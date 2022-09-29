EAST MONTPELIER - U-32 scored a pair of backbreaking goals in a three-minute stretch at the start of Wednesday's second half to secure a 4-1 boys soccer victory over Lake Region.
Finn O'Donnell tallied his 12th and 13th goals of the fall for the Raiders to skyrocket up the list of single-season scoring leaders in program history. His 6-1 squad has outscored opponents 35-4 so far and held a 16-7 shots-on-goal advantage against the Rangers.
O'Donnell gave his squad a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute after working a give-and-go up the middle with Ben Clark during a breakaway. Lake Region's Aidan Poginy scored a 20-yard goal in the 29th minute after turning and shooting on a long throw-in by Tyler Goodridge.
U-32 regained momentum in the 33rd minute when an O'Donnell corner kick set up Cole Hayes for a goal. O'Dennell extended the lead to 3-1 in the 43rd minute on a pass from Zack Parton. Three minutes later Parton scored on a Shiloh Weiss pass, giving the Raiders a comfy lead for the remainder of the match. U-32 keeper AJ Moore finished with six saves, while Lincoln Racine turned aside 12 shots for Lake Region.
The Raiders will travel to play North Country at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Rangers will travel to play Spaulding the same day at 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 6, North Country 1
NEWPORT - The Solons remained unbeaten Wednesday while waltzing past the Falcons.
Noah Samuelsen and Ronnie Riby-Williams (two assists) buried two goals apiece, while MHS teammates Will Curtis and Nate Stephani also scored. Cameron Cook, Ben Wetherell and Tyler Thomas also notched assists in the victory and Brio Levitt made three saves in goal for the visitors.
Samuelsen opened the scoring in the third minute before Liam Carrick scored for North Country with three seconds left in the first half, resulting in a 1-1 deadlock entering the break. Samuelsen tucked away the go-head goal midway through the second half before his team opened the floodgates down the stretch.
“We moved the ball really well all game but lacked the intensity defensively in the first half that we needed," MHS coach Eric Bagley said. "In the second half we did a much better job putting pressure on the ball in the midfield and made it difficult for North Country to move the ball. As a result, we were able to put more pressure on their back line and we scored a few great goals “
Camrin Gustin made 10 saves for North Country, which falls to 3-1-2 and will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Montpelier (5-0-1) will host Thetford at 6 p.m. Friday.
Paine Mountain 8, Lyndon 2
LYNDON - Cooper Hurley scored four times Wednesday while leading Paine Mountain to its first victory of the season.
Travis Robillard added two goals for the visitors, who carried a 2-1 lead into halftime. Carter Cochran also scored in the run of play for Paine Mountain and teammate Thomas Ducharme (two assists) made the most of a penalty-kick opportunity.
Noah Orton tallied two assists in the victory and teammate Liam Hebert was a standout in front of the goal. Hebert stopped a penalty kick attempt in the second half with a diving save to his left. He then blocked the rebound opportunity to keep his team in control. Tyler Shade and Dylan Whitehead scored for LI, which played with 10 athletes for the final 20 minutes following a red card.
"This was our best all-around game from start to finish," Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. "We really moved the ball well, played hungry and didn't let up. It was our most compete game and our passing game was really on. There was some great through balls and give-and-go's that led to goals or shots. Our defense was strong throughout and our midfield really controlled the tempo with smart, composed movement and passes. We will definitely celebrate this after having a really challenging start to the season."
Paine Mountain (1-6) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Lyndon (1-5) will travel to play Randolph the same day.
