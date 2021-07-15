Another former Vermont Mountaineers star is poised to make his MLB debut.
The New York Yankees called up outfielder Trey Amburgey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders’ Triple-A squad Thursday. The The 6-foot-2, 210-pound right-hander was a NECBL All-Star during the 2014 season in the Green Mountain State. He will be the the 21st former Mountaineers player to make it all the way to the major leagues.
The Florida native was a standout at Park Vista Community High School before excelling for St. Petersburg College. He finished the 2014 NECBL season with a .327 batting average after going 40-for-123 at the plate. Amburgey scored 21 times in addition to recording 26 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He connected for three doubles and had three RBI during Vermont’s four-game playoff run that year.
He was drafted in the 13th round by the Yankees in 2015. The 26-year old was batting .312 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 35 RBI for the RailRiders. He owned an on-base percentage of .379. New York’s game against the Red Sox on Thursday was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests by a trio of New York pitchers.
GOLF
Eaton triumphs
WATERBURY — Country Club of Barre golfer William Eaton was the winner of the boys 15-to-18-year-old division Wednesday during a Vermont Junior Tour event at the Country Club of Vermont.
Eaton won a playoff against Country Club of Vermont’s Jakob Dittus. Both golfers were at 6-over for the round. Eaton birdied two holes and had eight pars.
There were a handful of Barre golfers in the division. Riley Richards was third at 8-over with three birdies. Garret Cameron was ninth and Andrew Ognibene was 13th. Quechee’s Liam Carlin and Ekwanok’s Charlie Davis were both at 10-over, while Ralph Myhre’s Thomas Politano finished at 18-over.
Rutland Country Club golfer Teegan Duffy brought home top honors in the girls 15-to-18-year-old division .
Duffy shot 12-over 84 on the day, giving her a 21-stroke edge over Vermont National’s Stella Makay and Country Club of Barre’s Paige Oakes. Rutland’s Jillian Miles and Vermont National’s Sara Beth Marroquin were fourth and fifth, respectively. Duffy was the lone golfer in the division to consistently pick up pars. She had nine of them across the 18 holes.
Ekwanok’s Patrick Saxe won the boys 10-to-14-year-old division at 4-over, with a three-birdie round. Ralph Myhre’s Brady Fallon and Rutland’s Sebastian Pell both finished at 8-over. Pell had three birdies. Ralph Myhre’s Lucas Politano was sixth at 8-over and Rutland’s Kyle Blanchard was seventh at 9-over. Rutland had two more golfers in the top 20 with Mattie Serafin at 19-over and Ronan Duffy at 20-over.
Neshobe Golf Club’s Rowdy Malcolm finished at 22-over and Ekwanok’s Grayson Davis and Andy Fayerweather were 26-over and 32-over. Capital City Country Club’s Bubba Chamberlain finished at 30-over. There were only two competitors in the girls 10-to-14-year-old division. Lakeside’s Rylee Makay had the better of the two scores at 32-over.
The next Junior Tour event is a Match-Play championship event at Kwiniaska Golf Course from July 20-22.
