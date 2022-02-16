DUXBURY - The Williamstown boys basketball team outscored Harwood 44-24 after the break to secure a come-from-behind 62-51 victory Wednesday.
Blake Clark piled up a game-high 22 points for coach Jack Carrier's squad. He also recorded five steals and two assists. Teammate Thomas Parrott contributed 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
"Our defensive intensity picked up a lot in the second half," Carrier said. "Guys realized that we missed some easy shots in the first half. And we didn't really balance our offensive effort with our defensive effort. In the second half our defense led our offense down the stretch. The last couple games, in spurts when we're playing really good defense, our offense kicks in and the effort and intensity increases a lot. We've definitely had a couple slow starts and then they're figuring it out later in the game. Hopefully we can have a lot more energy in the first half and not have to dig ourselves out of a hole. I was proud of the guys tonight. It can be a tough environment and their fans were giving it to our guys pretty hard. So I was proud of how they blocked a lot of that out and played through it."
Tavien Rouleau (six points, seven rebounds) and Michael Murphy (six points, seven rebounds, three assists) helped the Blue Devils spread the wealth on the offensive end. Brady Donahue added five points in the winning effort.
"Michael, from the guard position, is averaging about eight boards a game the last five or six games," Carrier said. "He's had a streak of really helping on the boards. He's not a big body but he really goes hard on the glass."
The top scorers for Harwood were Tobey Bellows (16 points), Zach Smith (10 points) and Cole Hill (nine points). The Blue Devils snapped the Highlanders' three-game winning streak after HU knocked off U-32, Lamoille and Hartford.
"I watched about four games of theirs coming up to this just to prepare for them," Carrier said. "They have good depth and they're a skilled team. And I said, 'We can't take these guys lightly.' The last three games they've been hot. And sometimes it's hard to step into their gym and stay focussed."
Williamstown went 14 of 25 from the line, while Harwood was 6 of 8. The Blue Devils made 9 of 12 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Williamstown connected on six 3-pointers, compared to five by HU.
A 14-10 Harwood lead after one quarter turned into a 27-18 advantage for the hosts entering halftime. Williamstown was red-hot in the third quarter, pulling ahead 39-37.
"We're getting pretty experienced at pulling ourselves out of a hole, but we don't want to keep doing that," Carrier said. "We know that these guys can flip a switch and fight back. I just hope that we don't get down too much, so it's harder to do that. Especially closer to playoffs, we're hoping that we can jump ahead and keep the throttle on and keep going."
Harwood (7-9) will travel to play Randolph at 7 p.m. Friday. Williamstown (12-5) will host Thetford the same day in a contest that could have big implications for the upcoming Division III playoff bracket.
"It's going to come down to who you match up with in Division III," Carrier said. "If we get a little lucky, we could dodge a couple first-round games that could be really challenging. Whoever picks up Randolph and Thetford, that will be a challenge. We're hoping to avoid those guys, but we'll see."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 62, U-32 42
EAST MONTPELIER - Isaiah Terrill scored 17 points and teammates Cooper Diego and Grady Chase added 14 points apiece for the Crimson Tide Wednesday, fueling a late-season victory over their cross-town rivals.
"All of our guards have the ability to put up a lot of points," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "Isaiah has a mindset that starts on the defensive end. And when he gets out in transition, he's very, very tough to stop. When he gets that going, he sees the floor differently when we set up in half-court. He can get to the paint, he's able to find guys and he makes good decisions with the ball. He's definitely what makes our team tick. He had a bunch of assists tonight and a bunch of rebounds and steals, so he impacts the game in a multitude of ways. And if he didn't have the points he had tonight, he still would have had a major impact."
Terrill made all three of his free-throw attempts to lift the Tide to their seventh straight victory. Teammates Tavarius Vance and Cole Benoit chipped in with six points apiece.
"Cole Benoit and Isaac Davis stepped up and gave us some really big minutes," Willard said. "Cole works so hard, he gets so many rebounds and he took a big charge that was a big momentum swing. The game tightened up a little big and he took the charge and it went the other way. He was a senior leader for us. Tavarius had to play a little bit out of position tonight, which helped us pull (Jacob) Fair out of the paint. And that's not an easy thing going to U-32 and having to play a position that you haven't played all year."
