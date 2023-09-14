HARDWICK - Goals were in short supply two weeks ago when the U-32 boys soccer team opened the season while facing a tall task offensively.
Developing a proven scorer was a top priority for the five-time champs following the graduation of Finn O'Donnell. After four matches, the Raiders have accomplished that mission by finding his heir apparent up top.
Shiloh Weiss netted two goals for the third straight game during Thursday's 7-2 victory over Hazen and he's currently on pace to match O'Donnell's 25-goal performance last fall. The Raiders (3-0-1) are off to one of their best starts in program history, which includes championship campaigns from 1986, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2015.
"Shiloh runs out of the midfield well and he strikes the ball well," Raiders coach Mike Noyes said. "He's fast, he's technical and we knew he'd score some goals for us this year. And he's getting better every game."
Weiss gave his team the lead in the 2nd minute by heading in a cross from Luke Page. Caedin Bodach-Turner doubled the lead on another assist by Page in the 8th minute. Page scored on a Zack Parton assist in the 11th minute.
"Luke played a perfect first 11 minutes," Noyes said. "He had a nice cross for Shiloh to head home and he had a nice feed to Caedin. And then Zack gave him a nice through ball and he was able to finish."
Hazen's Fenton Meyer scored 20 seconds after the enduing kickoff, slicing the deficit to 3-1.
"After we got the third goal, we sat back a little bit and they scored almost right away," Noyes said. "And I think that woke us up a little bit."
Tyrin Holloway extended the lead to 4-1 in the 64th minute on a through ball from Weiss. The breakaway finish marked Holloway's first high school goal. A few minutes later Hazen's Dylan Washer sliced the deficit to 4-2 with a header goal.
Weiss scored in the 71st and then Ben Clark sent a dipping 20-yard shot inside the left post in the 73rd goal. Colton Warren assisted Maddox Heise in the 80th minute, resulting in the final outcome. Goalie Cole Pittsley made three saves for U-32, while Grayson McNaughton stopped nine shots for the Wildcats.
"A lot of people saw some time today, which was nice," Noyes said. "We still have guys who are recovering form injuries and one of our backs didn't play today. But we moved guys around and guys saw a lot of time. And it's good to have six different goal scorers."
U-32 kicked off the season with a scoreless tie against Burr & Burton before earning a 2-1 victory over Mount Abraham and a 7-1 win over Randolph. Last year the Raiders finished with a 13-4 record after suffering a 2-1 semifinal loss to eventual champ Montpelier. U-32 will attempt to claim payback when it hosts the Solons at 7 p.m .Monday. Hazen will travel to play Thetford the same day at 4:30 p.m.
Harwood 6, Spaulding 0
DUXBURY - Emmett Lisai and Cole Shullenberger tucked away their first varsity goals Thursday to help the Highlanders overcome a remarkable performance by the Crimson Tide's goalie.
Steele Nelson scored twice to pace Harwood, while Eamon Langlais and Dylan Rogers each contributed one goal. Their team earned its first victory of the season after settling for a scoreless draw with Mount Mansfield and suffering a 2-1 loss to defending Division I champ South Burlington.
"It was definitely good to get everyone involved," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "It was good to see some guys who had been sitting and waiting for their opportunity and to see them play and build their confidence too. We got a lot of positive stuff out of the match: seeing guys playing off of each other, seeing guys playing out of their positions. We needed our first win and we needed to open up the scoring today. It was good to see that and to do it without giving (Spaulding) many chance to go the other way."
Lisai opened the scoring on a rebound goal in the fourth minute before Nelson assisted Langlais in the 10th minute for a 2-0 advantage. Zach Smith set up Nelson in the 22nd minute and Harwood carried that 3-0 cushion into halftime.
Following an unassisted goal by Nelson in the 51st minute, Rogers extended the lead to 5-0 midway through the second half. Shullenberger closed out the scoring on a pass from Knight in the 77th minute.
Knight play a key role defensively along with Matthew Fiaschetti, Caleb Brookens, Eamon Knight, Owen Farr Cody Milia and Lisai. Goalies Dylan Mauro and Finnegan Kramer joined forces in the shutout, while Matt Redmond made 17 saves for Spaulding.
"Their goalie was amazing," Yalicki said. "We put our first seven shots of the game on frame and the stuff that was sticking to his gloves, I couldn't believe it. We were shooting from point blank and he was making blocks and hitting it over the bar. He made so many great saves early and I was really impressed by him."
Spaulding (0-4) will host Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (1-1-1) will travel to play Middlebury at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Highlanders ousted the Tigers last fall with a 3-2 overtime win in the Division II semifinals.
According the Yalicki, his players will enter their rematch against Middlebury with a clean slate despite the vivid memories of last year's clash.
"We have so many new players this season," Yalicki said. "If they're feeling any of that, it's hearing it from other people or maybe they were at the field last year. This year, the going to be the ones on the field. So it's a whole new story and a whole new opportunity for the younger guys. And it's another strong out-of-league game and I'm excited to see how we stack up in that one."
Montpelier 6, Lamoille 1
MONTPELIER - The Solons found the back of the net five times in the last 20 minutes to overwhelm the Lancers on Thursday.
Tommy Mills opened the scoring to give MHS a 1-0 halftime lead. Will Curtis, Dylan Montalvan Moncada, Josiah Phillips, Joseph Nyiringabo and Carter Bruzzese added insurance goal to help the Solons extend their unbeaten streak to 20 games.
Curtis and Maclay Ericson each tallied two assist, while Clayton Foster notched one assist. Goalie Brio Levitt recorded his second straight shutout for the Solons.
"We played well and we controlled the game and moved the ball really well," Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. "Their goalkeeper made a lot of really good saves - and especially in the second half. And when we finally broke through in the second half, we put it out of reach."
Montpelier will host St. Johnsbury at 6 p.m. Monday.
Stowe 3, North Country 0
STOWE - Cody Lilly scored twice and Leo Jercinovic added one goal while powering the Raiders during Thursday's shutout victory.
Lilly, Jercinovic and Aaron Lepikko all dished out assists for Stowe, while teammates Brock Roick and Caku Brown combined efforts in goal. Keeper Cam Gustin made 10 saves for the Falcons, who were outshot 24-1.