WILLIAMSTOWN - Brianna McLaughlin (28 points) outscored the entire Milton side Tuesday and the Williamstown girls improved to 10-0 with a 74-27 basketball victory.
Fasika Parrott finished with 18 points for the Blue Devils, who led 28-5 after the first quarter. Eliza Dwinell added nine points for the hosts and teammate Grace Brink scored her first varsity points.
"Fasika, Breezy (McLaughlin) and Eliza combined for nine 3-pointers," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "When we can get hot like that from the perimeter, it opens up the lane. And it goes back to our defense. We're working on disrupting things on defense and making teams play faster than they want to, which results in turnovers or rushed shots. And we can rebound and get the ball up the floor. Our No. 1 option comes off our defense: Our defense creates our offense."
Freshman Cadence Tenney grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Blue Devils, who led 28-5 after the first quarter. Williamstown entered halftime in front 44-10 and led 62-21 after three quarters.
"I loved our energy, trying to get back on track and playing at our pace," Sweet said.
Mallorie Chaimers scored 14 points for the Yellowjackets, who swept Stowe and held off Richford, 31-28.
"I didn't know anything about Milton and I couldn't find any video," Sweet said. "I watched them in warmups and realized they have three left-handed girls. And they're all longer than us. We talked about controlling the pace and moving the ball with passes, instead of trying to dribble by them. And we wanted to get them playing behind us because of their length."
Parrott made four 3-pointers for the Blue Devils. McLaughllin added a trio of long-range shots.
"Fasika had five assists in the first quarter," Sweet said. "She was just getting the ball and going. She set the tone and had eight points in the first quarter. And Breezy had 15 in the first quarter."
According to Sweet, the Blue Devils' dominance in the pant and high-octane transition game were two keys to the victory.
""We had a full team tonight and we wanted to come out fast," Sweet said. "With Page and Eliza (Dwinell), it's a solid 1-2 punch. They collapsed on Page tonight and she was doing a great job of finding the open player. And we're stepping in and making our shots, which makes things a lot easier. I try to coach a fun style of basketball that brings their own energy. Maybe I'm not as strict as much as I had been during my early years of coaching?"
The Blue Devils have won by an average margin of 28 points this season.
"Vergennes, Danville and Blue Mountain were all close the first half, and then we did well in the third quarter," Sweet said. "We talked tonight in the locker room about starting the game, dictating pace and controlling it early. And how we need to get up and down the floor."
Milton (3-7) will host RIchford at 7 p.m. Thursday. Williamstown will host Hazen at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"The last two times we played (Hazen), they were up big and then we came back and won by two or three," Sweet said. "For whatever reason, both years, they're a tough matchup for us. And they don't just quit. They're going to play 32 minutes, regardless of the score. So I'd expect a pretty good game."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 37, U-32 21
EAST MONTPELIER - The Crimson Tide were limited to a pair of first-quarter points but still walked away with big smiles after Tuesday's victory.
The Granite City crew dug itself out of a 7-2 hole and held the Raiders scoreless for the first 7 minutes and 38 seconds of the fourth quarter. Sage MacAuley led the Tide with 14 points, while teammate Yvonne Roberge added a dozen points.
"I knew that we would turn it around, because we had never shown up yet in the first half," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "So I knew we had good things to come. It seems to take us a little bit to get the momentum going. And I knew it was going to be a tough game for us, with Yvonne coming from that school. Their energy was way above ours at the start and Eric (Bennett) did a great job adjusting. Their zone was lock tight and it was a rough first half, for sure."
Melinda Laquerre (10 points) had the hot hand for coach Bennett's U-32 squad. Olivia Hogan addd five points in the loss.
"We knew that Hogan likes to go left and she loves that high post area," coach MacAuley said. "So we really worked on defending that and containing her at the top of the key."
Emily Poulin (seven points) and Sam Donahue (four points) rounded out the Tide scoring. MacAuley went 6 of 9 from the line, while Roberge was 3 of 5.
Roberge, a former U-32 standout, scored all 12 of her points in the second half.
"I think she felt nervous and she just needed to settle in and find her groove and let her team get there," coach MacAuley said. "And she did that. We talked about how we always need someone to get the spark going for us lately. Sage and Yvonne did a good job of getting that spark going tonight. The one thing we didn't do as well - which we normally do - is share points across the board. We only had four girls score. We were trying to do too much, too soon early on. We have to remember that we know how to play this game and we know how to break the zone."
