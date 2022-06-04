EAST MONTPELIER - Another lights-out performance on the mound Friday by Carter Hoffman helped defending champ U-32 reach the Division II baseball semifinals for the fourth time in six seasons.
Hoffman allowed four hits and punished No. 13 Fair Haven with eight strikeouts, lifting the No. 5 Raiders to a 6-3 quarterfinal victory.
"Carter was very dominant and shook off some adversity well early," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "He made adjustments with his pitch selection to suit their lineup and settled in for the complete game."
Neither team exploded for a big inning, with U-32 making the most of its limited hits to deny the Slaters' bid for a second straight upset. Alex Keane hit a two-run single in the third inning, while fellow Raider Shane Star finished with one hit and one RBI. Charlie Haynes connected for a one-run double in the fifth inning to help U-32 rally past the visitors.
“This game was about mental toughness," Green said. "We were down by three runs early. But I was impressed with how the guys stopped the bleeding, refocused and manufactured a big win. The playoffs are as much a mental battle as a physical one, and it’s usually with yourself. Once we loosened up, we started playing Raider baseball and got ourselves back into the game."
Fair Haven ends the season at 7-11. U-32 (12-5) will travel to play No. 1 Spaulding in Tuesday's 4:30 p.m semifinal. The Raiders beat the Crimson Tide, 5-0, in last year's championship and suffered a 5-3 loss at Spaulding two weeks ago.
"We’re very excited to get another shot at Spaulding," Green said. "We really have a lot of respect for those guys, which is why I think we want to beat them so much. It’s going to be a challenge for our guys in a lot of ways, which is what June baseball is about. Tuesday should be a lot of fun.”
BASEBALL
Spaulding 3, Missisquoi 0
BARRE - Kieran McNamara delivered one of the best performances of his variety career Friday, helping the top-seeded Crimson Tide extend their winning streak to 15 games with a quarterfinal victory over the No. 8 Thunderbirds.
McNamara threw a complete-game one-hitter, recording nine strikeouts and issuing one walk to stymie MVU.
"Kieran was awesome today," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "He's always up for a challenge and he came through in the biggest moments of the season so far."
Eli Calhoun was also sharp on the mound for the Thunderbirds. He scattered four hits over six innings while striking out five batters and issuing three walks.
Spaulding pulled ahead in the second inning after McNamara and Zack Wilson reached base on singles. A passed ball allowed McNamara to advance to third, while Wilson moved to second. McNamara crossed home on a wild pitch and Wilson advanced to third. Heads-up base-running allowed Wilson to score on a groundout by Aiden Madison.
The Tide plated another run in the sixth inning after McNamara reached base on another single. Pinch-runner Hayden Kennedy moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Wilson and scored on a double by Averill Paker to the gap in left-center field. McNamara retired the side in order during the top of the seventh to seal the victory.
"The game today was all about quality pitching and defense," coach Kiniry said. "Both teams had great outings from their starters and neither team made an error. Really well played by both teams. (Dan Kiniry)
Missisquoi ends the season at 9-9. Spaulding (16-1) will host No. 5 U-32 in Tuesday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal
BOYS LACROSSE
Mt. Abraham 11, GMVS 10
FAYSTON - Noah Ladeah scored the game-tying and game-winning goals to people the No. 5 Eagles to an overtime victory over the No. 4 Gumbies during Friday's Division III quarterfinal.
Ladeah finished with four goals, while teammates Sawyer Shepherd (three goals) and Henry Anderson (two goals) were also clutch contributors. Taylor Stearns and Andrew Nolan added one goal apiece for Mount Abraham (4-9).
Sawyer Reed recorded a hat trick for GMVS (3-7). Tabor Greenberg and Walker Henyon added two goals apiece for the Gumbies, while Cody Curran, Dillon Rowles and Albie Preisler also scored.
GMVS goalie Will Patton recorded 14 saves, while Eagles netminder Connor Meacham stopped six shots. Mount Abraham will travel to play No. 1 Stratton in Monday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal.
