EAST MONTPELIER - U-32's softball team has been champing at the bit to get outside all spring and finally stepped onto a grass field for Thursday's season opener.
The Raiders made their third journey away from the gym after being cooped up during preseason and their quick transition to the great outdoors worked like a charm. A 10-run first inning kick-started a triumphant 2023 debut, as three players recorded multiple hits during a 21-5 victory over Harwood.
The Raiders owned an 11-1 lead after the second inning and slammed the door on HU's comeback attempt by plating six runs in the bottom of the third. U-32's players combined for nine hits during the five-inning affair and used aggressive base-running to capitalize on some defensive miscues by the Highlanders.
"Some of these girls played winter ball and some played travel ball," U-32 coach Mike Noyes said. "They've been playing for awhile and there were open gyms all winter."
Winning pitcher Caroline Flynn gave up two hits over three innings. She recorded two strikeouts, issued two walks and allowed four runs.
"Caroline throws a lot of strikes, pitches to contact and does a good job," Noyes said.
Cleanup hitter Elyse Kelley drove in five runs after going 3-for-3 with a triple and a homer. Leadoff batter Kiki Hayward went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs for the Raiders. Maryssa Rossi (2-for-2) and Caroline Flynn (double) were also key weapons in the victory.
"Five of the seniors are returning from last year and we've got some new faces this year as well with some freshmen and some JV players that moved up," Noyes said. "We're rostering 13 on this team and we also have a full JV team. Kiki is our captain at shortstop and Caitlin McGinley is going to be our catcher. Elyse Kelley is returning to third base, Kaydence Smith is returning to second base and Maryssa Rossi is a returning outfielder. Rhys Cadorette couldn't make it here today, but she's returning as well as Caroline Flynn in the circle."
The Raiders won their only softball crown in 1977 and are 1-4 all-time during semifinal appearances. U-32 advanced to the semis for the first time in 17 years during the 2019 season and suffered an 11-10 loss to Otter Valley. The 2021 squad fell short against Mount Abraham, 6-5, in the quarterfinals. Last year's 7-10 campaign ended with a 12-5 playdown loss at Middlebury.
Lyndon is the two-time defending champ in Division II, while Mount Abraham won three straight crowns from 2017-19.
"We know what each of the teams in Division II have and it's no surprise," Noyes said. "Mount Abe and Lyndon are obviously going to be very strong. But we're just going to go out every day and do the best we can and let the results take care of themselves."
Harwood starting pitcher Brooke Reed gave up four hits and 14 runs over two innings. She issued two walks and struck out a pair of batters. Reed connected for a double at the plate, while teammate Kamryn Bloom went 2-for-2.
The Highlanders are seeking their first winning season since 2013. The Highlanders finished at 2-10 in 2021 and wound up with an 0-16 record last spring.
"We have a solid pitcher this year: Brooke Reed," Harwood coach Caitlyn Lamson said. "Our second pitcher is Cally Young and she's also really solid. That's something we've lacked in the past, but we're going to have that this year. And all of our players are strong and they're really coming together as a team, which is awesome to see. They're all returning players except for the freshmen, so everyone has come back."
The Highlanders and Raiders both committed four errors. Harwood (0-2) will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (1-0) will travel to play Enosburg at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"Today was a good first win," Noyes said. "We hit the ball well, threw strikes and got five girls their first varsity experience. We will try to tighten up the defense for Enosburg on Saturday."
BASEBALL
Spaulding 10, St. Johnsbury 0
BARRE - The Crimson Tide extended their winning streak to 19 games while avenging their only loss from last season Thursday.
Winning pitcher Dylan Bachand allowed one hit, issued two walks and struck out five batters over five innings.
"Dylan was sharp from the start," Crimson Tide coach Dan Kiniry said. "He mixed his pitches and got ahead of the hitters all afternoon. He was outstanding today."
The reigning Division II champs scored three times in the opening inning, thanks to three consecutive hits from Cole McAllister, Trevor Arsenault and Danny Kiniry. The Tide ended things with a five-run fifth inning. A sacrifice fly from McAllister and hits from Arsenault and Kiniry helped punish the Hilltoppers. Following a walk to Averill Parker, Mason Keel stepped up to the plate and pounded a two-run double. Zack Wilson closed things out with a hard-hit double to right-center field.
Cam Burke contributed two key RBI's for Spaulding, which improves to 2-0 and will travel to play defending Division I champ Essex at 11 a.m. Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
U-32 4, Essex 3
EAST MONTPELIER - Doubles partners Phinn Low and Lucien Casey played for all the marbles Thursday and thrived under the spotlight to lift the Raiders past the Hornets.
The duo had their hands full against Ben Lang and Jacques Lacoucier, but a momentum-shifting victory in a first-set tiebreaker gave the hosts a crucial advantage. A 7-6(3), 6-2 victory at the No. 2 doubles position allowed U-32 to clinch the final outcome against a powerhouse Essex program that won the Division I championship five years ago.