Carter Stowell (15 points) led the way for U-32. Caleb Trombly (10 points) and Riley Richards (nine points) helped the Raiders keep things close. Fair and Charles Haynes were weapons down low for U-32.
"They presented some issues for us offensively with Fair's length and Haynes' size," Willard said. "So it was good that we got our guys out in transition and got some easy baskets - especially in the second half after only scoring 10 points in the second quarter. We wanted to make it a priority to have our guards get out toward the rim early before (U-32) could set up."
A sneaky backdoor cut and layup by McAllister kicked off the first-quarter scoring. The Raiders beat a suffocating press by Spaulding on the next possession and Trombly tied things up with a bucket in the paint. Terrill went 2 of 2 at the line before Trombly flew in for another high-percentage basket.
Terrill slashed along the baseline and made a short bank shot before Richards answered with a 3-pointer from the left side. U-32 missed a pair of foul shots and then Vance and Chase swished in long 3-pointers. Diego and Terrill scored at the end of the first quarter, giving the Tide a 16-7 advantage.
Diego scored a few seconds into the second quarter before Stowell finally ended his team's scoring slump. Vance scored again before Trombly and McAllister went 1 of 2 from the line at opposite ends.
U-32 entered the bonus with 5:40 left but couldn't capitalize. Trombly caught a pass from Richards and drained a 3-pointer from the left corner midway throughout the quarter. Stowell added a runner in the lane of U-32's next possession, but two foul shots and a layup by Chase resulted in a 26-15 Spaulding lead entering halftime.
Patient passing around the perimeter set the stage for a Richards 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half. Benoit showed off his quick reflexes while countering with a pull-up jumper in the lane. Terrill capped a three-point play from the line and then Benoit and Diego followed with baskets in transition for a 35-18 cushion.
Haynes stopped the bleeding with back-to-back buckets for U-32. Benoit and Terrill scored in a 20-second span to keep the Tide comfortably in front. Trombly dropped in a 3-pointer from the left side before Chase answered with two foul shots. Anthony Concessi assisted Stowell in the paint and then Concissi made a short jumper. A layup by Chase sent the Tide into the final eight minutes with a 43-29 lead.
"We talk about playing our tempo of game and I think that we did," Willard said. "It's hard when you're not scoring and you can think that things just aren't working. Clearly the defensive end of the floor was working for us, but we just weren't capitalizing on a few opportunities. We trusted that we were going to be OK if we stuck to what we were doing. And we were."
A short jumper by Terrill and a foul shot and layup by Chase gave their team even more breathing room in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Stowell picked up his fourth foul with 6:50 left to play, but he remained in the game and hit two 3-pointers and drew a charge defensively. Terrill followed up his own miss for a putback before Concessi made a free throw for the Raiders.
Vance stole the ball from Stowell and set up Diego for a fast-break layup and a 52-36 advantage. Stowell retaliated with another 3, only to watch Terrill, Diego and Isaac Davis score at the opposite end. A Richards 3-pointer rattled through the rim after a timeout and Diego countered with a long-range shot of his own.
"(Stowell) had six points going into the fourth quarter and then he hit three big 3's at the end," Willard said. "We definitely keyed on Stowell and Richards - they were our main focus on the defensive end. We limited them to six 3's combined. And for what they're capable of, I think that was big."
Spaulding (14-2) will host Lamoille at 7 p.m. Friday. U-32 (8-6) will travel to play Lyndon the same day at 6:30 p.m.
Montpelier 84, Randolph 44
MONTPELIER - All 12 players scored for the defending Division II champs during another Capital Division blowout victory.
"It's great when you have multiple games like this where you're able to go all the way into your bench and test guys throughout the rotation," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "It helps to find confidence for everyone and to get meaningful minutes for them early in the game. When anyone steps on the floor, they're ready to go."
Jonah Cattaneo (19 points) was unstoppable again for the Solons. Teammates Carson Cody (13 points), Andrew Tringe (12 points) and Cleo Bridge (10 points) also reached double figures. Clayton Fosters finished with eight points for MHS.
