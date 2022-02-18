WILLIAMSTOWN - Longtime coach Jack Carrier was honored during a pre-game ceremony Friday before his boys basketball players delivered a signature victory by rallying past Thetford, 58-45.
Carrier is set to retire after this season after leading the Blue Devils to eight straight championship appearances from 2012-19. His teams won titles in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.
"It was really special, especially seeing some of the older players who came back," coach Carrier said. "There were quite a few former players here tonight and it meant a lot that they came out for this. These guys will always have a special place in my heart. They're downright nice people and they genuinely care about me and the program. It was nice to see them come out and talk to us and present some kind words to help us move on to our next chapter. But we still have a job to do and hopefully we can make a run here in the next few weeks."
Thomas Parrott paced the Blue Devils with 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Big man Tavien Rouleau (16 points, 10 rebounds) was also unstoppable for Williamstown. Blake Clark finished with eight points and five rebounds in the winning effort. Teammates Michael Murphy (four assists, two steals), Brady Donahue and Greer Peloquin added five points apiece.
"We had a couple costly turnovers at times but we managed to pull it out," Carrier said.
Mitchell Parkman (15 points) and Jacob Gilman (10 points) powered the Panthers. Matt Vivian, Hunter Clay and Boone Fahey added five points apiece in the loss.
"We've got to take it game by game this year," Carrier said. "We haven't found that full game yet. I think if we play a full game, a team will have to play really great to beat us. I'm really hoping these seniors get a chance to get back to the Aud."
Thetford shot ahead 11-2, but a long 3-pointer by Parrott helped the Blue Devils trim the deficit to 11-7 midway through the quarter. Thetford led 15-7 after the first eight minutes before Williamstown rallied to build a 26-24 halftime advantage. Williamstown led 38-33 after three quarters and steadily pulled away down the stretch.
"Switching up our defense was a big key for us," Carrier said. "We jumped out of our zone pretty quickly after it got to 11-2 and decided we had to go man. And our man-to-man defense did a lot. We still have work to do, but it definitely paid off when we switched it up. We like our zone. But if it doesn't work, we'll switch it up at any point. We have a couple things in our back pocket to try to work things out, whoever we see."
Parrot made two straight shots at the start of the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 42-33. Parkman scored for Thetford, Murphy went 2 of 2 from the foul line and Rouleau scored in the paint for a double-digit lead. Gilman was fouled while putting up a 3-point attempt and went 2 of 3 from the line. Clark hit his first 3-pointer of the night with a shot from the left corner and Quinn Higgins added a basket in the paint, pushing the Blue Devils in front 50-37.
Briglin made three foul shots for Thetford and Williamstown missed the front end of two 1-and-1 situations at the line. Clay added a foul shot for the Panthers and Parkman's 3-pointer from the left corner sliced the deficit to 50-44 entering the final two minutes. Parrott dribbled into the belly of the beast on Williamstown's next possession and extended the lead to 52-44. Thetford stole the ball on a Blue Devils inbounds play, but Rouleau raced back to swat away an open layup attempt. Parrott made two free throws and Clark went 1 of 2 from the line before Fahey served up a 3-pointer for Thetford. Murphy made one foul shot and Clark made two to close out the scoring.
Thetford (4-13) will host Montpelier at 7 p.m. Monday. Williamstown (13-5) will travel to play Hazen the same day.
"It's later in the season and we're at the end and our resume is building steadily," Carrier said. "But going into the second season (playoffs), we can't have these lapses. Division III playoffs are going to be tight and you can't afford to give up an early lead, because you might not be able to pull it back out."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 66, Lamoille 35
BARRE - The Tide limited the Lancers to zero points for 13 straight minutes during Friday's first half, trigging another lopsided Capital Division victory.
Spaulding held Lamoille scoreless for the final 7:20 of the first quarter and the opening 5:40 of the second quarter.
"We came out with a lot of energy and that was our goal tonight," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "We got the ball down the court and got easy baskets before their defense could get set up. They're a little bit bigger and stronger inside than we were tonight, so we thought that was going to be important. And in turn that lets us get back and get set up on defense."
Spaulding connected on five 3-point attempts and went 7 of 16 from the line. Sam Wilcox (12 points) and Grady Chase (10 points) set the tone for the Tide.
"Sam Wilcox had a bunch of rebounds for us," Willard said. "This time of year the writing is on the wall for the seniors that their time is almost up. And they've come out with a little more passion and little bit more energy and leadership at this time of the year, regardless of where they are in the rotation. And they always have an impact. Sam was a standout senior leader tonight who came off the bench and provided a lot of energy and a lot of passion."
Cooper Diego and Tavarius Vance added eight points apiece in the victory. Teammates Zack Wilson (seven points), Isaac Davis (six points) and Andrew Trottier (five points) provided plenty of offensive balance. Cole McAllister and Cole Benoit each finished with four points, while Isaiah Terrill (three points) and Mason Keel (two points) also got into the scoring column.
