EAST MONTPELIER - U-32 girls lacrosse players were already jumping for joy Tuesday after earning their 12th straight victory and then heard some news that took the celebration to a new level.
The No. 2 Raiders were just beginning to line up for the post-game handshake after an 11-6 semifinal victory over No. 3 Vergennes when they were informed that Woodstock had snapped Hartford's 33-game winning streak. After focussing almost exclusively on a potential rematch with the Hurricanes for the past seven weeks, coach Emilie Connor's squad couldn't contain the excitement from learning that the defending champs had been dethroned.
Now U-32 (15-2) will have to scrap its original scouting report and gather as much new information about the fifth-seeded Wasps, who secured a 12-9 victory to spoil the Hurricanes' bid for a second straight perfect season. The No. 2 Raiders will compete in the finals for the third time in six seasons Saturday when they face No. 5 Woodstock (9-7) in the Division II championship at Norwich University.
"I'm excited," U-32 senior Megan Ognibene said. "We've never seen them and they've never seen us, so it should be a good matchup."
Ognibene and Willa Long (one assist) each tallied three goals for the Raiders, who carried a 6-4 advantage into the break after scoring with 26 seconds left in the first half. The Raiders fired home four unanswered goals in a span of nine minutes midway through the second half, extending the lead to 10-4.
"We knew going into it that they were going to fight hard, and that helped us stay calm and composed," Long said. "We didn't go into it cocky and that really helped us."
U-32's Caitlyn Fielder and Amelia Woodard each fired home two shots and teammate Zoe Hilferty also scored. Ognibene (five draws), Fielder (four draws) and Hilferty (three draws) helped U-32 record a 12-8 advantage in the circle.
"We struggled to beat them on the draw and they got the ball more than we did because they are such a strong team overall," Commodores coach Marikate Kelley said. "We wanted to win and we felt like we were in the game and had lots of opportunities. We had a lot of shots on goal right through the game. If we could have hit a few more goals, picked up a few more ground balls, won a few more draws, we could have won the game. But they're a great team. They were young last year and strong last year. And I knew they were going to be a really tough team this year. And (Connor) does a great job coaching too."
Annie Dufault and Reese Germander scored two goals apiece for Vergennes. June Yates-Rusch and Anna Stilwell each chipped in with one goal during the loss.
"Annie and Reese are our two highest scorers, but we have a lot of kids who can score," Kelley said. "We were pretty patient on offense today and their goalie Emily (Fuller) made a lot of good saves."
Fuller turned aside 11 shots for U-32, while Commodores netminder Carley Cook made seven saves. A month ago the Raiders were in complete control during a 16-6 victory over Vergennes, but the rematch was a nip-and-tuck affair for the majority of the contest.
"It was a tight game the whole time," Ognibene said. "We had to fight through all of their pressure and they put up a good fight. But we did come out on top and we had a great game. …We have so many scorers and it's not relied on just one person to put the ball in the back of the net. We have so many people that can do it and it really helps our team."
Even though the Raiders capped another wire-to-wire victory, the two-goal halftime cushion was far from comfy. U-32 has waltzed past most opponents during its winning streak and boasts 11 double-digit victories this spring. Prior to Tuesday, the team's closest victories were a 12-3 final outcome at Mount Mansfield, a 15-7 win at Burlington and an 11-3 romp over the Green Mountain Valley School.
Connor entered playoffs hoping that her players would be challenged, and she certainly got her wish during the opening 25 minutes of the semifinal.
"I was kind of excited for it," Connor said of the slim halftime lead. "The girls always perform best under pressure, from what I've seen so far this year. And I was glad we were up by a few - of course that helped us. We were up to begin with and we never let go of the lead, so that at least gave us some confidence. We also held the possession battle the entire game, even though we had some turnovers. We had some sloppy play on attack and that's the reason why they crawled back in the first half. And we didn't take particularly good care of the ball in the first half. But we'd win the ball back, and we picked up on that in the second half. We battled harder to get the ball back in the second half and that's why we really limited their possessions a lot."
The Raiders committed an uncharacteristic eight turnovers against the Commodores and didn't benefit as much from their signature dominance on draws in the first half. But Ognibene and Fielder each scooped up a team-high three ground balls to help their team regain possession at some key points in the contest. Fuller also blocked a number of free position shots to deny a determined comeback attempt by the visitors.
"They kept it close with draws in the first half," Connor said. "And we started by (face-guarding Germander) and then we decided in the second half to make the shift to (Dufault). And I think that paid off for us. (Dufault) was their playmaker in the first half and a lot was running through her, so I think that switch worked for us. In any game, you're going to see something that you're not expecting. And they made a lot of changes from when we first played them. And even watching their game against Spaulding the other day, they made a lot of changes for this game. They played more of a collapsed defense and we had a hard time breaking that. But it was really good for us to see something different and have to adjust to it - and we did. And that's definitely the most pressure we've seen on the draw."
