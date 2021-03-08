EAST MONTPELIER — The U-32 boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night with Monday’s 71-50 victory over Randolph
“What impressed me with our guys was that some of our seniors that are regular starters came to me and offered up their starting spot in favor of their classmates that don’t typically start,” U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. “I thought that said a lot about our guys. When we got to the actual game, I don’t know if we could have started off any better. Jacob McCoy came out really strong, scoring 10 points himself. Our first-quarter defense has only allowed five total points in two games, so I think that’s something we can really build on moving forward.”
All eight 12th-graders scored for U-32, which led 22-3 after the first quarter. McCoy set the tone with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists. U-32’s Owen Kellington scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Fellows seniors Anthony Engelhard (nine points, three rebounds), Noah McLane (eight points, four rebounds) and Aiden Hawkins (three points, four assists) were also solid.
Connor DeRosia chipped in with two points and five rebounds for the hosts. Max Fair added three points, one rebound and one assist for U-32.
“Our seniors logged the majority of the minutes tonight,” Gauthier said. “With everything they’ve gone through since last March, I really wanted to make sure we were able to give them as much of an opportunity to play together in their final regular season home game. All in all, I thought we were able to make Senior Night as special as possible — given the circumstances. We were able to give them the proper recognition and they logged a lot of minutes together. It’s a really special group of kids, my largest senior class yet, and I know they’re excited to continue the journey as the post-season approaches.”
U-32 will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 60, Thetford 54
WILLIAMSTOWN — Thomas Parrott scored 23 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists Monday. Blake Clark added 16 points for the Blue Devils, who trailed 19-10 after the first quarter. Thetford was led by Eli Dunnet (13 points), Jackson Ransom (12 points), Ryan Wolf (10 points) and Nick Gray (10 points). The Panthers held a 36-27 lead after two quarters and were up 46-42 after three.
“We made some key adjustments in the second half and held them to 18 points,” Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said.
Hazen 82, Northfield 57
NORTHFIELD — Senior guard Isaiah Baker had a night to remember with 30 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists Monday for the Wildcats. Tyler Rivard (15 points) and Carter Hill (12 points) also reached double figures in the victory.
Ethan Miller hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Northfield. Adam Kings and Hayden Lilly scored 12 points apiece for the Marauders, who trailed 36-24 at halftime.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 64, Hazen 43
HARDWICK — Natalie Folland (19 points) and Sage MacAuley (13 points) guided the Crimson Tide past the Wildcats on Monday.
Raven Premont hit a 3-pointer and finished with nine points for Spaulding, while teammate Josie Diego added six points.
“We transitioned well and we pushed the ball,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “And we knew that’s what we had to do. We got great position, and we knew we’d have to move quickly because Alleigh Gabaree is solid inside. So that’s what we did and we were successful. And then we got a little complacent with the score and stopped played defense for awhile.”
Macy Molleur (12 points) and Natalie Geoffroy (10 points) paced Hazen, which fell behind 22-7 in the first quarter. The Tide led 40-23 entering halftime and outscored the Wildcats 10-8 in the third quarter. Spaulding was 7 of 15 from the foul line, compared to a 3-of-5 effort by Hazen.
“We were rebounding well and Natalie Folland had a great game on the boards,” coach MacAuley said. “We still need more offensive rebounds, but our defensive boards have been great.”
The Division II Tide will return to action Thursday against D-I powerhouse CVU.
“Everything is preparation for playoffs,” coach MacAuley said.