Zephyr Low and Noah Kopsco helped U-32 earn a sweep of the doubles action with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jeremy Chen and Rory Miller at the No. 1 position. Rory McLane came through for the Raiders at No. 3 singles, giving his team its first point of the afternoon by beating Lucas St. Hilaire, 6-1, 6-3. Julian Fitz provided the Raiders with their third point by securing a 6-4, 6-2 win over Donovan Ho at No. 3 singles.
Derin Suren, Vishnu Konnanur and Lucas Pilaner were singles winners for Essex, which boasts four state titles in its trophy case. U-32 (1-0) will travel to play 11-time champ Stowe at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
SINGLES
Derin Suren (E) def. Lincoln Smith 6-0, 6-1
Vishnu Konnanur (E) def. Finn O'Donnell 6-2, 6-4
Rory McLane (U) def. Lucas St. Hilaire 6-1, 6-3
Julian Fitz (U) def. Donovan Ho 6-4, 6-2
Lucas Pilaner (E) def. Brody Beaudet 7-5, 7-5
DOUBLES
Zephyr Low and Noah Kopsco (U) def. Jeremy Chen and Rory Miller 6-2, 6-2
Phinn Low and Lucien Casey (U) def. Ben Lang and Jacques Lacouciere 7-6(3), 6-2
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 4, St. Johnsbury 3
MONTPELIER - Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey played in a varsity match for the second time in their careers Thursday and walked off the courts with a highlight-reel victory.
The doubles partners dug deep after dropping a first-set tiebreaker and stuck to their game plan after every other match ended and the pressure was placed squarely on their shoulders. With the team score tied at 3-3, Lofgren and Duprey made things look easy in the second set before closing out a 6-7(5), 6-1, 10-7 victory. The dramatic finish allowed Montpelier, the two-time defending Division II champ, to squeak out a 4-3 win over the D-I Hilltoppers.
"It all came down to No. 2 doubles," MHS coach JP Lassner said. "Finn and Ellie got on a run in the second set and clinched the victory for us. They kept the ball in - and No. 2 doubles is all about consistency. Ellie has a great spin serve and Finn kept making great volleys at the net. All of our kids and the parents were sitting there and watching. And I told Finn and Ellie, 'You need to have a short memory in tennis and not do anything differently than what you were doing before.' They stayed cool and they played solid, keep-the-ball-in tennis. The No. 2 doubles match counts just as much as No. 1 singles. And there are so many times when it comes down to that No. 1 doubles spot. It was a great team win today and the tennis gods were smiling on us."
The Solons also prevailed in all three matches at the top of the singles order. Rachana Cherian defeated Dolma Sherpa, 6-1, 7-5, at the No. 1 position. Sophia Sevi outlasted Angela Maraz 6-3, 7-5, at the No. 2 spot, while teammate Ruby McElwain was a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Sofia Limoges.
"Rachana is an amazingly fast player and she has really good strokes," coach Lassner said. "Sophie Sevi has a huge serve and I'd love to get her playing more serve-and-volley - that's something that her and I are working on. Ruby has a lot of experience and she gets to everything and puts balls back in play. And then the rest of the order is green, so we are working hard every day. We get out here, we run drills, we work against each other and I stay up late thinking of ways to help them improve."
Montpelier (1-1) will travel to play North Country at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SINGLES
Rachana Cherian (M) def. Dolma Sherpa 6-1, 7-5
Sophia Sevi (M) def. Angela Maraz 6-3, 7-5
Ruby McElwain (M) def. Sofia Limoges 6-3, 6-1
Irene Marineau (SJ) def. Allegra Muller 4-6, 6-4, 10-7
Ivy Pavick (SJ) def. Emily Tringe 6-0, 6-2
DOUBLES
Valentina Balkza and Regina Rebollo (SJ) def. Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner 6-3, 7-6(6)
Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey (M) def. Sofia Plankartz and Victoria Gutierrez 6-7(5), 6-1, 10-7
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 11, CVU 7
HINESBURG - Dynamite performances by Pilar Abele, Grace Hall and Sophia Jerome allowed the Solons to overpower the Redhawks from start to finish during Thursday's victory.
Abele (three assists) and Hall (two assists) each scored four times as MHS showed off its impressive early-season fitness amid temperatures in the low 80s. Sophia Jerome was another key playmaker, dishing out a trio of assists. Lena Donofrio, Finley Torrens-Martin and Sophia Flora (one assist) also scored for the Solons, while Elsie Mcdermet and Olivia Serrano each notched one assist.
"The game was much closer than the score indicated because it was a game of momentum," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "We started the second half up a few points, but CVU went on a run and scored two or three points in quick succession to get within one point. But then we went on a run of our own and scored three times to close out the game."
The Solons limited their turnovers against the Redhawks, marking a drastic improvement from Tuesday's season-opening 14-3 win over Mount Mansfield
"I was really proud of our team today," Keegan said. "CVU is super talented and fought hard. But when our backs were against the wall, we held firm. I was much happier with how we maintained possession when we were on offense. And we combined that with the same tough defense. I want to specifically call out Pilar and Finley for their work on offense. Both did an amazing job working together to keep the disc moving."
Montpelier (2-0) will travel to play defending champ Burlington at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Solons earned a 15-7 victory over the Seahorses during the 2021 final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.