EAST MONTPELIER - Caitlyn Fielder picked a fitting day to cement her status as one of the top players in U-32 girls lacrosse history.
The electrifying midfielder made the most of her team's Senior Game by recording a hat trick and dishing out two assists, sparking an 11-3 victory over the Green Mountain Valley School. Fielder tallied her 150th career goal to join an elite list of Raiders to accomplish that feat. She also reached the 200-point milestone despite the fact that her freshman season was cancelled due to Covid.
"We had a strong game on defense," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "GMVS threw a lot of pressure at us and we handled it well. It was a little sloppy at times, but we put together a good win."
The Raiders extended their winning streak to eight games and now control their own destiny in a late-season push to lock up the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Division II playoffs. There's a chance U-32 could face GMVS again in the quarterfinals, and the two squads have plenty of history over the past decade after helping boost the quality of D-II lacrosse in Central Vermont.
GMVS earned a 13-10 victory over U-32 during the 2017 final to capture its first championship. The Raiders snapped the Gumbies 25-game winning streak by prevailing, 9-8, in the 2018 title game. GMVS claimed its second crown two years ago by securing playoff victories over Spaulding, Vergennes and St. Johnsbury.
Raiders Willa Long (two assists), Megan Ognibene and Natalie Beauregard each finished with two goals apiece Monday. Zoe Hilferty (two assists) and Anika Turcotte (one assist) also scored for Connor's team. Ognibene won five draws, while Hilferty and Fielder each won four. Long and Ognibene grabbed three ground balls apiece. Alyssa Lux, Sequoyah Walther and McClaine Martin were the only GMVS players who fired shots past Raiders goalie Emily Fuller (six saves).
Fuller, Fielder, Ognibene and Grace Nostrant were honored on Senior Day and will have a short break before their 11-2 squad travels to play Rice at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 will close out the regular season by hosting Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. GMVS (3-5) will travel to play Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Spaulding 31, Lamoille 10
HYDE PARK - The Crimson Tide recorded one of their highest-scoring offensive outputs since the program got off the ground a half-century ago and easily coasted past the Lancers on Monday.
Taylor Keel and cleanup hitter Rebecca McKelvey each blasted a pair of home runs for the Crimson Tide, who scored 14 runs in the second inning and added eight more runs in the third frame. Keel also connected for a double and wound up going 5-for-6 with six RBIs and six runs scored. McKelvey was also 5-for-6 and she drove in seven runs while scoring five times.
Leadoff batter Sage Johnson was another thorn in Lamoille's side, going 3-for-5 with a triple. She contributed three RBIs and crossed home five times. Alexis Otis-Leclerc and Deanna Wild both went 4-for-5 in the winning effort. Otis-Leclerc ended the game with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Wild had two RBIs, and three runs scored.
Natalie Allen (2-for-4, double, one RBI, one run scored) and Alexis Brummert (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs scored) also recorded multiple hits for the Granite City squad. Teammates Ella Lewis (1-for-2, double, one RBI, three runs scored), Rory Glassford (1-for-4, one RBI, three runs scored) and Celine Eckhardt (1-for-1, one RBI, one run scored) helped round out a balanced offensive effort. Otis-Leclerc recorded three stolen bases, while McKelvey, Johnson, Keel and Wild had two stolen bases apiece.
"It was an adjustment going from Lyndon's pitching velocity to Lamoille's today," Tide coach Tara Simpson said. "But after we made the adjustment, we were rolling."
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Burlington 15, Montpelier 8
MONTPELIER - Any doubts about Scout Harper's abilities as a handler were put to rest Monday as the defending champs downed the Solons.
Harper piled up 11 assists for the Seahorses, who claimed payback against MHS after suffering a 15-7 loss to the Capital City crew during the 2021 title showdown. Rosalie Brown also had a big day for BHS, tallying four goals and one assist.
