WILLIAMSTOWN — Hailey Brickey went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice Wednesday for Williamstown, which plated 12 runs in the sixth inning to lock up a 12-4 victory over Northfield.
Teammate Brianna McLaughlin scored three runs and connected for one double. Eliza Dwinell (double) and Hunter Covey (2-for-4, double) also scored.
McLaughlin earned the complete-game victory on the mound. She recorded 11 strikeouts, issued four walks and allowed five hits.
Northfield pitcher Maya Sanders registered two strikeouts, issued three walks and gave up two hits during two innings of work. Piper Mattsson also pitched three innings for the Marauders, recording two strikeouts, issuing three walks and allowing six hits.
Northfield built a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning before the Blue Devils trimmed the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the frame. Williamstown tied the game in the third inning before pulling ahead 5-4 in the fifth.
“This team has been improving each day and working together to reach our goal of being better than the day before,” Williamstown coach Hannah Bonneau said. “The veteran players have really stepped up and become player leaders for this team. With the number of runs they’ve been able to score in the last few games and the great defense they are playing, I’m really excited to see what happens in the second half of the season.”
Williamstown (4-3) will host Peoples at 10 a.m. Saturday. Northfield (0-4) will host Blue Mountain the same day at 11 a.m.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15,
BFA-Fairfax 15, 4
MONTPELIER — The Solons extended their winning streak to 17 games — dating back to 2019 — with a surprisingly comfy victory over the Bullets on Wednesday.
A busy week was a non-factor for MHS, which followed up Tuesday’s 15-1 victory over Middlebury with another blowout. The Solons were tested last week during an 11-7 win at BFA, but the rematch was more one-sided.
“Playing in the wind (Tuesday) helped us practice taking an extra half-second to make a really good throw,” Montpelier coach Nolan Benoit said. “And having already played BFA once and getting a chance to play against their zone was a really big help. They ran the same offense again today and we were ready for it.”
Mae Browning contributed one goal and seven assists for MHS, which led 8-2 at halftime. Browning has accounted for nearly half of her team’s assists this season, fueling a 6-0 start. The fifth-year high school player was also a defensive standout against the Bullets while forcing 12 turnovers.
“Having a player like Mae is just huge for any team,” Benoit said. “She moves the disc so well and she is so good at incorporating every player on the field, which is always a really good way to have a sound offense. But also she knows when and where to just turn it on and take over a game herself. In this game, BFA threw up so many discs that could have been 50-50 or they could have caught it. But Mae was almost always there, ready to rip the disc out of the air and get it back for us on offense. And she’s been with us since she was in eighth-grade. Her eighth-grade, freshman and sophomore year, she won state championships with us at the high school level. And even as an eighth-grader, she was a huge contributor to the team. She’s so good at being patient and her throwing is probably the best in the state. She can throw anywhere on the field no matter what the mark. She can huck it almost full-field from a standstill.”
Lucia McCaulum (four goals, two assists), Sophia Flora (two goals, one assist) and Eliana Moorehead (two goals, one assist) were also standouts for the Solons. Teammate Amy Felice (one goal, one assist) made some noise during her varsity debut.
“Amy is fast and she’s got good throws and we’re excited that she’s playing,” Benoit said.
Anna Farber scored two goals for MHS, with teammates Saskia Cousins-Joyce and Maple Perchlik adding two assists apiece. Finley Torrens-Martin, Celia Teachout and Althea Torrens-Martin also scored in the victory.
“I’ve been so impressed with our group of seniors,” Benoit said. “They’re such a tight-knit crew and they’ve been playing together for so long. So of course any coach might worry that they might not jel super well with new players. But they’ve been amazing. I know that everyone feels really welcome and feels that they have a really important spot on the team. Whether it’s scoring one point a game and being really loud from the sideline, or scoring five points a game, everyone has a really important role to play. All of our new players really feel like they’re a huge part of the team — and they are.”
Eleven of the 13 athletes who suited up for Montpelier recorded at least one point or one assist.
“We were really spreading things around,” Benoit said. “A lot of coaches always say things like we set the bar for girls Ultimate in Vermont, which is definitely very flattering. As far as our style of play, we just have really efficient offense that’s run through some girls who are such good throwers. So it’s easy for them to take control and run an offense. And on defense, it’s just good fundamentals, good footwork and hard work too.”
The Solons won the 2019 championship during the first year of varsity Ultimate in Vermont — and the nation. Montpelier finished at 11-0 following a 15-1 semifinal win over Lyndon and a 15-8 championship victory vs. CVU.
“I don’t really know how much the girls think about the fact that we haven’t lost,” Benoit said. “I don’t ever hear them ever talking about it, which speaks to the mental toughness that they have. Whenever they go out there, it’s this game now. It doesn’t matter what we’ve done in the past or what other games we’re going to have in the future. It’s just really focussing on each individual game.”