"We were great defensively right out of the gate and we got two good looks on our first two possessions," coach Foster said. "Jonah and Rashid hit 3s from the top of the key and we were able to get a couple layups. Jonah had 12 of his points in the first quarter."
Levi West scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half for Randolph. Ethan Davignon added a dozen points for the 3-11 Galloping Ghosts, who have been in several close games against top-tier league opponents.
"We watched the Spaulding game and the Hazen game, so we had a lot of respect for Randolph and their coaching staff coming into the game," coach Foster said. "And one thing I will give our kids credit for is they prepare in practice like anybody can come in here and beat us. So they are absolutely prepared every single time we come to play."
Montpelier made six 3-pointers and was 7 of 11 from the foul line. Randolph drained a trio of 3-pointers and was 3 of 4 from the stripe. The Solons led 29-8 and were in front 50-18 entering halftime.
Montpelier (16-1) will travel to play Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
Northfield 77, Craftsbury 37
NORTHFIELD - Four players in double figures was a recipe for success Wednesday as the Marauders scored more than twice as many points as the Chargers in Mountain Division action.
Adam King (21 points), Ethan Miller (13 points), Carson Smit (12 points) and Hayden Lilly (11 points) led the way for Northfield (12-5). Zas Zendik (12 points) and Dylan Washer (eight points) paced the Chargers.
"This was a game where our bench was able to get some quality time on the floor," Marauders coach James Robinson said. "Craftsbury has a great group of young players with positive attitudes. They didn’t give up and played until the end, regardless of the score."
Northfield (12-5) will travel to play Danville at 5 p.m. Saturday.
"We have a tough matchup at Danville on Saturday and really need to win that if we want a better seed for the playoffs," Robinson said. "A lot of the top teams have some tough games coming up - us included."
Hazen 44, Lamoille 25
HYDE PARK - It took some time for the Wildcats to shake off the Lancers, but coach Aaron Hill's team outscored the hosts in every quarter to make things easy at the end Wednesday.
"Defensively, we were really strong tonight," coach Hill said. "It was a little bit of a slower-paced game, but our half-court defense was really good."
Tyler Rivard recorded 20 points and 15 rebounds in the victory and teammate Xavier Hill made a trio of 3-pointers. A 10-6 Hazen lead after the first quarter and a 20-15 halftime advantage kept things interesting during the Capital Division battle. Hazen pulled ahead 32-21 in the third quarter before putting things in cruise control during the final minutes.
"It was an odd game because there were really long possessions and it was a defensive battle," coach Hill said. "But we felt OK at halftime. We're strong defensively in the half-court and we can play those kind of games this year, which is really nice."
Jackson Stanton (seven points) led the way for Lamoille, which falls to 7-10.
"Carter (Hill) and Asha Gould did a really good job on Stanton - they were outstanding," coach Hill said. "And Lincoln Michaud held (Gabe) Locke to three points. So those guys really played well defensively for us."
Hazen (14-3) will host Lake Region at 7 p.m. Friday.
Danville 60, Twinfield 39
MARSHFIELD - Dillon Brigham (21 points) and Andrew Joncas (19 points) paced the Bears during a late-season showdown between Division IV squads.
Christian Young (10 points) and Anthony Guinard (eight points) provided plenty of scoring balance in the victory. Twinfield's Lucas Roberts and Meles Gouge finished with eight points apiece. Neil Alexander (six points) and Kerrick Medose (five points) were also solid for the Trojans, who fell behind 13-5 in the first quarter. Danville was in front 28-8 entering halftime and led 44-24 after three quarters. The Bears improve to 12-4, while the Trojans fall to 6-8.
BOYS HOCKEY
Spaulding 1, CVU 0
BARRE - Goalie Ellison Fortin stopped 26 shots to record the shutout Wednesday.
"We were able to kill off a few penalties in the first period and capitalize on a loose puck early in third period," Spaulding coach Chad Burke said. "Both goaltenders performed very well tonight."
Jamison Mast scored on assists by Jameson Solomon and Mason Otis at the start of the third period. The Tide were whistled for tripping and interference in the first period before being sent to the box for elbowing in the third period. The Rewhawks committed a roughing infraction in the first period.
