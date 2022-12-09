Last month’s five-game losing skid is already a distant memory for the University of Vermont men’s basketball team, which will attempt to earn its fourth straight victory during Saturday’s game at Colgate.
The Catamounts (5-7) will take on the Raiders (6-5) for a noon contest in non-conference action. Aaron Deloney has been hot for Vermont, averaging 12.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Teammates Dylan Penn is averaging 12 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.
Vermont coach John Becker is two victories away from tying Tom Brennan for the program record. Becker increased his win total to 262 with Tuesday’s 68-52 victory over Dartmouth.
Colgate takes on the Vermont after Tucker Richardson scored 22 points in Raiders’ 81-62 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats. Colgate has also defeated Hartford, Monmouth, Syracuse, Wells and Brown. The Raiders suffered losses against Buffalo, Duquesne, Deleware, Penn and Auburn.
Richardson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colgate.
The Raiders are 2-0 in home games. Colgate is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game. During the past 10 games the Raiders are averaging 78.5 points, while their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.
The Catamounts have gone 2-4 away from home. Vermont is 2-7 against opponents over .500.
Coach John Becker and the Catamounts triumphed against Brown, Ball State, NVU-Lyndon, Merrimack and Dartmouth. The Cats fell short against St. Mary’s, Cal State Fulerton, USC, Iona, Yale, UNC-Wilmington and Long Beach State. The Catamounts are averaging 62.5 points during their past 10 games, while their opponents have averaged 69 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 68, Rivier 61
NASHUA, N.H. — The Cadets earned a thrilling win during their Great Northeast Athletic Conference season opener after falling behind by double-figures early in the contest.
“The kids really battled,” Norwich coach Paul Booth said. “We put ourselves in quite a hole, spotting them a 17-point lead midway through the first half. I’m proud of the way the kids stayed together. Leonard Brice stepped up big time in the first half. Without him, we do not win the game. Jalen Olivero, Donovan Lewis Jr., and Owen Liss had great second halves. It’s good to get the first league win.”
Four Cadets reached double-digits, spearheaded by Olivero’s 16-point, 10-rebound effort. Liss was close behind with 15 points, while Lewis Jr. added 11 points. Norwich featured significant contributions from Brice, who came off the bench and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers en route to a 10-point performance in 13 minutes.
The Raiders got out to a swift start, building a 5-0 lead in the span of 20 seconds before an Olivero 3-pointer put Norwich on the board. Back-to-back baskets from Nikolas Pignone capped an 17-2 run that gave the Raiders their largest lead of the game at 17 points.
A slam dunk from Lewis Jr. helped Norwich turn on the gas and stay within striking distance. A 34-20 Rivier lead with 3:31 remaining in the first half quickly evaporated during a 14-0 Norwich run before the halftime break.
Norwich began to take control in the opening minutes of the second stanza, as a long-range shot from Olivero gave the Cadets a big boost. Nesta Roberts knotted things up at 57-57 for Rivier at 57 before the Cadets embarked on an 11-3 run to scoop up their first GNAC victory of the season.
Norwich will host Albertus Magnus at 3 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 68, Saint Francis 48
LORETTO, PA – The Catamounts used an 18-0 run across the second and third quarter, including a 14-0 run to end the first half, to defeat Saint Francis on Thursday night at DeGol Arena.
Vermont improves to 7-3 after securing its sixth straight victory. It is the Cats’ longest regular-season winning streak under coach Alisa Kresge.
“A solid team win is a nice way for us to start our road stint,” Kresge said. “We are still learning how to win on the road and tonight was a good test. I thought we had great contributions from our bench which is adding to our depth and important for the long season. Now we have to get ready for another big test on the road.”
Former UVM star Catherine Gilwee scored a game-high 19 points after going 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Teammate Emma Utterback finished with 18 points and a game-high three steals to go along with two assists. Maria Myklebust scored 12 points on an efficient 5-of-9 effort from the field.
