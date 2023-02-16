PLAINFIELD - Natalie Beliveau and Destiny Campbell did most of the heavy lifting offensively and the Williamstown girls basketball team made another defensive statement Thursday, caping the regular season with a 48-24 victory over Twinfield.
Beliveau recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Campbell finished with 11 points. Kendall Fowler and Ginger Klarich each scored eight points for Twinfield, which fell behind 12-3 during the opening eight minutes. Williamstown led 24-11 heading into halftime and was in front 30-16 after three quarters.
"We are starting to really come together on the defensive end and we're getting the ball up the floor in transition," Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. "I like how we are sharing the ball going into the playoffs. I honestly think we are playing our best basketball at the right time of year."
Twinfield falls to 3-16 and is ranked 13th in the Division IV standings. The Blue Devils (12-7) will enter the D-IV post-season with a seven-game winning streak and are in a dogfight with Long Trail (13-6) and Poultney (13-6) for the 6 seed.
"We are looking at either a No. 6 or 7 seed," Sweet said. "I like the fact that we get to have one home game. It gives this group a chance to have full support of the home crowd. If we do our job, then it's either Blue Mountain or Leland and Grey. Both are a tall task, but that's what makes playoff basketball exciting in Vermont. I think No. 2-7 can go a lot of ways. West Rutland is one heck of a Goliath in D-IV and it's going to be a tall order for anyone to ruin their perfect season."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thetford 39, Harwood 23
THETFORD - The Panthers held the Highlanders scoreless during the fourth quarter Thursday, turning a back-and-forth battle into a double-digit blowout.
Addison Cadwell (19 points), Charlize Brown (seven points) and Madi Mousley (seven points) paced Thetford, which improved to 15-5 and locked up the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Division III playoffs. The Panthers limited Harwood to a 10-of-49 shooting effort from the floor to walk away with a satisfying Capital Division victory.
"We wanted to see how we could handle their press," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "We rebounded well - we just missed shots tonight. It was a good test and Thetford is a good team. After three quarters it was a four-point game, so I can live with that. And in playoffs we won't be playing back-to-back games."
Thetford was in front 10-7 after the first quarter and carried a 19-14 lead into halftime. The Highlanders refused to back down in the third quarter and faced a 27-23 deficit entering the last eight minutes. Unfortunately for HU, fatigue was a factor down the stretch as the Panthers steadily added to their lead. The Highlanders' 24-hour turnaround from Wednesday's 42-18 victory over U-32 didn't help the energy level at the end, but Harwood (12-6) will still enter the Division II tournament as the No. 4 seed.
"Coming off (Wednesday) night, our kids were just drained," coach Young said. "This game had no impact on anything in the standings and we played it that way: Everybody got in and we got some rest. The Thetford kids are strong with their hands and they're very quick. We were keeping up in transition for the first three quarters and we just got tired in the fourth."
Harwood's top performers were Eloise Lilley (six points, five rebounds, four steals), Quinn Nelson (five points, 19 rebounds, three blocks) and Cierra McKay (five points, three rebounds). Roanha Chalmers (five rebounds) and Ayden Parrish (four rebounds) were also strong on the boards for HU, which ended the regular season with one of the best records in the Capital Division.
"Fair Haven and North Country are obviously at the top of the class in Division II right now and they're the targets as the No. 1 and 2 seed," coach Young said. "But every Capital coach was impressed with the level of competition in our league this season. It's the best I've ever seen and that's why you have so many teams clumped up together. North Country is the top seed and they're probably the team to beat. But the Capital coaches have to feel good and we're just hopping we don't see each other in playoffs."
Lamoille 34, U-32 25
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders kept things close Thursday but the Lancers were determined to compete for a home playoff game by securing their second nine-point victory over U-32 this season.
Lamoille earned a 53-44 victory over U-32 six weeks ago and will attempt to enter the Division II playoffs as the No. 8 seed. The Lancers (10-8) are followed closely in the standings by Lyndon (10-9), Hartford (10-9), Milton (11-8), Missisquoi (9-10) and Springfield (9-10).
