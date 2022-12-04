BURLINGTON – The University of Vermont women's basketball team knocked down over 50% of its shots from the field during an 81-60 victory over Marist on Sunday afternoon at Patrick Gym.
Vermont (6-3) earned its fifth straight victory, tying the longest winning streak in coach Alisa Kresge's era. Marist falls to 3-5.
Former CVU standout Catherine Gilwee registered a career-high 20 points for UVM after knocking down 6 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc. Teammates Delaney Richason recorded 10 points, two rebounds and a career-high six assists.
Anna Olson finished with 16 points for UVM. She went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line while contributing seven rebounds and two steals. Emma Utterback was the only other Catamount in double figures, finishing with 11 points to go along with five assists. Vermont's Paula Gonzalez finished with a career-high nine points after drilling 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range. Vermont was 13 of 24 from 3-point range as a team and 30 of 53 from the field.
"It was great playing in Patrick in front of our amazing fans," Kresge said. "Today was a complete team win. I am most proud of how we came ready to play from the tip and how we shared the ball. We need to build off of this game as we head on the road for the next five games."
Marist who got the scoring started, taking a 2-0 lead on its first possession of the game. Utterback answered at the other end with a jump shot before the Red Foxes answered with a jumper to grab a 4-2 lead. On the next possession, Gilwee knocked down a 3-pointer on an assist from Utterback to give the Catamounts a 5-4 lead with 7:58 remaining in the first stanza.
The 3-pointer from Gilwee sparked a quick 8-0 run that forced a Marist timeout and put Vermont up 10-4 with 7:06 on the clock. Utterback scored or assisted on the first 10 points of the game.
After the timeout, the Red Foxes regrouped and the two teams battled back and forth for the rest of the first quarter. A 3-pointer from Richason with four seconds remaining in the quarter put Vermont up 26-20.
Vermont started to pull away in the second quarter, doubling up Marist 16-8 over the first seven minutes of the quarter to pull to a 42-28 lead with 3:11 remaining in the half. Gonzalez knocked down two 3-pointers, while Gilwee also drilled a pair of 3's during the spurt. Marist made 3 of 4 free-throw attempts and converted a layup in the final three minutes to trim the halftime deficit to 44-33.
Marist did its best to cut into the lead during the first three minutes of the second half, closing the gap to 46-39 with 7:16 remaining following a pair of free throws from Kendall Krick.
Gilwee again had the answer for UVM, drilling a 3-pointer on the next possession on an assist from Utterback to push the lead to 49-39 with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter. After the 3-pointer, Olson took over down the stretch by scoring seven points and converting 3 of 4 attempts from the charity stripe. Olson added a pair of layups to help push Vermont in front 60-48 heading into the final stanza.
The Catamounts continued to thrive in the fourth quarter, with Richason knocking down another 3-pointer on an assist from Gilwee to extend the lead to 63-48. Vermont remained hot from 3-point range down the stretch, with Gilwee knocking down two long-range shots and Richason making one. Aryana Dizoncontributed added six late points as a force down low for the Cats.
The Catamounts will begin a five-game road trip, starting with Thursday's 5 p.m. game at Saint Francis.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Trinity 62, Norwich 39
NORTHFIELD - The Cadets' hopes of winning the Ed Hockenbury Classic title were dashed during a double-digit defeat vs. the Bantams.
Trinity captured its fourth Hockenbury crown in the last seven seasons, and its first since the 2017-18 campaign. Eastern Nazarene rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter of the consolation game to escape with a 66-61 win over Westfield State in the opening game of the afternoon.
Haley Brewster was the lone double-digit scorer for the Cadets, recording 14 points to go along with five rebounds. Teammate Maren McGinn wound up with nine points while two steals. Norwich's Brittany Graham was named to the All-Tournament Team after an eight-point performance on a 3-of-6 shooting effort.
Francesca Silva scored 16 points from off the bench for the Bantams. Emma Wax added 14 points in 14 minutes of action during the victory.
The Cadets and Bantams went back and forth at the start. A 5-0 run halfway through the first stanza gave Norwich a 12-8 lead before the Bantams retook a lead they would never relinquish on a 7-0 spurt.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Trinity resulted in a 35-20 halftime lead. Norwich closed the gap to single digits on numerous occasions throughout the third quarter, but the Bantams rolled in the final quarter to close out the victory.
The Cadets will travel to play Rivier at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Vermont 66, Merrimack 43
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Finn Sullivan scored 17 points as the Catamounts easily triumphed Sunday.
Sullivan had six rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the Catamounts (4-7). TJ Hurley scored 15 points after shooting 4 for 6 from 3-point range and going 3 of 3 from the free-throw line in 14 minutes played. Aaron Deloney shot 4 for 10 overall from the field. Deloney was 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Vermont's Dylan Penn (11 points) was 4 10 from the field and recorded two steals.