Vermont shot 45% from 3-point range while holding Saint Francis to 23.1% shooting from long range. Vermont led the game for over 38 minutes and saw its lead balloon to as much as 28 points in the third quarter. UVM won the turnover battle, coughing up the ball 10 times while the Red Flash (0-8) committed 19 turnovers.
The Catamounts started the scoring with back-to-back baskets from Anna Olson to up 4-0. The Red Flash responded with a 5-0 run, but a Gilwee 3-pointer gave Vermont a 7-5 lead with 7:30 remaining in the first a quarter. The two teams battled through the last seven-plus minutes of the opening quarter, with UVM carrying a 14-10 lead heading into the second stanza.
Utterback took over in the second quarter to help Vermont run away with the game. She scored 10 points to fuel a 22-6 Catamount run. A Richason layup kicked off the run before Utterback connected on back-to-back layups to push thei lead to 20-12 with 7:44 remaining in the first half.
After a Sam Miller jumper cut the lead to 20-14, Utterback answered again with a layup to push the Vermont lead back to eight points. Miller again answered with a jump shot on the other end to trim the lead to 22-16 with 4:18 remaining. That was the last basket of the half for the Red Flash and the closest they would get for the remainder of the game.
Vermont closed out the half on a 14-0 run to take a 36-16 lead in the break. During the run the Catamounts were led by Myklebust, who was a spark from off the bench with five points. As a team, UVM pulled away by knocking down 6 of 8 attempts from the field and going 2 of 2 from deep while forcing three turnovers.
The Catamounts continued their dominance by holding the Red Flash scoreless for the first 1:17 of the second half. Utterback and Richason each made a layup to push the lead to 40-16. Miller finally ended the Vermont 18-0 run and a 5:35 scoreless drought with a jump shot, but again Vermont had the answer on the other end. A Gilwee 3-pointer gave UVM a 43-18 advantage.
The two teams traded blows throughout the rest of the third quarter with Saint Francis edging the Catamounts 17-15.
But Vermont stayed hot from the floor, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4. Paula Gonzalez and Myklebust had five points apiece to help UVM carry a 58-35 lead into the final stanza. During that stretch, UVM held Saint Francis to a 7-of-14 shooting effort that included a 1-of-5 performance from 3-point range.
Both teams struggled to score in the fourth quarter, with Saint Francis outscoring Vermont 13-10. Gilwee led the way for the Catamounts down the stretch with a pair of 3-pointers.
The Catamounts will travel to play Duquesne on Saturday.
River 77, Norwich 55
NASHUA, N.H. — Despite building an early 13-point lead, the Cadets could not maintain its strong initial advantage while suffering a setback during their Great Northeast Athletic Conference season opener at Muldoon Gymnasium.
Norwich’s Haley Brewster led all scorers in a full 40 minutes of play, recording an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double. Rachel Botala and Brittany Graham tallied 10 points apiece for the Cadets, with Graham also posting a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Six of Graham’s 10 came in the first quarter. Norwich rolled after taking a 7-6 lead with 5:32 left in the frame, ending the opening 10 minutes on a 9-0 run. The Cadets extended their advantage at the start of the second quarter, with Brewster knocking down a 3-pointer on the opening possession to give Norwich a 19-6 lead. Another long-range shot from Brewster kept Norwich’s 13-point lead intact a few minutes into the second quarter. The Raiders responded with a 15-3 run to cap off the quarter, with reigning GNAC Player of the Year Lyric Grumblatt drilling a buzzer-beater to bring Rivier to within one point.
Raider Hannah Muchemore drained a jumper on the opening possession of the second half to give Rivier a lead they never relinquished. The Cadets remained within striking distance, but a buzzer-beater by Muchemore stretched the Raiders’ lead to 12 points. A 3-pointer from Muchemore gave Rivier a 24-point lead late in the final frame.
Muchemore led the Raiders with 17 points, while Grumblatt recorded 16 points in the win. Alexa Dufries and Brianna Wilcox added 14 points apiece in the victory and teammate Anna Stenger chipped in with 13 points.
The Cadets will host Albertus Magnus at 1 p.m. Saturday.
