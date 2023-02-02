EAST MONTPELIER - The U-32 girls basketball team isn't overly concerned about the past after rattling off its second victory in a three-day span Thursday.
The Raiders' early-season woes are a distant memory heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, thanks to a decisive 52-35 win over Randolph to close out a breakthrough week. Coach Danielle Laperle's squad was fresh off a 46-45 victory over cross-town rival Montpelier and the Raiders maintained their momentum against the Galloping Ghosts.
The 1-2 punch of senior Cara Richardson (22 points, 12 rebounds) and sophomore Clara Wilson (19 points) helped U-32 overwhelm Randolph early, resulting in a 15-point lead entering halftime. Natalie Beauregard (six points, eight rebounds) and Paige Parker (four points) added some timely baskets to help U-32 turn the Capital Division battle into a blowout.
"Winning against Montpelier was a huge confidence boost, but it’s something we have also been working on for most of the season," Laperle said. "I honestly feel like we were still emotionally drained from that win tonight because we were flatter and making mistakes we usually don’t. However, we were still able to pull through."
Kaleigh Jarvis-Chabot scored 13 points for the Ghosts. Teammate Rhianna Young added nine points.
"I was super impressed by Randolph's heart and hustle," Laperle said. "They never quit and they scrapped the whole game. Harmony Bradshaw was impressive with how she saw the court offensively and the way she dug deep on defense. Randolph should be happy with how hard they went."
Wilson assisted Beauregard for a high-percentage basket a few seconds after the opening tip-off. Young hit a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter and then Richardson boosted the Raiders with a steal and a mid-range jumper. Beauregard and Richardson scored before a coast-to-coast layup and a free throw by Wilson resulted in an 11-3 lead at the end of the quarter.
A short jumper by Richardson from the left side and a bank shot by Parker kept the Raiders rolling in the first minute of the second quarter. Ella Messier scored for the Ghosts, but Wilson went 2 of 2 from the foul line at the other end. Randolph's Annabelle Messier hit a 3-pointer from the right corner before Beauregard countered with a short jumper. Following two points by Jarvis-Chabot, back-to-back baskets by Wilson combined with a Richardson layup stretched the lead to 26-13. A Young jump shot was followed by another Richardson bucket, sending the Raiders into halftime with a 28-13 advantage.
"Keys to the win were being aggressive defensively full-court and taking more offensive opportunities," Laperle said. "Seeing players shoot and drive who usually hesitate is just all part of the gains they are making. Moving forward, we need to be 100% all four quarters - which I know we are fully capable of."
Richardson hit jumpers on two straight possession at the start of the third quarter before going 1 of 2 from the foul line. Jarvis-Chabot scored to give Randolph a short-lived spark, but Wilson drained a 3-pointer shortly afterwards. An old-fashioned 3-pointer and a jumper by Richardson made it a 41-15 game. Zoe Prevost hit a long-range shot for the Ghosts and then two runners off the glass by Young closed the gap to 41-22 at the end of the third quarter.
A Parker foul shot and three straight points by Wilson extended the lead to 45-22 early in the final quarter. Jarvis-Chabot, Andrea St. Amour and Ella Messier made shots for the Ghosts, but Wilson went 3 of 4 from the line to smother any comeback hopes. Richardson extended the lead to 22 points with 1:30 left to play before Jarvis-Chabot made a foul shot and two layups.
Randolph (1-13) will travel to play Oxbow at 1 p.m. Saturday. U-32 (2-12) will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 37, Lyndon 33
LYNDON - The Crimson Tide lived up to their "Comeback Kids" reputation Thursday by overcoming another slow start to rally past the Vikings.
Spaulding trailed 17-16 entering halftime and ended the third quarter behind 28-26 before rallying past LI in a rematch of last year's Division II semifinals. The Tide went 4 of 7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and were careful not to rush things offensively during the final minutes.
"At the end we wanted to make sure that every possession we had counted," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "We wanted to take some time off the clock, but not do a complete stall. And we also worked on crashing the boards to make sure we got the ball. We missed a couple times and grabbed the rebound - and that helped us."
Senior Yvonne Roberge paced the Tide with 11 points and freshman Sophie Guariello added nine points during her team's fifth straight victory. Spaulding's second-half surge was similar to recent victories over U-32, Peoples Academy and Thetford.
"These girls have been completely resilient, no matter what the score," coach MacAuley said. "Even if they're down, they know they can get back out of that hole and they don't ever give up. That's something that's been a positive for us: coming from behind. And they know how to do the hard work in order to make it happen."
Spaulding completed a regular-season sweep over Lyndon after earning a 36-25 win in the Granite City on Jan. 7. Last year Spaulding lost to the Vikings twice during the regular season before the two teams met for a third time during the Division II semifinals at the Barre Auditorium. The fourth-seeded Tide earned a 64-54 victory over the No. 1 Vikings, who finished the season at 17-3.
"We definitely wanted tonight's win for the index points," coach MacAuley said. "I'm hoping to not play them again in the playoffs. We all know beating a team three times is tough - and they found that out with us last year. And I'm hoping the roles won't be reversed this year."
Brooke'ln Robinson led LI with 20 points. She was supported by teammates Delaney Raymond and Molly Smith, who scored six points apiece.
"Lyndon did very well all four quarters and Molly Smith had a couple of clutch 3-pointers in a row that hurt us in the third quarter, so we had to readjust to that," coach MacAuley said. "Brooke'lyn started out really strong and had their first eight points of the game. Yvonne did a great job on her, but she got caught in a couple high ball screens and we didn't rotate over quick enough. She only got one 3 on us and she made five foul shots."
Spaulding (12-2) will travel to play defending Division II champ Mount Abraham at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year's final. Spaulding finished with an 18-5 record last winter after suffering a 36-33 loss to the Eagles in the title game. Lyndon (8-6) will host Peoples Academy at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Williamstown 34, BFA-Fairfax 22
FAIRFAX - The Blue Devils put a three-game losing skid in the rear-view mirror during Thursday's double-digit victory over the Bullets.
Courtney Townsend paced Williamstown with 11 points, while teammate Destiny Campbell finished with six points, eight rebounds and five steals. Paige Dwinell returned to the court for her first game following ACL surgery and recorded six points and four rebounds. Freshman Sam Wheatley had a breakout game in the victory, recording five rebounds and two steals. Six players scored for the Blue Devils, who carried a 15-5 lead into halftime and were up 26-13 after three quarters.
"We had great energy and the girls were excited for Paige to step on the floor with them again," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "It was a great feel-good moment. And the first possession after she checked in, Destiny found her for a quick bucket. We got to get some other players some extra minutes, which was great. We still need to clean up our execution on offense, but our effort is second to none. I really liked how we were getting out in transition. If we can force that tempo, our points will come."
Taylor Duquette scored nine points for BFA-Fairfax, which falls to 1-12 and will travel to play Hazen at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Williamstown (6-7) will host Richford the same day at 11 a.m.
Hazen 47, Blue Mountain 42
WELLS RIVER - The Wildcats snapped the Bucks' 12-game winning streak Thursday while snagging their 14th victory in a row.
Caitlyn Davison (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Christiansen (seven points, nine rebounds) were the top scores for Hazen. Jordan Alley (15 points), Felicity Sulham (12 points) and Kyra Nelson (10 points) led the way for Blue Mountain.
"We played some of our best defense all year in the middle of the game," Wildcats coach Randy Lumsden said. "We had a 16-point lead and Blue Mountain went on a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter."
Hazen (14-1) will host BFA-Fairfax at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Blue Mountain (12-2) will travel to play the Bullets at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
