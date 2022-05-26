EAST MONTPELIER - Red-hot U-32 exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning and outhit Thetford 16-9 during Thursday's 16-8 softball victory.
The Raiders locked up their fourth victory in five games during their penultimate game of the regular season. Coach Mike Noyes' team faced a 5-2 deficit after three innings before rallying past the Panthers in convincing fashion.
Winning pitcher Caroline Flynn gave up nine hits, issued zero walks and recorded four strikeouts in the complete-game effort. McKayla Stanley took the loss on the mound after giving up 14 hits, issuing one walk and striking out one batter over three-plus innings.
U-32's top hitters were Allie Guthrie (3-for-4, double, home run), Caroline Flynn (3-for-5, double, four RBIs) and Elyse Kelley (3-for-5, double).
Caitlin McGinley (2-for-3) and Kiki Hayward (2-for-4) also excelled at the plate for the Raiders, who honored Guthrie, Sam Sicely, Emily Coates, Tia Leno and Addy Bar on Senior Day.
Elea Morgan and Ashlyn Osgood each went 2-for-4 with two doubles for Thetford (5-7). Teammate Grace Elmer also connected for a double. Both squads committed six errors.
U-32 (6-9) will travel to play Williamstown at 4:30 p.m Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 11, Colchester 8
DUXBURY - Goalie Addison Dietz made 15 saves Thursday and the defending Division II champions completed a regular-season sweep over the Lakers.
"Colchester has really good athletes and we had some minutes where we really jelled today," Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. "The first quarter was very low-scoring and it was a slow struggle. It was a tightly officiated game, so that kept everything in check. Addison came to play, which was really great because when we got the lead we held them off. The usual suspects all stepped up for us on attack and in the midfield and the entire defense played really well. It was an overall solid team victory. That was one of the more complete games that we played all year."
Colchester (10-4) will host Stowe at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (10-2) will travel to play the Green Mountain Valley School the same day. The Highlanders will attempt to make their fifth straight trip to the championship when playoffs kick off next week. Harwood earned a 12-10 victory at Colchester on April 12 and is ranked third in the Division II standings.
"It's been a patchwork season and we're really happy with where we're going to end up for playoffs," Beilke said. "We've had losses to the top two teams - Rice and Hartford - and it looks like we'll be the third seed. And we may have to beat Hartford to get back to the 'ship. Our goal is the win our last game. Once we get done the regular season, that's when that goal really kicks in. And if we play the way we did today, we should be able to play with anybody."
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, BFA-Fairfax 11
MONTPELIER - Susha Benoit, Andi Dates, Anna Farber and Kasi McCann helped the Solons take care of business Thursday while making the most of Senior Day.
"We had our entire team - minus one injured player - and it took a huge effort to overcome a very talented BFA team," Solons coach Andrew Keegan said. "We jumped out to a quick lead but BFA fought back and really challenged us tonight. I'm just happy we could send Susha, Kasi, Anna and Andi out with a victory. All four of the seniors contributed with either scores or assists, which was great."
Montpelier's Pilar Abele was a force to be reckoned with while catching seven passes in the end zone and dishing out two assists. Celia Teachout (two goals, one assist), Olivia Serrano (one goal, two assists) and Amani Sutter (two goals) were also key cogs in the Solons' attack. Finley Torrens-Martin and McCann both finished with two assists and Dates and Sophia Flora added one goal and one assist apiece. Grace Acosta contributed one goal for MHS. Farber, Benoit, Sophia Jerome and Grace Hall dished out single assists.
"Our defense held strong and Pilar was near unstoppable in the end zone," Keegan said. "But it was truly a team effort with 13 of our 14 active players either scoring or throwing an assist. I'm incredibly proud of how this team has developed and jelled over this season."
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, BFA-Fairfax 7
MONTPELIER - Milo Centers rose to the occasion while celebrating Senior Day during the Solons' victory over the Bullets.
"Milo played exceptionally well and must have gotten a dozen D's on deep throws," Solons coach Cam Mack said. "Our athletes played a patient game, swinging the disc and using everyone on the team to widen the field and take their time picking the spots to attack. And we dominated in the air, beating Fairfax on nearly every deep throw. Milo was our player of the game with several assists, countless D's and a couple points. Our captains, Beorn Morrow-Caron and Cale Ellingson, dictated the pace of the game excellently and facilitated the movement of the disc everywhere on the field. It was a great way to bring the regular season to an end."
