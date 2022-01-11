MARSHFIELD - Williamstown's Brianna McLaughlin scored 19 points to nearly match Twinfield's entire offensive output during Monday's 43-21 girls basketball victory.
"We moved players around and tried a bunch of different combinations," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "I think it threw us out of sync."
Alice McLane scored 11 points for the 1-4 Trojans. Fasika Parrott contributed 12 points for the Blue Devils, who improve to 8-0. Sweet's team earned one of its most impressive victories of the season by outlasting Blue Mountain, 56-38, on Saturday.
"We have prided ourselves on defense," Sweet said. "Tonight we played lackadaisical, which is unlike us. But that being said, Fasika continues to facilitate the offense and breaking down the opponent's defense. She creates so many opportunities for her teammates. Brianna has been lights-out all year and can finish from anywhere. We may be 8-0, but that's not our focus. We really do play one game at a time and stress the importance of each one. The way the world is now, we know there is no guarantee we get another game. I think that mindset has brought this group together and focused each and every night they step on the floor. I'm not a big fan of the Saturday-Monday schedule, but it's another type of adversity to overcome."
Twinfield will host Danville at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday before traveling to play Milton at 6 p.m. Friday. Williamstown will travel to play Richford at 7 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Whitehall 44, Poultney 28
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — The Poultney girls basketball team fell 44-28 to a strong Whitehall team Monday night.
"We struggled offensively, but we played well," said Blue Devils coach Todd Hayes. "Whitehall is a good team. They'll make a run in their section (of New York State)."
The Railroaders led 21-9 at the half.
Hailey Hayes and Emily Handley had six and five points apiece for Poultney.
Sam Howland had 17 points for Whitehall, with a lot coming off offensive boards. Madison Gould added 13 points.
Poultney (0-4) is at Mill River on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rutland 67, Middlebury 43
MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland boys basketball team hadn't played a game since before Christmas, so just being able to play Monday at Middlebury was a blessing.
"It was great to play a game and have kids competing and keeping this season going," said Ravens coach Mike Wood.
Rutland's return came in winning fashion after besting the Tigers. Wood noted that there was plenty of rust in the early going for his side.
"We struggled in a lot of areas. Middlebury played hard and they're a physical team," Wood said.
As the game went on, the Ravens found more of their usual flow.
"You could see the rust coming off. We created some turnovers and got some easy buckets."
Rutland had a balanced scoring attack led by Eli Pockette and Slade Postemski with 13 points apiece. Pockette also had seven assists and six steals, while Postemski had eight rebounds.
Luke DelBianco added 11 points and Jack Coughlin had 10 points and four steals.
Penn Riney had 19 points for Middlebury.
Rutland (5-1) is scheduled to host Mount Mansfield next Tuesday.
Leland & Gray 43, Poultney 32
POULTNEY — It was an 11-point victory for the Leland & Gray boys basketball team but the game might have turned on one very heady, athletic play by Alex Parker-Jennings at the end of the third quarter.
The Rebels were clinging to a two-point lead at that point and Poultney had possession near the end of the quarter, looking for the tying or go-ahead bucket with one last shot.
Parker-Jennings stole the ball with several seconds remaining. He realized time did not allow him to take it all the way to the rim so he released the ball with a running 15-footer and it went down the cylinder.
It was a four-point swing and put the Rebels ahead 31-27. They were in control from there.
"That was a great play. He is coming along," Leland & Gray coach Luis Vargas said of Parker-Jennings.
The Rebels hiked their record to 2-3, both wins coming at the expense of Rutland County teams — West Rutland and Poultney.
The Blue Devils fell to 1-4.
Poultney looked sharp in the first quarter. When Craig Baptie, coming off the bench, struck for a 3-point field goal, it gave the Devils a 10-4 lead. They sill held the lead at the end of the period, 12-8.
The Rebels got a heavy dose of Poultney's interior defense at the beginning of the second quarter. Connor Worthing blocked two shots and Ryan Simons blocked another, all within the span of a minute, as the Blue Devils fashioned a 16-8 lead.
They looked on the verge of taking command of the game, but then the Rebels caught fire with an offensive spurt that included a 3-point field goal from Trevor Stillwagon.
It was Leland & Gray taking the lead to the locker room, 21-16.
Right out of the locker room, freshman Ely White buried a 3-pointer to cushion the Rebels lead to 24-16.
This is where the Devils could have gone away. They did not. The Blue Devils battled back, paring the lead to 29-27.
But that only set the stage for Parker-Jennings pivotal play.
Mason Boudreau led the Blue Devils in scoring with 16 points but he was most of their offense. After that, it fell off to Marcus Lewis with seven and Donald Olden with four.
Aden Bernard led the Rebels with 14 points, Parker-Jennings contributed 13 and Stillwagon had seven.
"They (L&G) did a nice job of moving the ball," Poultney coach Todd Montana said.
"We started well. Everything looks good when the ball is going in .
"But we looked better than we did last week."
The Blue Devils aren't home again until Jan. 18 when Arlington comes to Capman Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.