Goalie Jason Douglas made 28 saves for CVU (6-11-1). Spaulding (7-11) will travel to play Rice at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.
"It was a tight game from the drop of the puck," Burke said. "CVU is a well-coached team. And based off our last game, we figured they would plan something to slow us down and minimize scoring opportunities - which they did very well throughout the game."
U-32 6, Harwood 1
MONTPELIER - Brenden Tedeschi's natural hat trick in the second period guided the Raiders past the Highlanders on Wednesday.
U-32's Nolan Lyford scored on assists by Tae Rossmassler and Shane Starr 10:33 into the first period. Tedeschi changed the complexion of the game by firing home three shots in less than three minutes. He scored at 1:37 with an unassisted effort before adding another goal 62 seconds later, with Colton Warren assisting. Tedeschi's third strike resulted in a 4-0 Raiders lead after two periods.
Rossmassler added an insurance goal 4:46 into the third period. Harwood's Adin Combs scored from Tanner Woodard and Tyson Silvia with four minutes left to play before Harwood's Cam Tatro assisted Maddox Montgomery two minutes later.
Goalie Teighen Fils-Aime recorded 18 saves for Harwood. U-32 goalie Duncan Mathies made 24 saves. He stopped seven shots in each of the first two periods before making 15 saves in the third period.
"We had a tough time scoring tonight," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "I have to give credit to Duncan for a great performance, keeping us from getting the puck in the net. We gave up a few breakaways in the second period and it’s hard to come back from a 4-0 deficit. Our power play didn’t do the job tonight."
U-32 (12-4) will host Hartford at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Harwood (9-8) will host Missisquoi at 3 p.m. Saturday.
"We will regroup and look to get back on track Saturday," Thompson said.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 4, South Burlington 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Emily Morris found the back of the net twice and goalie Mattie Cetin stopped 10 saves Wednesday to power the Crimson Tide.
"We didn't have the usual jump in our step to start the game," said Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence, who earned his 50th victory. "We weren't playing bad but the effort needed to be better. The girls stuck with it and when South Burlington scored our bench got louder and we started to play hungrier. That's when we found another gear."
Hope Brunet scored from the slot to give South Burlington a 1-0 lead 5:12 into play. Sabrina Brunet and Sofia Richland assisted. McKelvey's unassisted effort on a breakaway tied things midway through the period. Morris knocked in a loose puck during a scramble in front of the net for a 2-1 lead. Portia Berard and Bell recorded assists.
Bell collected a pass from Tewksbury in the third quarter and skated in to beat South Burlington goalie Abby Brennan (25 saves). Morris capped the scoring with a rebound attempt on assists from McKelvey and Bell.
"It was nice to see our power play get a couple goals tonight," Lawrence said. "The girls work hard at practice on executing it and they take a lot of pride in it. Emily was in the right spot on both of her goals."
South Burlington (4-13) will travel to play Burlington-Colchester at 5 p.m. Saturday. Spaulding (15-2) will travel to play Essex the same day at 4:30 p.m.
"We've got a big challenge coming up on Saturday," Lawrence said. "We'll need to be flying from the opening face-off."
U-32 4, Harwood 0
MONTPELIER - Another hat trick by Alyssa Frazier gave the Raiders local bragging rights with Wednesday's victory over the Highlanders.
Caitlyn Fielder also scored and Grace Lagerstedt registered two assists. U-32 outshot Harwood 21-4 during a scoreless first period. The Raiders led 1-0 after two periods before slamming the door on Harwood's comeback chances.
"We played well both defensively and offensively, passing the puck well," U-32 coach Larry Smith said. "Their goalie had a fantastic game and they are down a few girls. Harwood is a well-coached team and did a great job holding us off for two periods. We kept to our plan and in the third starting putting pucks in the net."
Raiders goalie Jin Clayton made seven saves. Harwood's Jordan Hunter stopped 55 shots.
"Hats off to Jim Clayton," Smith said. "Although she didn't have a lot of shots, she had some hard ones that kept us in the game when it was needed."
Harwood (9-8-1) will travel to play Woodstock at 7:40 p.m. Saturday. U-32 (10-6) will host Stowe the same day at 6 p.m. in the Dr. Butsch Tournament.
