors, but the Redhawks’ depth was unmatched during NVAC Chittenden County Championships in Swanton.
Alicia Veronneau (second, 19:05), Jasmine Nails (fourth, 19:16), Alice Larson (sixth, 19:44), Finnegan Mittelstadt (12th, 20:28) and Greta White (14th, 20:34) scored points in the victory. The top Essex runners were Natalie Preston (third, 19:09) and Scarlet Stimson (fifth, 19:38).
The Harwood girls maintain their No. 2 spot based on strong early-season results. Third-ranked U-32 narrowly holds off a tight pack of schools despite suffering a one-point loss against. St. Johnsbury at NVAC Mountain Division Championships in Craftsbury. The Raiders will have to be fast the next few weeks to hold off hard-charging BFA-St. Albans, Essex, St. Johnsbury, South Burlington and Burlington. Not much separates Mount Mansfield and Burr & Burton, who are tied for the No. 9 position.
Highlanders junior Ava Thurston is the defending overall state champ and remains undefeated this year. Bellows Falls standout Abbie Broadley is also undefeated and has the fastest 5-kilometer time in the state at 18 minutes, 12 seconds. Bloom has finished in less than 19 minutes twice, while Veronneau and Preston are also threats for the No. 1 individual spot.
The Redhawks are clearly the team to beat in D-I and it will take a special effort for any other school to challenge for the win. BFA and Essex are the closest competitors, as the Hornets’ No. 3-5 runners have been quietly closing the gap to the leaders throughout the season. That depth helped Essex beat BFA for the first time this season, although the Comets still have one of the tightest packs in the state. St. Johnsbury and South Burlington are close behind. The Hilltoppers have not raced against many of the top D-I teams yet, but Saturday’s one-point victory over U-32 speaks for itself. The Wolves put up two solid performances last week and are paced by a powerful top trio.
Harwood remains at the top of the D-II ladder even though the Highlanders opted not to compete at NVAC championships. U-32’s Lana Page is regaining her form and could help the Raiders keep pace with their crosstown rivals. Burr & Burton will be a wild card at states. Middlebury could easily earn a podium result based on its consistency, while standout Maggie McGee leads Lamoille.
Bellows Falls flexed its muscles in D-III while defeating Thetford by one point. The Panthers were the first team to come close the Terriers in years, while Rice also showed it can turn some heads with Bloom leading the charge. BFA-Fairfax has been busy as well, boasting enough runners for a scoring team.
The CVU boys beat BFA by 52 points at their NVAC race. Redhawks standout Caleb Nye won the event in 16:20. He was followed by teammates Kai Hillier (third, 16:55), Matthew Ireland (fifth, 17:01), Matthew Servin (11th, 17:17) and Drew Buley (19th, 17:30.8).
St. Johnsbury’s six-point victory over U-32 could scare the Redhawks with just over a week left before states. A few weeks ago the Raiders edged the Hilltoppers at Danville, but on Saturday U-32 struggled to match St. Johnsbury standouts Evan Thorton-Sherman and Hayle Boyden. Thorton-Sherman gives his team a true low stick, which becomes more and more valuable during bigger, higher-caliber events.
Fourth-ranked Essex is an enigma as top runner Brady Martisus hasn’t raced locally in almost a month. In his absence, the Hornets pack has been up and down. If the supporting cast runs well and if Martisus returns to the lineup, Essex could easily be back on top at states and the Meet of Champions.
Behind the top four, it’s a long ways back to the No. 5-10 teams. Fifth-ranked Burlington has been the most consistent and balanced of the remaining challengers. Sixth-ranked South Burlington has held its place in the rankings for several weeks.
Spaulding weighs in as the No. 8 team in a close race with five other teams. The Crimson Tide have three strong runners who are competitive with any team in the state, but the school’s No. 4 and 5 runners will have to stay close. Ninth-ranked Mount Mansfield is followed by a three-way tie for 10th between Woodstock, Harwood and Rutland.
CVU is still the team to beat in D-I, but St. Johnsbury is growing stronger every race. If Martisus competes well for Essex, the Hornets should hold off BFA-St. Albans, Burlington and South Burlington. The Hornets have a tight pack with their No. 2-5 runners and could surprise CVU and St. Johnsbury if they run as a full team.
U-32 showed that it could be vulnerable in D-II as it chases after its fifth straight crown. However, the rest of the division still has some work to do if they want to catch the Raiders. Spaulding, Harwood, Woodstock and Middlebury are among the top challengers. Vergennes seniors Ben Huston and Gabe Praamsma could help the Commodores hang with the leaders as well.
D-III powerhouse Craftsbury is peaking at the right time. The Chargers placed third at their NVAC event, led by Cormac Leahy and Charlie Krebs. Thetford beat Brattleboro by seven points in a head-to-head format, so the Panthers could threaten Craftsbury. Rice, Peoples and Stowe will also be in the mix.
Girls Top 10
1. CVU 2. Harwood 3. U-32 4. BFA-St. Albans 5. Essex 6. St Johnsbury 7. South Burlington 8. Burlington 9. Mt. Mansfield 9. Burr & Burton
Boys Top 10
1. CVU 2. .St. Johnsbury. 3. U-32 4. 5. Burlington. 6. BFA-St. Albans. 7. South Burlington 8. Spaulding. 9. Mt. Mansfield. 10 Woodstock 10 Harwood 10 Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.