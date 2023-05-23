EAST MONTPELIER - The U-32 softball team pounced early by scoring nine runs in the first three innings Tuesday and then buckled in for a wild ride at the end to earn a 17-13 payback victory over Spaulding.
U-32's 9-3 lead disappeared in the fourth inning when Spaulding exploded for six runs. Luckily for the Raiders, relief pitcher Mya Gould escaped a few dicey situations down the stretch to help her squad avenge a recent 5-2 loss to its cross-town rival.
"It was a great game, it was a close game and both teams hit really well," U-32 coach Mike Noyes said. "Each team had double-digit hits, each team only made one error and they were both throwing errors. So it was a well-played game and it just came down to timely hitting."
Gould gave up seven hits and four runs over two-plus innings while issuing one walk. Losing pitcher Camille Marineau allowed 10 hits over four-plus innings. She struck out five batters and issued nine walks.
"We had a battle today," Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. "It was two good teams fighting for the win. We made a valiant effort at a comeback in the top of the seventh and we just ran out of time today and came up a little short. ...We were able to take the victory against U-32 on our home field under the lights for our Senior Game. And today they took the victory for their Senior Game. And these two games were the best two games we've played all season."
U-32 held a 4-1 lead after the first inning and scored two unanswered runs in the second frame. Spaulding faced a six-run deficit in the top of the fourth inning and took advantage of a dropped third strike, several walks and some key hits to stage an impressive comeback attempt. A single by Alexis Brummert, a double by Taylor Keel and a three-run homer by Deanna Wild allowed the Tide to knot things up at 9-9.
The Tide shot ahead 10-9 in the top of the fifth before U-32 clawed back ahead 14-10 in the bottom of the fifth. The Raiders plated three more runs in the bottom of the sixth and walked away victorious despite being outhit 17-13.
"When we're on, we're on," Noyes said. "The first time we faced these guys, we only had three hits. And tonight we had 13. The girls made some adjustments and did a great job. We're trying to swing at better pitchers and we're trying to keep our hands high. And tonight we were swinging at more strikes to barrel more balls."
A double by Spaulding's Rebecca McKelvey and a two-run homer by Alexis Otis-Leclerc in the seventh inning kept the pressure on U-32's defense, but the Raiders recorded the final out in the nick of time. Caroline Flynn (3 for 3, two doubles, two RBIs) and Kaydence Smith (3-for-4, double, two RBIs) paced U-32 at the plate. Teammate Elyse Kelley was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while fellow Raider Maryssa Rossi was 2-for-5 with a double.
"The top of our order is as good as anyone and the bottom of the order is learning how to be just as good," Noyes said.
Wild wound up going 3-for-5, while Otis-Leclerc was 2-for-2. Rory Glassford (double, triple), Alexis Brunmert (double) and McKelvey (double) all went 2-for-4 in the loss.
"Spaulding has a lot of girls that can rake," Noyes said.
Taylor Keel (2-for-5, double), Sage Johnson (double) and Celine Eckardt (double) also had solid performances for the Tide, who stranded six runners. U-32 also squandered some prime opportunities by leaving nine runners on base.
The Raiders have scored in double digits nine times the season, including three victories where the team piled up at least 20 runs. U-32 failed to advance past the quarterfinals from 2003 to 2019 before flirting with a championship berth four years ago. An 11-10 semifinal loss to Otter Valley that season ended U-32's title hopes, but since then Noyes' squad has held its own against some of the higher-end teams in Vermont. The Raiders advanced the quarterfinals in 2021 and finished with a 9-6 record, while last year's squad recorded a 7-10 campaign.
There was a massive logjam in the middle of the Division II softball standings entering the final week of the regular season, but now U-32 has a clear path to secure a home playdown game. Noyes' 8-5 squad is attempting to hold off Milton (6-7), Spaulding (6-9) and Rice (5-9) for the No. 7 seed.
"Mya and Caroline both pitch to contact and they don't give up many walks," Noyes said. "It comes down to our defense's ability to make the plays - and today they played great. So that was the difference. Our goal is to be playing better softball this time of the year and I thought we did that tonight. We're not committing many errors, we're hitting well and we're pitching well. Our pitchers are going to give us a chance every night. And if we hit the ball, we're going to be competitive. We want to win every game, no matter who we're playing. Four years ago we beat Enosburg to get to the semifinals. And last year we lost in extra innings to Mount Abe in the quarterfinals. Whether we're home or not this year, we just want to try to do our best."
Spaulding will host Oxbow at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 will host the Olympians for a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday.
BASEBALL
U-32 10, Spaulding 6
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders snapped the Tide's 10-game winning streak Tuesday one week after handing Lyndon its first loss in 10 games.