MacAuley opened the scoring and then Laquerre made two foul shots at the other end. Hogan elevated for a putback on U-32's next possession before both teams started to struggle from the floor. Alaina Beauregard went 1 of 2 from the foul line for a 5-2 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Hogan stretched the lead to 7-2 at the start of the second quarter. Poulin banked in a shot for the Tide and MacAuley went 3 of 4 from the line, knotting things at 7. Poulin found Donahue for a short jumper along the baseline, pushing Spaulding in front 9-7 entering the final four minutes of the opening half.
MacAuley dropped in two more free throws for an 11-7 advantage, but Alaina Beauregard capped a three-point play from the foul line to make it a one-point game. Poulin hit a foul shot to keep the Tide briefly in front. Laquerre's 3-pointer from the right corner sent the Raiders into the break leading 13-12.
"It wasn't so much the tempo as the energy," coach MacAuley said. "We made a lot of little mistakes early on - and both teams did. We went back and forth for quite some time without either team scoring. There were a lot of nerves on both ends and then we settled in. We knew they were in a zone. So in order to break it, we needed to play our high-low game and adjust some things we were missing in the first half."
Laquerre's 3-pointer was followed by layups from MacAuley and Roberge at the start of the third quarter. U-32's Natalie Beauregard pivoted around her defender and hit a short jumper before Poulin scored to tie the contest at 18.
MacAuley overcame some contact to give her team two more points and then Roberge banked in a 3-pointer and scored in transition. Roberge grabbed an offensive rebound and went 1 of 2 from the stripe, padding the lead to 26-18. A Laquerre jumper ended the Tide's run, making it a six-point contest heading into the final eight minutes.
Roberge wasted no time while making a layup to begin the fourth quarter. MacAuley scored, stole the ball on U-32's next possession and sprinted in for a fast-break layup. Roberge went 2 of 2 from the line for a 33-20 cushion. The Raiders nearly scored their first points of the fourth quarter with 2:48 left to play, but they missed a pair of free-throw attempts.
"It got our momentum going," coach MacAuley said. "Sage hit a quick bucket, we had a couple steals and Yvonne put down a couple free throws. Our energy sparked and it went off from there. We started to be very patient with the ball and we were letting things happen, instead of trying to force them."
Following a mid-range jumper from Donahue, Poulin picked the Raiders' pocket near mid-court and darted in for an uncontested layup. Hogan's 1-of-2 effort from the line led to the final outcome.
Spaulding (8-4) will host Peoples at 7 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (2-9) will travel to play Oxbow the same day.
"I think U-32 is going to find their stride and they have a lot of talent on that team," coach MacAuley said. "We knew they would be a tough matchup and I don't think anyone took the game lightly. We play them again Saturday and they're going to come back full-force."
The Crimson Tide lost their first three games of the season before bouncing back with authority. Spaulding will carry a four-game winning streak into the matchup with the Wolves (9-2).
"We're on that stretch, but I try not to count how many we've won in a row - just because that could jinx us," coach MacAuley said. "I just want us to take it one game at a time. And halfway through the season, it's go time coming up."
Harwood 69, Lyndon 60
DUXBURY - Cierra McKay and Jaye Fuller hit 3-pointers at the start of overtime to propel the Highlanders on Tuesday.
The Vikings erased a late five-point deficit by hitting a pair of foul shots with five seconds remaining.
"I was proud that my kids stuck with it," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "They tied it up and we could have hung our heads. And we came out ready to go in overtime."
Emma Ravelin (19 points) was Harwood's top scorer. Teammate Quinn Nelson delivered another well-rounded performance with 16 points, eight blocked shots and eight rebounds. Fuller and McKay finished with 13 points apiece and teammate Jill Rundle added five points.
"People stepped up," Young said. "To have four players in double figures against Lyndon, that's pretty good."
Harwood went 20 of 32 from the foul line. Coach Eric Berry's Lyndon side was 14 of 24 from the stripe.
"Both teams played hard and neither team is going to quit," Young said. "Eric's team will give you everything you can possibly handle. He coaches one way, and that is to give everything. And his players know that. There was physical play and there was obviously good shooting. Both of us would probably like to work on our defense. But we're getting healthy and we're starting to see a lot of good things as we get more continuity."
Brookel'yn Robinson (22 points) and Kadienne Whitcomb (16 points) powered the Vikings.
"Emma did a nice job on Brooke'lyn and Jill did a little bit too," Young said. "Emma really picked it up in the second half."
Harwood (5-7) will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Thursday. Lyndon (8-2) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Monday.
"It was the best man-to-man defense I've ever seen Jaye play tonight," Young said. "She was done by the end, but she kept going. It took everything we had. And we did it."