"It was a good road win," UVM coach John Becker. "Our defense was really good all night and we made 12 3's against their zone. Gutsy effort by the group and we're happy we were able to get the win."
Becker moved to No. 2 on the program's all-time wins list with his 261st career victory as the UVM bench boss.
Jordan Minor led the Warriors (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Merrimack also got seven points and two steals from Jordan Derkack. Jordan McKoy finished with five points for the Warriors, who suffered their eighth straight loss.
The Catamounts made 12 of 26 from beyond the arc in the victory. Vermont held Merrimack to a 31.4% shooting percentage and 16 field goals. Both statistics are the lowest by a UVM opponent this season.
The Catamounts and Warriors exchanged baskets early in the game, with Merrimack holding a 7-6 lead over the first six minutes. Vermont quickly pulled ahead and went on a 23-3 run over the next 8:37 to open up a 29-10 lead. Vermont was 8 of 16 from the field during the run, converting 7 of 10 attempts from long range. Sullivan led the Cats with nine points during the spurt after sinking a trio of 3-pointers. Sullivan's third long-range shot capped the run with 5:18 remaining in the first half.
UVM's first-half lead grew to as large as 24 points when Sullivan drew a foul on a made layup and sank the foul shot for a 37-13 lead with 1:40 left on the clock. A layup by Minor in the final seconds chipped away at the deficit, with Vermont taking a 37-15 lead into the break.
The Cats maintained their sizeable lead in the second half. Merrimack. Hurley had seven points before the midway point of the half, as UVM led 51-30 with 10:39 remaining. Vermont's lead grew to as large as 27 points when Sullivan made a layup with 1:57 left to play.
Vermont will travel to play Dartmouth at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
VERMONT 66, MERRIMACK 43
VERMONT (4-7)
Veretto 1-6 0-0 2, Deloney 4-10 1-2 12, Duncan 0-4 0-0 0, Penn 4-10 3-4 11, Sullivan 6-14 1-1 17, Hurley 4-7 3-3 15, Alamutu 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Ochoa 1-1 2-2 4, Ayo-Faleye 0-0 0-0 0, Ndayishimiye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 10-12 66.
MERRIMACK (1-9)
Minor 10-18 5-13 25, Bennett 1-5 0-0 3, Derring 0-2 0-0 0, McKoy 1-6 2-2 5, Reid 0-9 0-0 0, Derkack 3-5 0-0 7, Stinson 1-2 0-0 3, Savage 0-3 0-0 0, Filchner 0-1 0-0 0, Etumnu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 7-15 43.
Halftime_Vermont 37-15. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 12-26 (Hurley 4-6, Sullivan 4-11, Deloney 3-6, Alamutu 1-1, Duncan 0-1, Veretto 0-1), Merrimack 4-22 (Derkack 1-2, Stinson 1-2, Bennett 1-3, McKoy 1-5, Filchner 0-1, Minor 0-1, Derring 0-2, Savage 0-2, Reid 0-4). Rebounds_Vermont 44 (Duncan 10), Merrimack 26 (Minor 10). Assists_Vermont 13 (Duncan 5), Merrimack 5 (Minor 3). Total Fouls_Vermont 15, Merrimack 11. A_1,727 (1,200).
Bridgewater St. 81, Norwich 62
NORTHFIELD - The Bears snapped the Cadets' six-game win streak during Sunday's final game of the 2022 Ed Hockenbury Classic.
The Bears won the men's tourney for the first time, following up the Bridgewater State women's title in 2013. New England College fought back from an early 12-point deficit to top the University of Maine at Fort Kent, 85-79, in the consolation game.
Kohlby Murray led Norwich's offense with 18 points. He was supported by another double-double effort by Donovan Lewis Jr., who finished with 17 points and 11 boards and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Jalen Olivero drilled three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for NU. Teammae Nabiyu Ndiaye contributed 10 rebounds and six steals.
Dante Kikuba was wildly efficient for the Bears, finishing with 20 points on an 8-of-13 shooting effort. Precious Okoh added eight points to land a spot on the All-Tournament Team. Emerson Halbleib's 12-point, eight-rebound, three-assist, two-block stat-line helped earn him Most Outstanding Player accolades. New England College's Khalon Taylor and the University of Maine at Fort Kent's Jordan Guerrero rounded out the All-Tournament Team.
After Lewis Jr. opened up the offense on a layup less than a minute into play, the Bears' high-octane offense began to roll. The Bears built a double-digit advantage halfway through the opening stanza. Despite the lead growing to to 19 points on an Okoh jumper, the Cadets rallied behind an 11-2 run to close the margin to 34-24 entering at halftime.
