BURLINGTON — Five University of Vermont players reached double figures during Thursday’s 101-63 men’s basketball victory over NVU-Lyndon at Patrick Gym.
Robin Duncan led Vermont with a career-high 18 points. The fifth-year senior was an efficient 7 of 10 from the field and converted 4 of 6 attempts from the foul line. Duncan also pulled in seven rebounds.
Aaron Deloney finished the night with 16 points for UVM after making 7 of 13 attempts from the floor. He dished out a team-high four assists and forced a career-high five steals.
TJ Hurley contributed a career-high 15 points on a 6-of-10 shooting effort in the victory. The rookie made 3 of 7 attempts from 3-point range in 24 minutes played. Teammate Sam Alamutu recorded multiple career-highs, registering 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Perry Smith Jr. rounded out the Vermont scorers in double figures with a 10-point night. Smith Jr. matched Duncan and Alamutu with a team-high seven boards.
All 11 Catamounts who checked in registered points in the non-conference win. Jorge Ochoa (four points) registered his first career points after shooting 2 of 4 from the field.
“It was great to be back home tonight in front of our fans,” UVM coach John Becker said. “Credit to NVU-Lyndon for making 15 3’s tonight. We had good contributions from a variety of guys, especially off the bench. It was good to get back on the winning side.”
The Catamounts improve to 3-7, while the Hornets fall to 2-4. Vermont and NVU-Lyndon exchanged baskets early and the score was knotted at 20-20 just past the midway point of the first half. NVU-Lyndon hit 5 of 10 3-point attempts in the early minutes, with Mondwell Bukle sinking a trio of shots from long range. Deloney led UVM with six early points as the Cats made nine of their first 15 field goal attempts through the opening 12 minutes.
Vermont sank eight of its next 10 field goal attempts to take a 40-24 lead with 6:16 remaining in the first half. Deloney once again led the UVM attack, adding seven points in the run. The Catamounts forced six turnovers and tallied three steals on the defensive end.
UVM maintained its cushion over NVU-Lyndon and carried a 54-37 lead into the break. Deloney, Duncan and Alamutu reached double figures before the half, with 13 points, 11 points and 10 points, respectively.
Duncan put Vermont up by 20 when he converted a layup 4:34 into the second half to take a 64-43 lead.
Hurley scored seven points down the stretch as a late 22-5 run extended the UVM lead. The Catamounts hit 7 of 14 attempts from the field and drilled 7 of 9 free throws attempt to pad their lead. Michel Ndayishimiye made a free throw with 13 seconds left for the final point of the game.
Mondwell Bukle finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets. Antonio Carlisle added 18 points.
NVU-Lyndon will host Maine-Farmington at 3 p.m. Saturday. Vermont will travel to play Merrimack at 2 p.m. Sunday.
VERMONT 101, NVU-LYNDON 63
NVU-LYNDON (2-4)
Macknail 0-2 0-0 0, Trapani 1-3 0-0 2, Bukle 7-11 2-2 23, Carlisle 5-10 4-5 18, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Olsen 2-5 0-0 5, Roy 3-5 0-0 7, Horowitz-McCadden 0-1 0-0 0, Ja.Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Ju.Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, McCann 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 2-2 0-0 6, Fitzgerald 0-1 0-0 0, Warner 1-1 0-0 2, Bergmans 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Worlock 0-0 0-0 0, Burridge 0-2 0-0 0, Loehr 0-1 0-0 0, Terrill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 6-7 63.