Teammates Haven Steiner and Madea Daly each served up two goals and one assist, while Lily Besaw and Rosalie Perkinson also caught two passes apiece in the end zone for Burlington. Maria Worden, Veronica Lindstrom and Sadie Harris each added one goal for the Queen City powerhouse and Li Lin Weinberger dished out one assist in the victory.
"Burlington is a very talented team and we knew this was going to be a challenge," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "They jumped on us right from the start, quickly going up 4-1. We fought back and got within one at 6-5, and then they scored two to take a 8-5 lead into halftime."
Leading the charge for Montpelier were Pilar Abele (three goals, three assists), Olivia Serrano (two goals), Sophia Flora (two goals), Amani Suter (one goal), Finley Torrens-Martin (three assists) and Grace Hall (two assists).
"The story of the whole game came down to execution," Keegan said. "Burlington just does not make a lot of mistakes and we had too many drops and too many throwaways. I think we were just off our game, though. And I'm confident it's something we will be able to clean up moving forward."
Montpelier will host Burr & Burton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
U-32 4, North County 3
EAST MONTPELIER - Sylvia Emmons had her back against the wall at No. 4 singles and thrived under the pressure to propel the Raiders to Monday's narrow victory over the Falcons.
A first-set loss to three-sport standout Maya Auger forced Emmons to dig deep, and she bounced back to earn a dramatic win in a second-set tiebreaker. When push came to shove at the end, Emmons refused to back down and completed a 4-6, 7-6(8), 10-5 victory.
Jin Clayton and Maya Elliott also earned singles points for U-32, while teammates Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox continued their hot streak at No. 1 doubles. Nothing came easily for Clayton at the No. 2 position, but she didn't let things get too interesting while wrapping up a 7-5, 6-4 win over Grace Elwell. Elliott breezed through her first set before closing things out with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Jade Frances at the No. 3 spot. Petrella and Wilcox were all business once again, reinforcing their reputation as one of the top doubles teams in Division II by downing Anisa Brasseur and Heidi Cole, 6-2, 6-1.
Sofia Salcedo and Cheska Adonis earned straight-set singles victories for the Falcons. Winter Touloun and Lily Beauvais triumphed for North Country (5-5) at No. 2 doubles by rallying past Evelyn Rocha and Alicen Laperle 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.
U-32 (5-8) owns a three-match winning streak after beating two-time defending D-II champ Montpelier last week. The Raiders will travel to play Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SINGLES
Sofia Salcedo (NC) def. Salome Tchantouridze 6-4, 6-3
Jin Clayton (U) def. Grace Elwell 7-5, 6-4
Maya Elliott (U) def. Jade Francis 6-1, 7-5
Sylvia Emmons (U) def. Maya Auger 4-6, 7-6(8), 10-5
Cheska Adonis (NC) def. Annora Sylvester 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox (U) def. Anisa Brasseur and Heidi Cole 6-2, 6-1
Winter Touloun and Lily Beauvais (NC) def. Evelyn Rocha and Alicen Laperle 3-6, 6-3, 10-4
Harwood 5, Middlebury 2
WATERBRURY - The Highlanders avenged their 2021 quarterfinal loss by beating the Tigers in convincing fashion Monday.
Ella Dice, Cierra McKay, Maeven Cattanach and Quinn Nelson won in singles action for HU. A No. 2 doubles victory by Mae Murphy and Lily Catlin helped Harwood breathe easily during the final week of the regular season.
Dice was in trouble early at the No. 1 spot before bouncing back to defeat Maeve Roche 2-6, 7-6(2), 10-5. McKay made quick work of Audrey Carpenter during a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles. Cattanach was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Caroline Nicolai at the No. 4 position, while Nelson cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Sophia Boise at No. 5 singles.
Murphy and Catlin showcased impressive on-court chemistry during a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Subia Khan and Anna Wolosinksi. Harwood improves to 4-5, while Middlebury falls to 2-9.
