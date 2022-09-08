EAST MONTPELIER — U-32’s Finn O’Donnell was a marked man from the get-go Thursday after recording a hat trick in the Raiders’ boys soccer opener last week.
The senior striker embraced the challenge with open arms, using his slippery moves to set the tone for a 4-1 victory over Mount Abraham.
O’Donnell scored on a Ben Clark assist in the 9th minute before a trio of sophomores gave the hosts a four-goal lead. Shiloh Weiss cashed in on an O’Donnell assist in the 16th minute, Zackary Parton tucked away a pass from Rory McLane in the 62nd minute and Caiden Bodach-Turner hammered a banger into the upper-left corner in the 71st minute, thanks to an offering by Weiss.
“The sophomore class is really, really good: They’re one of the best ones I’ve seen in awhile,” O’Donnell said. “They’re super strong and they’re helping out the team everywhere, in every position.”
The final score could have been even more lopsided, but Eagles goalie Domenic Denapoli stopped six shots to keep things respectable. U-32 keeper AJ Moore (seven saves) only faced two shots in the opening half and conceded a late goal when the victory was already in hand. Center backs Dylan Hinchliffe and Phinnaeus Low led U-32’s defense along with outside fullbacks Noah Kopsco and McLane.
“AJ did really good when he was needed, which wasn’t often because Dylan was super good too,” O’Donnell said. “I think he was our player of the game. He had a sliding tackle that was really good and he was just shutting down the entire offense.”
With 14 teams in the Capital Division, Thursday marked the Raiders’ lone non-league game of the regular season. Coach Mike Noyes’ squad found a worthy adversary in an Eagles side that’s made 14 semifinal appearance and won three Division II titles.
“Mount Abe is a great program and that’s why we got them on the schedule,” Noyes said. “We wanted a good, quality team that plays well and we’re happy to have them on our schedule.”
U-32’s defense kicked off the 2022 slate by holding opponents scoreless for over 152 minutes following last Friday’s 3-0 victory over Randolph. The Raiders limited the Galloping Ghosts to one shot on goal the entire match before keeping the Eagles in check almost the entire way.
“We had a really good start to the season,” O’Donnell said. “We’re playing not quite at the level we want to right now, but we’ll get there I’m sure. It’s a really good start for what we wanted.”
The Raiders opened the scoring in the 9th minute when O’Donnell pounced on a bobbled ball by the Eagles keeper near the penalty stripe. O’Donnell took a quick touch toward the left post and was all alone for an easy finish from point-blank range.
Another 50-50 challenge between Denapoli and the Raiders led to U-32’s second goal in the 16th minute. Weiss sprinted toward the top of the penalty area and barely beat the Eagles keeper to the ball before lining a low shot inside the left post.
The Eagles created one of their best scoring chances of the first half in the 18th minute when Judah Jackson sent a chip over U-32’s back line. Noah Ladeau beat his closest opponent to the ball but lost his footing at the last second. Jackson raced past a pair of Raiders to reach a loose ball two minutes later and uncorked a shot that rolled a foot wide of the right post.
U-32’s Luke Page showed off his speed in the 34th minute by sprinting toward a ball near the top of the box. The track and field star spun around and ripped a dipping shot that was smothered by Denapoli.
“(Page) is a really good player to have come off the bench,” O’Donnell said. “He’s always there when we need him to run up to balls and everything.”
Moore rose to the occasion in the 55th minute by blocking a far-post header attempt by Jackson off a well-placed corner kick from Noah Kirshenbaum. Two minutes later Jackson dribbled toward the goal on a breakaway up the left flank, but he was dispossessed just outside the penalty area by Hinchliffe. An injury to Clark in the 59th minute forced the Raiders to compete without one of their leaders, making life significantly more easy on the Eagles.
“Ben is a huge part of the team and he controls everything,” O’Donnell said. “He’s super important in every aspect.”
Denapoli made one of his best saves midway through the second half, gobbling up a swerving shots from the left side by Kopsco. A few minutes later Parton ripped a hard shot from a similar spot that kissed the inside of the near post and ricocheted across the goal line for a 3-0 advantage.