"We felt like we could beat all of the teams from the get-go," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "It's nice to prove it to ourselves and prove it to everyone else that we can be the best team around and that we belong at the top of the standings. But we still have a lot of work to do. We're playing great baseball at this point in the season. I still don't think we haven't played to our full potential, but we're getting close. We're feeling good about how we're playing in the last week of the regular season and we're heading into playoffs pretty strong."
Alex Keane earned the complete-game victory on the mound. He gave up 10 hits and six runs while issuing one walk and striking out six batters. The U-32 senior was also the hero on the mound two years ago while leading the Raiders to a 5-0 championship victory over the Tide.
"We knew the whole season that Alex was going to pitch this game," Green said. "He's from Orange and he grew up with a lot of the guys on the Spaulding team. He's our No. 1. But beyond being the pitcher that we would go to in a big game, it's got a lot of importance for him because he's played a lot of baseball with and against the players from Spaulding. We knew it would be a meaningful game for him - not just from a competitive standpoint, but from a community standpoint as well."
Spaulding led 1-0 after the first inning, but U-32 came alive at the plate in the second frame to pull ahead 5-1. Shane Starr had a line-drive single in the second inning and teammate Grady Smith connected for a line drive that flew past the Tide third baseman and shortstop. U-32 led 6-1 after three innings and held a 7-2 advantage after four innings. The Tide closed the gap to 7-4 in the fifth inning and trailed 10-5 entering the sixth inning.
"It was a lot of putting the ball in play and forcing Spaulding's defense to make plays," Green said. "We were able to move runners around and take advantage of passed balls. It wasn't one big hit. It was people stepping up and doing what we've asked them to do all year-long. They weren't trying to put the ball over the fence today. They were trying to put the ball in play - and then good things happen. We scored a few runs on ground balls and we had a couple big singles."
Starr was 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a key insurance run in the sixth inning. Keane was 2-for-4, while teammate Ben Bourgeois was 2-for-3 with a two-run double with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Raider Sawyer Mislak went 1-for-4 with one RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Aiden Boyd (1-for-4, one RBI), Peter Cioffi (1-for-2, one RBI) and Tommy Mangieri (one RBI, one run scored) helped round out a balanced U-32 offense. Maddox Heise, Cam Tatro and Smith also recorded stolen bases in the victory.
"We knew we would have to make plays and we knew we would have to score some runs to stay in the game," Green said. "Spaulding has such a potent offense and I'm not surprised that they were able to put up at least six (runs) on Alex. They're very good hitters."
Cole McAllister pitched the first two innings for Spaulding. He gave up one earned runs on five hits, recorded four strikeouts and issued two walks. Teammate Dylan Bachand took over on the mound in the third inning and wound up surrendering five hits and three earned runs. Bachand struck out three batters and issued four walks.
The Tide's top hitters were Cole McAllister (3-for-4), Averill Parker (2-for-4, four RBIs) and Zack Wilson (2-for-4). Teammate Trevor Arsenault was another weapon at the plate, but U-32's defense rose to the occasion to prevent him from doing too much damage.
"Trevor Arsenault hit the ball hard against us," Green said. "He had a one-hopper to the shortstop in the first inning and we were abel to get the force-out at second. And in the top of the seventh he hit a deep fly ball to center field and Shane ran it down at the fence."
U-32 improves to 10-4, while Spaulding falls to 13-2. Green's team is fourth in the Division II standings behind Missisquoi (14-1), Hartford (9-2) and Lyndon (10-3).
"This has great implications for us," Green said. "We control our destiny to a degree regarding getting the No. 4 seed. I was running all the numbers, and the only way that Peoples can get the No. 4 seed is if we lose. And if we don't lose, we hold them off. And depending how the teams above us do, there's a chance we may climb to the No. 3 seed. As far as going into playoffs, at some point you're gong to have to play one of the teams that's a top-five seed. It's nice to have one of the better seeds, but we're going to have to beat some of those top teams. The main thing is that we're playing good baseball right now, and that's more important than the standings and playoff implications."
Hazen 1, Thetford 0
HARDWICK - Andrew Menard threw a complete-game two-hitter while guiding the Wildcats to their sixth straight victory Tuesday
A seven-strikeout performance by the Wildcats pitcher helped tame the Panthers in a battle between Division III title contenders. Hazen was eliminated by Thetford in the 2019 and 2021 playoffs before beating the Panthers, 9-3, during last year's semifinals. Xander Oshoni was the tough-luck loser during the teams' 2023 regular-season showdown, which could wind up being a playoff preview. Oshoni allowed five hits and struck out six batters.
"Tonight was a true definition of a pitchers duel," Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. "Andrew Menard led us on the mound by commanding all of his pitches. Hat's off to Xander, who did a great job keeping us off-balance and forcing us to hit it right at them all night. Our defense really led us and we were able to put pressure on them and scratch for one run in the fourth. It was a great game to watch and was over in a little over an hour of playing time. And it was a great way to send off our seniors on Senior Night. They have led this program over the years and are an example of how we look to play the game the right way."