"We had moments where we could have been a little bit sharper," Willard said. "But, for the most part, our overall game plan really came together. We executed on both the offensive and defensive ends. And this group is really good. We can make small adjustments and they can really take it right into the game without a lot of practice at it. That's encouraging for playoffs, where we'll have a short turnaround to scout a team and prepare for them."
Lamoille made six 3-pointers and went 3 of 7 from the line. Nolin Wuestenberg paced the Lancers with six points. Teammates Jackson Stanton, Malcolm Ernst and Adam Gawrys each finished with five points. Liam Dearborn and Elliott Tilton scored three points apiece. Gabe Locke and Logan Chapin (six rebounds) added four points apiece in the loss.
"We wanted to have a level of comfort tonight where we could play hard, but we wanted to also be mentally more free and to relax," Willard said. "We have a game Saturday at Lake Region and again Monday for Senior Night against Lyndon, so it's going to be physically taxiing. And Senior Night is always an emotionally tiring game, so we wanted to play tonight with more freedom and a little more energy to get out and be able to play comfortably throughout."
The Lancers missed a pair of foul shots before Stanton kicked the ball out to Dearborn for a 3-pointer. Diego answered with a basket in the paint and Trottier followed with a 3-pointer from the left corner. Terrill assisted Diego for two more points and then McAllister went 2 of 2 from the line. Chase drained a 3-pointer and McAllister sent a baseline floater through the rim and Chase made another 3, extending the lead to 17-3. Wilcox, Wilson and Chase scored on consecutive possessions for a 23-3 lead to close out the first quarter.
Wilson scored in the opening minute of the second quarter and Terrill added a foul shot. Terrill stole the ball on Lamoille's next trip up the court and assisted Trottier for a fast-break layup. Terrill picked off a Lancers pass a minute later and went 2 of 2 from the line. Davis followed up his own miss and converted a putback to help stretch the lead to 32-3.
Stanton finally ended his team's scoring drought by darting in for a fast-break layup with 2:20 left in the first half. A bounce pass from McAllister set up Mason Keele for a weak-side layup. A short bank shot by Wilson was followed by a Stanton 3-pointer, leaving the Tide with a 36-8 advantage entering halftime.
Elliott Tilton hit a 3-pointer and Diego countered with a layup at the start of the third quarter. Locke contributed four quick points for the Lancers, off-setting a baseline jumper and a fast-break layup by Benoit. Vance finished off a three-point play from the foul line and then beat a double-team for a layup in transition.
Wuestenberg hit a free throw, Davis scored in the paint and Chapin hit a short jumper from the baseline. A Chase basket and a Wuestenberg 3-pointer resulted in a 51-21 Spaulding lead after the third quarter.
Chapin, Wuestenberg and Gawrys scored again at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Spaulding entered the bonus with 4:24 remaining and Wilson went 1 of 2 from the stripe. Wilcox finished off two separate three-point plays from the line and then dropped in a 3-pointer, extending the lead to 61-27. Ernst made two foul shots for Lamoile before Vance's pull-up jumper fell through the rim.
Spaulding was in the double bonus for the final 1:24 and Wilcox delivered a 1-of-4 effort. Ernst and Gawrys made late 3-pointers, but Davis showed off his post moves at the other end with a reverse layup.
Spaulding (15-2) will travel to play Lake Region at 5 p.m. Saturday. Lamoille (7-12) will host Randolph at 7 p.m. Monday.
"Stanton and Locke were our key defensive priorities," Willard said. "And our guys did a good job making the right decisions and really controlling what those guys were doing. Our defense is coming along nicely."
Montpelier 79, Peoples 43
MORRISVILLE - Rashid Nikiema scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Solons during Friday's Capital Division battle.
"We were really frustrated early on but we were able to play well," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "Peoples played hard the whole way and it's always good to win at their place."
Jonah Cattaneo scored 11 points for MHS after breaking the 1,000-point career milestone last week. Teammate Andrew Tringe scored all nine of his points in the second half and Carson Cody added eight points in the victory.
"Andrew has a great attitude and he's really working hard at slowing down and finishing at the rim when he gets his opportunities," coach Foster said. "He's really improved throughout the season. If we can get close to double figures for him with either points or rebounds, that's super helpful for us. We're going to face some taller teams in the playoffs and Andrew is going to be a big factor."
Chandler Follensbee scored 19 points for PA, which fell behind 20-14 in the first quarter. Montpelier shot ahead 45-22 before halftime and opened up a 61-31 lead to close out the third quarter.
"We didn't shoot that well right out of gate and Peoples did," coach Foster said. "There were some 50-50 balls and we crated some deflections that ended up in their hands and they capitalized. In the second half those deflections started going our way and we were able to put the game away."
Montpelier (17-1) will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Monday. Peoples (7-8) will visit U-32 the same day.