Denapoli came up big again in the 63rd minute after Page sparked a quick counterattack up the left side. Weiss hammered a low, bouncing shot on target, but the Eagles goalie reeled in the threat to keep his team within striking distance.
The Eagles nearly made it a two-goal game when Jackson’s right-to-left cross was headed by Finley Kaeck at the near post. At the last moment Hinchliffe flew through the air, extended his leg and knocked the ball away from danger.
“Our back line, they’re experienced and they did such a good job of just deflecting pressure all game and not giving up quality shots,” Noyes said. “We got a little out of sorts there in the 20 minutes remaining when a couple guys left from injuries. But they’ve been doing a great job all year and they’ve been working together really well.”
Page was tripped up 20 yards away from the goal in the 66th minute and Bodach-Turner’s direct kick was cleared by the Eagles’ back line. Mount Abraham regained possession and created two rapid-fire scoring chances. A header by James Graziadei missed the mark and then Jonah Howell uncorked a follow-up shot that sailed a foot over the crossbar.
U-32 was awarded another direct kick late in the match and made sure to punish the Eagles. Weiss resisted the temptation to shoot, slotting a low pass to the right side of the penalty area. Bodach-Turner settled the ball in a hurry and left nothing to chance with a rocket to the upper-90.
“The freshman class from last year and current sophomores is great group overall,” Noyes said. “And we brought three more up this year that saw time last year on varsity. That’s a great core of players and there’s some good, quality sophomores on JV as well.”
U-32 (2-0) will travel to play Lyndon at 11 a.m. Saturday. Mount Abraham (0-1) will host undefeated Vergennes the same day at 9 a.m.
“We had a little momentum at the end,” Eagles coach Rider MacCrellish said. “But they were beating us in the midfield and they were doing a lot better job shifting their guys up with the ball and shifting them back on defense. And that’s something we really need to work on. There was a lot of positive stuff out there. We just need to pick up the pace of play a little bit and also start to gel a little bit. And make sure that we’re hustling up and hustling back: packing the offense and packing the defense. Guys need to make sure that they know what their position play is. It’s the first game, so we’re feeling good… U-32 has some fast guys up top and in the back, which is great to contend against. We have a lot of speed and they were right there with us, so it was a tough match.”
BOYS SOCCER
Mount Mansfield 6, Spaulding 0
JERICHO — Owen Pinaud and Ben Lyster tallied two goals apiece to power the Cougars during Thursday’s shutout victory.
Owen Jones and Hunter Vaughn also scored, while Alex Floyd notched two assists. Liam Goslin, Adrien Devon-Gillard and Jackson Loeffler added single assists for MMU. Teammate Eric Bissell recorded a one-save shutout. Goalie Matt Redmond stopped a dozen shots for the Tide, who will host Montpelier at 11 a.m. Saturday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Harwood 3, Burlington 1
BURLINGTON — The Highlanders allowed an early lead to slip away before bouncing back to defeat the Seahorses.
Harwood built an 11-5 advantage in the opening set before BHS rallied to prevail, 25-21. It was all Harwood for the rest of the match, even though the Seahorses kept things close. Harwood earned a 25-20 victory in the second set before triumphing 26-24 and 25-21 to seal the final outcome.
Senior middle blocker Mia Lapointe paced the Highlanders with 10 kills and 21 digs. Senior Outside hitter Abigail Holter recorded a team-high eight aces to go along with 16 digs. Senior outside hitter Teras Wood contributed six aces and five kills. The Highlanders completed 85% percent of their passes and boasted a serve percentage of 83.
“After getting through a few initial nerves, the team was able to end up with more consistency and team cohesion,” Harwood coach Peter Arsenault said. “The main factors were their serving, where they had a total of 22 aces. Between the serves and their consistent passing, they were able to come out on top with more opportunities for an attack to create the points. These high percentages are a great sign at such an early part in the season.”
Harwood will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