VERMONT (3-7)
Veretto 2-4 2-2 6, Deloney 7-13 1-2 16, Duncan 7-10 4-6 18, Gibson 2-6 0-1 5, Penn 2-3 0-0 4, Hurley 6-10 0-0 15, Alamutu 5-6 2-4 12, Smith 4-6 2-5 10, Ndayishimiye 2-4 1-2 6, Ayo-Faleye 1-4 3-4 5, Ochoa 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 40-70 15-26 101. Halftime_Vermont 54-37. 3-Point Goals_Northern Vermont-Lyndon 15-29 (Bukle 7-10, Carlisle 4-6, Lopez 2-2, Roy 1-2, Olsen 1-3, Burridge 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-1, Loehr 0-1, Trapani 0-1, Macknail 0-2), Vermont 6-22 (Hurley 3-7, Ndayishimiye 1-3, Deloney 1-4, Gibson 1-5, Alamutu 0-1, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1). Rebounds_Northern Vermont-Lyndon 20 (Bukle 6), Vermont 37 (Duncan, Alamutu, Smith 7). Assists_Northern Vermont-Lyndon 13 (Bukle 5), Vermont 13 (Deloney 4). Total Fouls_Northern Vermont-Lyndon 19, Vermont 12. A_2,007 (3,266).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 67, Dartmouth 66
HANOVER, NH – The Catamounts used a strong fourth quarter and a game-winning three from Catherine Gilwee to defeat Dartmouth at Leede Arena on Thursday night.
Vermont earned its first road win of the season and extended its win streak to four. The Catamounts improve to 5-3, while the Big Green fall to 1-5.
“Road wins are very hard to come by and somehow we found a way,” Vermont coach Alisa Kresge said. “We have a lot to clean up defensively, but I am proud of how we guarded in the second half. We’ll need to learn from this because we have a very good Marist team coming into Patrick on Sunday.”
Bella Vito finished with 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with a game-high four steals for UVM. Gilwee finished with 18 points on a 3-of-5 shooting effort from behind the arc. She added three assists and two boards.
Emma Utterback finished with 16 points and four assists for the Catamounts, who outrebounded the Big Green 41-31. Vermont held an 18-11 advantage on the offensive glass.
Anna Olson started hot for UVM, scoring the first six Catamount points on a layup and a 4-of-4 performance from the free-throw line. A 3-pointer on the other end from Mekkena Boyd cut the Vermont lead to 6-3 before Delaney Richason made a layup to push the Vermont lead to 8-3 with 6:53 remaining in the first quarter.
The two teams traded baskets over the final seven minutes on their way to a 20-20 tie at the end of the first stanza. Dartmouth outscored Vermont 17-12 after a 3 from Victoria Page as time expired in the quarter.
Vermont started out the second quarter on a 6-0 run to push its lead to 26-20 before the Big Green again answered with a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 26-23 with 7:58 remaining in the half. Dartmouth used an 11-4 run midway through the second quarter to gain its first lead of the game at 31-30. Over the final four-plus minutes of the first half the two teams traded blows, with Dartmouth outscoring Vermont 10-9 to take a 41-39 lead into the halftime break.
Vito knocked down a pair of free throws to start the second half and then made a layup to tie the score at 43-43. The Big Green outscored Vermont 11-4 later in the third quarter to grab their largest lead of the game at 54-47. Vermont battled back, using a 6-1 run to trim the deficit to to 55-53 heading into the final stanza.
The Catamounts outscored Dartmouth 8-5 over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. Following a pair of free throws from Gilwee, Vermont grabbed its first lead of the second half by pulling ahead 61-60 with 5:09 remaining.
Over the next three minutes both teams struggled to connect from the field, with Vermont going 1 of 2 from the free throw line and 0 of 3 from the field. Dartmouth was 1 of 2 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while committing two turnovers. The Big Green were able to reclaim a 64-62 lead with 1:53 remaining.
Vermont served up a defensive stop with 42.4 seconds remaining and Richason corralled the defensive rebound before being fouled. She knocked down both free throws to knot the score at 64-64. On the ensuing possession, Boyd went 1 of 2 from the line to put the Big Green up 65-64 with 29.2 seconds left to play.
The Catamounts had a chance to take the lead on the next possession but were unable to convert on a layup opportunity. Dartmouth came away with the rebound and then Vito fouled Boyd, sending her to the line with 14.6 seconds remaining. Boyd made one foul shot and Vermont pounced on the rebound with 13.5 seconds one the clock.
After the Catamounts had trouble inbounding the ball, Utterback connected to GIlwee on the right wing. The former CVU standout nailed a deep 3-pointer with 1.2 remaining on the clock to put UVM on top. Dartmouth was unable to get a shot off on its final possession.
The Cats will host Marist at 2 p.m. Sunday for their only game at Patrick Gym in December.