The Cadets fared substantially better in the second half, shooting at a 41.7% clip to stay within striking distance. Any attempt at a comeback, however, was swiftly answered by Bridgewater State. The Cadets trimmed the lead down to seven points on two occasions, but the Bears embarked on a 23-11 run to close out the game.
Norwich will travel to play Rivier on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Norwich 8, Southern Maine 1
NORTHFIELD – The No. 6 Cadets completed a perfect week with a convincing victory at Kreitzberg Arena.
The Cadets were a perfect 5-for-5 on power play opportunities. Norwich scored its first man-up goal a few minutes into the contest when Mikah Baptiste fired home a one-timer for her 10th goal of the season. The senior finished with four goals. Baptiste received an assist on a goal by Ann-Frederique Guay just under two minutes later It was the first of four points for Guay, who currently sits at 96 career points.
"We are really happy with our level of competitiveness tonight and the 60-minute effort," Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty said. "Though Mikah's line was fantastic, you could argue that our biggest strength tonight was our depth and waves of attack."
Norwich carried a 3-0 lead into the first intermission after Baptiste's second power-play goal. That was quickly followed by Baptiste's third goal two minutes into the middle frame. Twenty seconds later, freshman Emma Morel tallied her first collegiate goal.
The Cadets tallied two more goals on the man -advantage before intermission. Graduate student Morgan Tefft scored before Baptiste netted her fourth goal during a scramble. Tefft added another goal in the third period
The Cadets will travel to play Trinity at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Elmira 4, CU 1
The Castleton women's hockey team was outgunned by seventh-ranked Elmira, 4-1, in New England Hockey Conference action Saturday afternoon.
Emily Harris scored the Spartans' (5-5-0, 3-3-0 NEHC) third-period goal on assists by Miranda Wheeler and Julia Carpenter. Harris is the first player in the league to score on the Soaring Eagles (9-2-0, 8-0-0 NEHC) this season. Kirsten DiCicco amassed 32 saves between the pipes while Wheeler added a trio of blocks.
The Spartans take the ice Friday, against Rivier for the second time this season in the opening game of the Castleton Invitational. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m., followed by SUNY Potsdam and Colby at 7 p.m.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Norwich 5, Southern Maine 1
GORHAM, Maine- The 10th-ranked Cadets got back on the winning track with a lopsided victory at the USM Ice Arena.
"I am very happy with the result," Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said. "We got some great efforts tonight to cap off a good weekend."
The Cadets opened the scoring going in the first period, with sophomore Patrick Delvecchio tallying his first goal of the season. Senior Philip Elgstam assisted. Delvecchio returned the favor when he assisted on Elgstam's last-minute goal in the first period. Junior Patrick O'Neal also notched an assist on the play.
The Huskies made it a one-goal game late in the second period. However, two minutes into the final frame the Cadets regained the two-goal lead. Senior Brady Gaudette scored on Norwich's lone power play of the afternoon, with Elgstam tallying his second assist. Elgstam scored another goal for good measure, thanks to assists by O'Neal and junior Joe Nagle.
The Cadets will host Plattsburgh State at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a rematch of the FirstLight Shootout Championship game.
CU drops two
GENEVA, N.Y. — The Castleton men's hockey team was tied two periods into their matchup with top-ranked Hobart Friday night, but a three-score third period by the Statesmen sent the Spartans home with a 4-1 loss.
Making his fourth start of the year, Brandon Collett was sensational in net for Castleton (3-7-0, 2-3-0 NEHC), saving 51 shots — the most since he stopped 55 his freshman year — and finishing with a save percentage of .927. On the offensive end, Brandon Picard picked up his third score of the year — his third consecutive game with a point — to end a three-game shutout streak for Hobart (9-0-0, 5-0-0 NEHC).
The Spartans followed that up with a 8-0 loss to Elmira on Saturday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Sprinkel prevails
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Cadets delivered a strong showing at the RIT Invitational, finishing 8th out of 16 teams while accumulating 77 points.
The highlight of the meet for the Cadets was the performance of junior Mason Sprinkel, who came into the 285-pound bracket as the six seed. Sprinkel proceeded to win every match by fall on his way to placing first place in his class. Notable pins included taking down third-seeded Nate DeGroff from RIT in the quarterfinals at 3:36, beating the second-seeded Evan Albrecht from Alfred at 6:33 and downing top-seeded Jake Pine from SUNY Oneonta at 6:46.
Norwich sophomore Joseph Lotruglio entered the 141-pound draw as the fifth seed and advanced to the semifinals after pinning RIT's Josh Post at 2:48.
"We wrestled well and performed at a high level," Norwich coach Alex Whitney said. "I'm glad to end the semester on a high note after a challenging beginning to the year. Sprinkel and Lotruglio hit a new gear today. I'm excited for these guys to keep improving."
The Cadets will return to action at the Williams Open on Jan. 7.