Hazen's Tyler Rivard (2-for-3), James Montgomery (2-for-2, double) and Owen Skorstad (1-for-1) led their team at the plate. Nolen Pepe and Liam Brooks recorded hits for Thetford (9-5). Hazen (14-1) will travel to play Lyndon at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Montpelier 4, Randolph 2
MONTPELIER - Relief pitcher Soren Bay-Hansen shut down the Galloping Ghosts during the final two innings Tuesday, giving the Solons the upper hand during a defensive battle.
The MHS reliever allowed zero hits, recorded three strikeouts and issued three walks. His team made the most of six hits to grind out a narrow late-season victory.
"Soren came in on the mound in a big spot and was able to get us out of a jam," Solons coach Logan Cooke said.
Keegan Smith pitched the first four innings for MHS. He gave up three hits and one earned run while striking out nine batters and issuing four walks. Teammate Nick Rubin gave up one hit and one earned run in the fifth inning. He issued two walks and registered two strikeouts.
Montpelier leadoff batter Colden Hollingsworth went 1-for-2, reached base twice on walks, recorded three stolen bases and scored two runs. Teammate Andrew Tringe was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Nate Groff, Will Talbert and Nick Rubin all went 1-for-3 in the winning effort. Smith scored one run, while Bay-Hansen had two stolen bases and also scored
"Randolph played us hard and we are in a bit of funk at the plate," Cooke said. "We were able to manufacture a few runs and our pitching was able to hold Randolph down enough."
Randolph (4-11) will host Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Montpelier (7-7) will travel to play North Country at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 20, Lamoille 1
BARRE - Paige Allen (five goals, one assist) and Isabella Boudreault (four goals, two assists) were two of seven Crimson Tide players to score on multiple occasions during Tuesday's blowout victory over the Lancers.
"The girls spread the ball around and were unselfish out there tonight," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "They really played as a team - and not individuals."
Hallee Allen contributed three goals and two assists, while Ruby Harrington (three assists), Grace Isham, Maddie Frost and Bella Bevins each scored twice. Spaulding limited the Lancers to a single shot on goal, with Marielle Benoit breaking up the Tide's shutout bid.
Spaulding (9-5) will travel to play Harwood at 11 a.m. Saturday. Lamoille (1-13) will host Milton the same day. The Crimson Tide are currently fourth in the Division II standings and are attempting to hold off St. Johnsbury (9-6) in a bid to host a potential quarterfinal playoff game.
Hartford 19, Harwood 1
HARWOOD - The Hurricanes were in the zone from the opening draw to the final whistle Tuesday, easily locking up their eighth double-digit victory of the season while extending their winning streak to 29 games.
Hartford (14-0) will host Spaulding at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (3-6) will travel to play Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 13, South Burlington 12
MONTPELIER - The Solons bounced back from one of their only losses of the season by squeaking out a dramatic victory Tuesday on Universe point against the Wolves.
Pilar Abele, Finley Torrens-Martin and Sophia Flora showed off their handler skills by combining for a dozen assists in the winning effort. The Solons earned key index points to improve their seed for the postseason tournament by holding off South Burlington and also gained some much-needed confidence after suffering a 15-8 loss at Burlington on Monday.
"We had to quickly move past the loss to Burlington because South Burlington is also a very talented team and we knew this would be a fight to the end," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "We talked as a team before the game about the things we wanted to focus on in this game and I think we did a much better job with those things. There's still some things to work on as we face BBA on Thursday for Senior Night and then look ahead to the playoffs next week. But this win should secure us second in the division, which is huge."
The combined field vision and playmaking abilities of Abele (five goals, four assists), Torrens-Martin (five assists) and Flora (one goal, three assists) allowed the Solons to pull ahead early and stay ahead late in the game. Grace Acosta hauled in two passes in the end zone, while teammates Dixie Shrout, Elsie McDermet, Lena Donofrio, Sophia Jerome and Grace Hall also scored. Oliva Serrano tallied one assist for MHS, which carried a three-point lead into the break.
"We talked at halftime about how South Burlington never gives up and is going to come out fired up in the second half," Keegan said. "And that's what they did. We traded points during the second half and were in a position to secure the victory at the end of the 90 minutes because we were winning by two points. But South Burlington got a turnover and was able to quickly score to bring themselves within one point with only a few minutes left. They got another turnover and tied it up as time expired, forcing the Universe point. There were a few turnovers during that point but we were able to work it upfield and punch it in for the win."
Montpelier will host Burr & Burton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday during its regular-season finale. The Solons went all the way in the 2019 and 2021 playoffs before losing to CVU during last year's quarterfinals.