GIRLS TENNIS
Harwood 5, North Country 2
WATERBURY - The up-and-coming Highlanders secured their fifth victory in seven matches while downing the Falcons during Thursday's regular-season finale.
Quinn Nelson, Ella Dice, Livy Sprague and Maeven Cattanach were unstoppable in singles action for HU. Teammates Addey Lilley and Livi Ambler won a marathon match at No. 2 singles by rallying to a 3-6, 6-1, 16-14 victor over Heidi Cole and Anisa Brasseur. Harwood improves to 5-9, while North Country falls to 0-13.
SINGLES
Sofia Salcedo (NC) def. Cierra Mckay 0-6, 6-1, 10-7
Quinn Nelson (H) def Lexi Booth 6-0, 6-0
Ella Dice (H) def Grace Elwell 6-0, 6-3
Livy Sprague (H) def Thea Potter 6-4, 6-1
Maeven Cattanach (H) def Jordin Sorrell 6-3, 6-1
DOUBLES
Addey Lilley and Livi Ambler (H) def. Heidi Cole and Anisa Brasseur 3-6, 6-1, 16-14
Lily Beauvais and Erica Horowitz (NC) def. Claudia Derryberry and Hadley Andersen 6-3, 2-6, 10-8
BASEBALL
Hazen 3, Lyndon 1
HARDWICK - The Division III Wildcats handed the D-II Vikings their third loss in five games Thursday.
Aasha Gould, Tyson Davison, Jas Zendik and Wyatt Flanders soaked in the Senior Day emotions while helping the Wildcats (13-2) secure the top playoff seed for the first time in program history.
"This was a great bounce-back win for us headed into the playoffs," Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. "We were able to get back after being down 1-0 to really get a team win tonight. I really am happy for our seniors to win this game and bring things full circle from only winning four games as freshmen to building a great culture to be around."
Winning pitcher Tyler Rivard gave up five hits and recorded six strikeouts over seven innings. Whit Steen took the loss on the mound after allowing seven hits and recording nine strikeouts over five innings.
"A goal of ours all the way through the year has been getting guys into a position where they can pitch and where we have arms available to throw them in different situations," Howard said. "It's going to take a whole team effort to make a run here in playoffs. We're looking froward to having the ability with the arms that we have to hopefully make a deep run."
Lyndon (13-3) pulled ahead in the first inning before Hazen scored three runs in the second frame. Davison stood out for Hazen by going 2-for-3 with one RBI. Gould and Andrew Menard each went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Lyndon's top hitters were Austin Wheeler (2-for-4), Trevor Lussier (1-for-3, double, one RBI), Wyatt Mason (1-for-2) and Chevy Bandy (double).
"The Capital League is a great league and on any given night any two teams are battling," Howard said. "It's not an easy division and it really lends itself to doing the things that we're doing. We'll have to wait and see what happens for playoffs. But our guys love playing at home, they love our field and we have the ability to play really well there. And we have the ability to play really well on the road too. We're looking forward to hosting some games with our fans there. As playoffs roll on, I'm sure there will be a good crowd at every game."
Hazen finished 12-7 last year after suffering an 11-10 semifinal loss at Thetford. The Wildcats claimed their only title with a 16-12 victory over Enosburg in 1982.
"All season we've been focusing one day at a time," Howard said. "It's a testament to the kids and the hard work they've put in over the years. And it's a great testament to our community and the time the volunteer coaches have put in for the last 10 years."
Montpelier 5, North Country 1
MONTPELIER - The Solons (7-9) took a big step toward securing a home playoff game while holding off the Falcons (5-11) during Thursday's late-season clash.
Spaulding 18, Oxbow 2
BRADFORD - The Crimson Tide (14-1) extended their winning streak to 13 games Thursday while closing out one of the most successful regular seasons in program history. Oxbow falls to 1-14.
Northfield 10, Richford 6
RICHFORD - The Marauders snapped a 10-game losing skid by overpowering the Falcons (2-11) on Thursday. Northfield (3-12) will host Randolph at 11 a.m. Saturday.