Montpelier will play its third game in three days when it hosts St. Jonsbury at 4 p.m. Thursday. Trailing the Solons in the Division I rankings are Burlington (5-1) and BFA-Fairfax (4-3).
“Having not played last season puts everyone on a clean slate,” Benoit. “The girls definitely carry the state championship that we had two years ago, but they’re not not necessarily thinking too much about the undefeated season. We’re the team to beat. And our team feels that a little bit and other teams want to beat us. Just the fact that we’ve been able to go out and play our best game every time has been really huge. No matter what the situation, we’re playing our best Ultimate. And that made a huge difference for us today.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 20, Stowe 8
STOWE — Nine players deposited goals for the visiting Raiders on Wednesday to help their team stretch its winning streak to five games.
“We came out to a 7-0 start,” U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. “I wanted them to come out strong and play their game. We’ve been working hard to improve each game. And with Vergennes and then Hartford next week for our two games, we want to show a lot of improvement against those teams. I’m proud of our execution today.”
Caitlyn Fielder (five goals, one assist), Melanie Winters (three goals, one assist) and Sasha Kennedy (three goals) set the tone for U-32. Willa Long (two assists), Zoe Hilferty and Cece Curtin scored two goals apiece in the victory. Eva Rossmassler tallied her first varsity goal for U-32, while teammates Gracyn Kurrle and Tegan O’Donnell also scored.
Goalie Emily Fuller stopped five shots in the winning effort. Her team won the draw battle, 18-12.
Kailey Haise (three goals, one assist) and Raegan Smith (two goals, one assist) paced the host Raiders. Ella Murphy, Emma McIntosh and Rachel Ramos also scored for Stowe and teammate Vida Luckett made eight saves in front of the cage.
Stowe (2-4) will travel to play Lamoille at 11 a.m. Saturday. U-32 (5-2) will travel to play Vergennes at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 6, U-32 1
EAST MONTPELIER — Perennial power Montpelier cut down on its unforced errors and capitalized on top-to-bottom depth to rout the Raiders in Wednesday’s girls tennis action.
“We’re confident going into every match that we’re getting two or three points out of doubles and the bottom of our singles lineup,” MHS coach Lou Cecere said. “And it is a credit to the top of the lineup. We have girls who have distinguished themselves as the strength of the team. That allows us to put some players in the middle of the lineup, when they’d be No. 1 or 2 singles on a weaker team.”
Sophie Sevi and Georgia Schiff did not drop a game all afternoon while claiming their second victory in three days at No. 1 doubles. Chloe Monteith and Rachana Cherian teamed up at No. 2 doubles and prevailed 6-3, 6-2.
Montpelier’s Emily Swenson took care of business at No. 5 singles with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Caitlin Dodge-Prescott.
“Caitlin came back in the second set and kept running down balls,” Cecere said. “It got tight and it was 5-5, but Emily kept her cool and closed out the match with two very strong games.”
According to U-32 coach Carol Krokenberger, Dodge-Prescott made some daring moves in the second set.
“It takes courage to approach the net and hit volleys and Caitlin succeeded when she came to the net,” coach Krokenberger said.
At No. 4 singles, Montpelier’s Sydney Dunn held on for a 7-6(6), 6-2 victory over Kallista Parton. Dunn relied on consistent ground strokes and timely put-aways to finish out the match.
“Kalli had many long rallies that went on for 15 shots,” coach Krokenberger said. “I would say she fought the hardest today.”
Kenzie Golonka served up a 6-3, 6-3 victory for MHS at No. 2 singles. Grace Murphy gave the Solons their most lopsided victory of the day, triumphing 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
“Grace played her best match of the season,” Cecere said. “She used her backhand as a big weapon throughout the match. But with the exception of Grace’s match, all the other singles matches were closely contested. There were a lot of long rallies on both sides and they were going for everything and hitting some really nice shots. A lot of the points were not lost — there were a lot of nice shots for winners. The score could flip very easily the next time we play them because that is a very good team.”
U-32’s Lucy Krokenberger improved to 5-0 this spring with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daphne Lassner at No. 1 singles. The Raiders veteran has not dropped a set all season.
The Raiders (1-3) will host Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Montpelier (4-1) will host Spaulding the same day.