Eight players scored for Lamoille, which made the most of a sizable rebounding advantage to overpower the Raiders. Leading the way were Evie Pirie (10 points), Shaelyn Lefevre (six points) and Marielle Benoit (six points). U-32's top contributors were Cara Richardson (12 points), Clara Wilson (four points) and Natalie Beauregard (four points, four rebounds).
"Rebounding wins games and that’s something the girls hear me say all season," Raiders coach Danielle Laperle said. "We needed the boards on both ends but weren’t making it happen. However, we played a much better game tonight than (Wednesday) night. We were there and fighting all night. Our defense was fluid and aggressive. Offensively, we were being more aggressive as well. But we struggled to hit shots."
The Raiders honored Richardson and her classmate Caroline Flynn during a pre-game ceremony on Senior Night. U-32 (3-16) is in a battle with Otter Valley (5-14) for the No. 16 seed in D-II and will wrap up the regular season Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. game at Middlebury.
"It was a lot of fun watching Caroline and Cara tonight," Laperle said. "You could tell they were feeling the night and they were playing hard and having fun together like they have been for years. When I started at U-32, they were on my JV team as freshmen. So I feel honored being their varsity coach at the end of their basketball career here. The team, the fans and us coaches will miss them deeply next year."
Lake Region 43, Spaulding 37
ORLEANS - Sakoya Sweeney (20 points) scored nearly half of the Rangers' points Thursday, triggering a come-from-behind victory over the Crimson Tide during a clash of Division II title contenders.
Madison Bowman and Alyssa Butler finished with eight points apiece in the victory. Their team trailed 16-12 after the first eight minutes before Lake Region pulled ahead for good in the second quarter. The Rangers owned a 21-18 advantage entering halftime and led 28-25 at the end of the third quarter.
"The second quarter looked worse on the court than it did on paper," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "We got a little air out of our sail when nothing was falling and it frustrated us and we had to readjust. Sakoya was really on tonight and she just couldn't miss. We switched up some players on her and Gracie Martin did a great job guarding her. But (Sweeney) is a great player and I give her huge kudos."
Yvonne Roberge scored 10 points for Spaulding and teammates Sophie Guariello and Sage MacAuley wound up with eight points apiece. Their team earned a 43-36 victory over Lake Region during the third game of the season but struggled to contain the Rangers' top shooters during the rematch.
Spaulding never trailed in the opening quarter, building its biggest lead of the game with a 14-8 cushion. Lake Region pulled ahead for the first time at 19-17 and had momentum on its side with a three-point halftime lead. A Roberge foul shot trimmed the deficit to 26-23 late in the third quarter and then both teams traded baskets before the start of the fourth quarter.
Spaulding was within striking distance until the final seconds, but Lake Region always had an answer to the Tide's comeback attempts. Maddie Racine scored at the start of the fourth quarter for the Rangers before Spaulding's Charlotte Young answered with a short jumper, making it a 30-27 contest. A Sweeney basket was followed by a Roberge 3-pointer from the right corner, slicing the gap to 32-30. The Rangers missed a pair of foul shots, but Sweeney pulled up for a baseline jumper that stretched the lead to 34-30. A foul shot by Taylor Keel was quickly negated by and old-fashioned three-point play by Bowman. Spaulding's Aliyah Elliot hit a turnaround jumper, only to watch Sweeney answer right back with two points on the Rangers' next possession.
MacAuley went 2 of 2 from the free-throw line, the Rangers missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation from the stripe and then MacAuley went 2 of 2 from the line again to close the gap to 39-37. Lake Region entered the double bonus with 35 seconds remaining after MacAuley picked up her fifth foul and Bowman capitalized by going 1 of 2 from the stripe. The Tide missed the front end of a 1-and-1 foul-shooting opportunity and then Butler made one free throw and Lillian Fauteux made two in the final minutes.
Spaulding ends the regular season at 16-4 and will enter the upcoming playoffs as the No. 3 seed. Lake Region (13-7) is poised to snag the No. 5 seed.
"Of course we always want to win and every win is important, but we did some really great things out there tonight," MacAuley said. "The ball just wouldn't go in the hole in the fourth - but not for a lack of trying. We didn't move in the standings and now we will prepare for playoffs."
