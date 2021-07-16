NORTHFIELD — Norwich University women’s hockey head coach Sophie Leclerc named Taylor Willard as her lead assistant coach Friday.
Willard replaces Mollie Fitzpatrick, who left to join the Boston University women’s ice hockey coaching staff in June.
Willard comes to Norwich after serving the last two years as a volunteer assistant at the University of Vermont. She helped guide the Catamounts to a 16-23-8 record and back-to-back Hockey East quarterfinal appearances.
“I am beyond thrilled to have Taylor Willard join our staff,” Leclerc said. “It was clear after getting to know Taylor through the hiring process that she has a deep passion for all aspects of the game, and will be an incredible addition to the Norwich community. The players and I are eager to learn from Taylor and her tremendous experiences as a player and coach at the Division I level.”
Willard played for and worked under former Amherst College head coach Jim Plumer at UVM. Plumer won back-to-back NCAA Division III National Championships at Amherst in 2009 and 2010.
Willard was a two-year captain, logging 145 games for Vermont, which is tied for the second-most in program history. Willard also ranks in the program’s top 10 for points, assists, power-play goals and most power-play goals in a single season. Her point total is the most by a defenseman in program history.
Willard was a two-time Hockey East Second Team All-Star (2015-16, 2016-17) and an Honorable Mention All-Star in 2017-18.
She was also named to the New England Hockey Writers Association Division I All-Star Team following her 2016-17 campaign.
“I am extremely honored to be given the opportunity to join such an established and successful program at Norwich University as an assistant coach,” Willard said. “I am thrilled at the opportunity to work for Sophie Leclerc. She is an amazing person and coach, and I’m excited to get to know and build relationships with our driven student-athletes. I cannot wait to experience and feel the support from the community, and become part of the Norwich family!
“I also want to thank the University of Vermont for everything they have given me over the years, and I hope that I can bring the knowledge I gained from both playing and coaching for that program to Norwich.”
Willard also won the 2018 Sarah Devens Award, which is presented annually to a player who demonstrates leadership and commitment both on and off the ice. The Devens Award is given as a joint honor between ECAC Hockey and Hockey East and aids a deserving student-athlete with a post-graduate scholarship of $10,000.
Willard was the first Vermont player to win the prestigious award, and the first Hockey East player since 2006 to earn the honor.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Coaches on the move
There have been some recent basketball coaching changes of note concerning the area’s college scene.
Former Castleton University basketball player Casey McGraw has taken the head coaching position of the Elmira College men’s team.
Northern Vermont University-Johnson has named Alfred Johnson as its men’s basketball coach. He replaces Miles Smith.
McGraw was an assistant coach at Nebraska Wesleyan when that school won the Division III national championship.
Johnson was 42-61 as a head coach when he was at St. Mary’s in Maryland from 1999 through 2003.
He was most recently an assistant coach at Division II Elizabeth City State.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Middlebury openers
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College men’s soccer team will open the season on Sept. 7 against Mount St. Mary College in Newburgh, New York.
The Panthers home opener comes on Sept. 111 at noon against Wesleyan.
The Middlebury women’s soccer team kicks off its season at Union on Sept. 7 and then play the home opener on Sept.11 at 11 a.m. against Wesleyan.