SINGLES
Lucy Krokenberger (U) def. Daphne Lassner 6-2, 6-3 Kenzie Golonka (M) def. Tovah Williams 6-3, 6-3 Grace Murphy (M) def. Jasmine Toro 6-1, 6-2 Sydney Dunn (M) def. Kallista Parton 7-6(6), 6-2 Emily Swenson (M) def. Caitlin Dodge-Prescott 6-2, 7-5
DOUBLES
Sophie Sevi and Georgia Schiff (M) def. Maya Elliott and Samantha Martzkes 6-0, 6-0 Chloe Monteith and Rachana Cherian (M) def. Nora Wilcox and Jin Clayton 6-3, 6-2
GIRLS TENNIS
Harwood 6, Spaulding 1
BARRE — A pair of three-set victories kept the Highlanders in the driver’s set during Wednesday showdown against the Crimson Tide.
Julia Biedermann, Gretchen Kogut and Anda Gulley won contested singles matches for HU, which prevailed by forfeit at the No. 5 position. Highlanders Anlu Thamm and Bella Snow won at No. 1 doubles, while Ella Snow Cook and Josie Rand triumphed at the No. 2 spot.
Kogut and Gulley won the closest battles of the day. Kogut excelled at No. 2 singles with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 victory over Camden Kelley. Gulley fell behind early at No. 2 singles before rallying to a 1-6, 7-5, 14-12 win over Julia Fewer. Ashley Boisvert gave the Tide their lone point by outlasting Ellen Dice, 6-3, 6-3, at the No. 4 position.
“I saw the best tennis today that we’ve played so far this season,” Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. “Halle (Pletzer) held her own at No. 1 against Julia (Biedermann). Their coach complimented her on how well she was able to return Julia’s serves and said not a lot of girls had been able to do that, so she was quite impressed. The girls are really starting to place the ball, serves are consistent and unfortunately the score doesn’t reflect how close many of the games are.”
Harwood (4-3) will travel to play U-32 at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (3-3) will visit Montpelier the same day.
SINGLES
Julia Biedermann (H) def. Halle Pletzer 6-2, 6-2 Gretchen Kogut (H) def. Camden Kelley 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 Anda Gulley (H) def. Julia Fewer 1-6, 7-5, 14-12 Ashley Boisvert (S) def. Ellen Dice 6-3, 6-3 Liv Sprague (H) won by forfeit
DOUBLES
Anlu Thamm and Bella Snow (H) def. Natalie Taylor and Payton Lamberti 6-1, 6-0 Ella Snow Cook and Josie Rand (H) def. Lily LaCroix and Madison Pembroke 7-5, 6-2
BOYS TENNIS
U-32 4, Middlebury, 3
MIDDLEBURY — Payback was a powerful motivating factor for the Raiders during Wednesday’s tense victory over the Tigers.
U-32 kicked off the week with a 5-2 loss at Middlebury, but coach Garrett Washburn and his players turned the tables during the rematch. Lasse Liebermann, Kayl Humke and Tzevi Schwartz gave the Raiders points in singles, while JT Nordenson and Nils Young won a close battle at No. 2 doubles.
The team score was knotted at 3 with only the No. 2 singles players left on the court. Humke overcame a second-set letdown to put the finishing touches on a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 victory over Andy Giorgio.
“Kayl won the first set pretty easily and then Andy starting playing very aggressively and he won the next set,” Washburn said. “By the time they were going into their third set, a 10-point tiebreaker, everybody was done. So everyone was watching their match and it was a lot of pressure for both players. Andy got up 2-0, but Kayl won the next seven points straight. He lost a few more points after that and then pulled it out. He just played like a brick wall. He was getting shots back and he was waiting for Andy to makes some mistake. I’ve never seen rallies that were so long. They must have been 50 shots in each point — they just went back and forth forever.”
Liebermann did not lose a single game at No. 1 singles against Clyde Malhotra. Schwartz avenged Monday’s loss at No. 3 by closing out a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Kellan Bartlett. Two days earlier Bartlett defeated Schawatz, 4-6, 6-3, 10-3.
“We came up with a strategy for Tzevi to be a little more aggressive, and he stuck to the plan,” Washburn said. “It was a different match than Monday. I don’t know if Kellan was ready for the change in Tzevi’s play. He attacked the net when he could and he was hitting a lot deeper balls.”
JT Nordenson and Nils Young dug deep at No. 2 doubles during a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Henry Weston and Brian Newton. U-32 (2-1) will travel to play Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Middlebury falls to 3-2. The Raiders and Tigers will meet again May 26 in East Montpelier.
“I’m glad that the boys could get a little bit of revenge,” Washburn said. “Now we’ll really have a tiebreaker with them later in the season.
SINGLES
Lasse Liebermann (U) def. Clyde Malhotra 6-0, 6-0 Kayl Humke (U) def. Andy Giorgio 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 Tzevi Schwartz (U) def. Kellan Bartlett 6-4, 7-5 Abel Anderson (M) def. Julian Fitz 6-0, 6-0 Aidan Chance (M) def. Gabe Golstein-Purdue 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
