BURLINGTON – University of Vermont women's soccer head coach Kristi Huizenga announced the addition of assistant coach Michael Skelton to her staff for the 2021 season.
Skelton has been with the program since July.
This year the Catamounts features four Vermonters: Montpelier's Cricket Basa, Pittsford's Olivia White, Cuttingsville's Ella Bankert and Williston's Natalie Durieux.
"We are thrilled to add such a quality person and coach to our Catamount family," Huizenga said. "Michael brings a strong knowledge for the game, knows the recruiting landscape well and is excellent at developing players. I'm looking forward to working with him and the rest of our staff as we create an environment for our student-athletes to excel on and off the field."
Skelton comes to Catamount Country after a two-year stint at Niagara University in the same role. Skelton was involved in all aspects of the program at Niagara, including individual player development, scouting reports, recruiting, video analysis and travel management. During his time with the Purple Eagles, the team went 11-11-2 and advanced to the MAAC Semifinals in 2019 and the MAAC Quarterfinals during the spring of 2021.
During his stint in Western New York, Skelton was also the head coach of the 2009 and 2006 WNY Flash girls teams. Prior to Niagara, he served as an assistant coach at Colby College and UNC Asheville.
Skelton, a native of Conway, N.H., was an All-American soccer player at Lasell College. He served as team captain in three of his collegiate seasons and was named GNAC Player of the Year twice. He holds the Lasell College record for goals and points in a season and career goals and points. Following the completion of his collegiate career, Skelton spent time playing semi-professional soccer in England.
Vermont opens the regular season Sunday at 1 p.m. with a home game against Merrimack College at Virtue Field. Game action will be streamed for free live on AmericaEast.TV.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Sweden adds UVM coach
STOCKHOLM – The Swedish Ice Hockey Association announced that Universisty of Vermont men's coach Todd Woodcroft has been named an assistant coach with the Swedish national men's team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
"It's a tremendous honor to be invited to help coach at this winter's Olympic Games and I appreciate the support of our players, staff and the athletic department," Woodcroft said. "The opportunity to grow and learn from the best in the world is something that I know will pay dividends for UVM men's hockey for years to come as our international network continues to expand. I am very grateful for this opportunity and for the support from the UVM community."
The men's ice hockey competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games is slated for February 9-20, 2022. Games will be played at the National Indoor Stadium and the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. The National Indoor Stadium hosted the 2015 IIHF Women's World Hockey Championships, while the Wukesong Sports Centre hosted the basketball competition during the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing.
"This is an exciting professional opportunity for Todd and great for our hockey program to again be represented at the Olympic Games," UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman said. "Todd's international experience and networks have already opened up new geographic recruiting areas and coaching in the Olympics will only enhance the exposure of our program around the world."
Woodcroft has been successful in the past on the international stage. In 2004, he served on the coaching staff with Team Canada and won an IIHF World Championship Gold Medal. He was also an assistant coach for Belarus at the 2006, 2014, and 2016 IIHF World Championships.
In 2015, he was an assistant coach with Switzerland at the IIHF World Championships and he served as a special assignment/assistant coach with Sweden at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. In his most recent senior national team experience, he won a second Gold Medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championships with Sweden as an assistant coach. This past season he served as an assistant coach remotely with the 2021 Sweden national junior team at the IIHF World Junior Championships hosted in Edmonton, Alberta.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Cats play on big stage
CALGARY, Alta. – A handful of current and former University of Vermont women's hockey standouts are set to participate at the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championships in Calgary, Alberta.
Sini Karjalainen, Sammy Kolowrat, Tynka Pátková and Natálie Mlýnková are suiting up in the 10-team tournament, which kicked off Friday and runs through Aug 31 at the WinSports Arena. Karjalainen will represent Finland in Group A, while the other three are all on the Czech Republic team in Group B.
"It's a real honor to watch so many players with ties to our program participate on the international stage," Vermont coach Jim Plumer. "This World Championship has been a long wait for Sini Karjalainen, who made her first national team in 2020 prior to Worlds being canceled due to COVID-19. And the delay this year allowed Natálie Mlynková and Tynka Pátková to recover from injuries and be named to the Czech Republic team. I am thrilled for this opportunity for them as well as Sammy Kolowrat to compete for a World Championship. It's going to be a great tournament and I know it will help prepare them for our upcoming season, as well as for their Olympic dreams next year."
Former Catamount captain Chelsea Rapin will also be in Calgary working as an on-ice official. Rapin is a 2012 UVM graduate who has extensive experience on the international stage. She worked previously at Four Nations Cup events and at the Under-18 IIHF World Championships.
Fans in the United States will be able to follow the Catamounts in action on ESPN+ and the NHL Network. In Canada, all the games will be broadcast on TSN's channels. The semifinals and medal round games will air exclusively on the NHL Network in the United States.