Grace Nostrant, Auralia Farnum, Anika Turcotte and Ella Neff were a few of the defensive standouts for U-32, which has limited opponents to seven goals or fewer in all 15 wins this season. Neff played an especially important role by keeping tabs on Germander at the start of the game and then shadowing Dufault after halftime.
"Ella Neff just killed it today and stepped up huge," Connor said. "I always tell her that she's the most important player on the team because she's our face-guarder. Emily had some huge stops and she always saves us in there. Overall we just did a really good job sticking to our game plan and shutting them down and adjusting when we needed to."
Ognibene opened the scoring with 23:31 left in the first half on a feed from Fielder and doubled the lead 90 seconds later by beating Cook with a well-placed free position shot. Stilwell rolled toward the right side and tucked away a hard shot 16 seconds after the ensuing draw to close the gap to 2-1. Long assisted Fielder 44 seconds later and then Ogninene buried a free position shot, stretching the lead to 4-1 with 18:13 on the clock.
Dufault caught a pass with her back to goal midway through the half and spun around and scored, trimming the deficit to 4-2. Yates-Rusch made it a one-goal game two minutes later by scoring outside the right post on a pass from Cassandra Guillemette.
U-32 regained some momentum with 10:38 left in the first half when Long showcased impeccable timing during a free position shot by unleashing a shot toward the back of the net a split-second before defenders from both sides attempted to block her shooting angle. After another shot by the Raiders missed the mark, Dufault won a ground ball and then cashed in on a quick-release shot on a Stilwell assist to make it 5-4 with 6:23 left in the first half.
Fuller made a reflex save to deny Ruby Helier a few minutes later and then Cook denied a high-percentage shot by Long. Cook turned some heads again by denying a free position shot by the Raiders entering the final two minutes of the first half. Nostrant sparked a smooth transition up the field a minute later by connecting to Long on the right side of the field. Turcotte settled a pass from Long and then threaded the needle to Woodard, who quickly pivoted toward the goal and beat Cook for a two-goal halftime lead. Vergennes nearly stole the Raiders' thunder 13 seconds before the break, but Fuller smothered a scoring bid by Germander.
"We get a lot of energy at halftime and we really hype each other up," Ognibene said. "We have a great team culture and we love to pump each other up. And I think that really helps us get that drive going and carrying it from the first into the second."
Nell Harvey won the opening draw of the second half for Vergennes, which quickly drew a foul to earn another free position shot. Fuller got her stick on the bid by Yates-Rusch, deflecting the ball wide of the left post. Fuller thwarted another shot by Guillemette and then the Commodores attempted to pass to the weak side on a free position shot, but things ended in a broken play.
Long scored on a Hilferty assist with 17:43 remaining and then Neff, Hilferty and Long won ground balls to bail their team out after some misplaced passes. Another free position goal by Long pushed U-32 in front 8-4 with 13:35 on the clock and Fielder buried a free position shot of her own two minutes later.
Connor instructed her players to carry out a tactic the Raiders call "Icy" after the ensuing draw, resulting in a lengthy series of passes around the perimeter. Eventually Fielder spotted a wide-open Woodard in front of the goal and set up her teammate for a point-blank shot and a 10-4 cushion with 8:57 left to play.
"We started out the season doing 'Icy' just to stall and not thinking of using it as a play," Long said. "But then as we've developed, it's worked really well because we're able to draw the defense out. And our team is so strong - there are so many different girls who can score. So we're really good at finding an open player and driving past their defense."
The Commodores made it a 10-6 contest with 4:15 on the clock, but another impressive save by Fuller was followed by a Hilferty goal with 1:30 remaining. Vergennes capped the scoring with nine seconds left to play and then it was only a matter of time before U-32 celebrated its first championship berth since 2018. The Raiders will return to action Saturday against the Wasps on the turf field at Norwich University.
"We've played (at Norwich) about four times this year, which is awesome and it just helps us," Connor said. "The fact that we've played there so much, it feels like a home field for us. And we're now the home team because we're the higher seed, which is exciting. We were really looking for redemption against Hartford, but playing a new team is fun and exciting too. I really like the Woodstock coach and they definitely played a much harder schedule than we did. So we'll do our best to be ready and have a good game plan and come into it ready to go. We're fired up and it's been awhile since we've been in a championship game."
BOYS LACROSSE
Mount Anthony 8, Harwood 7
DUXBURY - Tyler DeBoer (three goals, one assist), Henry Frechette (two goals) and Aiden Moscarello (two goals) helped the Patriots avenge last year's playoff loss during Thursday's Division II semifinal.
Lucas Lincourt added one goal and one assist in the victory and teammate Landon Brimmer stopped 19 shots in front of the cage. The No. 3 Patriots and No. 2 Highlanders closed out the first quarter deadlocked at 2-2 before MAU inched ahead 4-3 before halftime. Goalie Evan Andrews made 15 saves for Harwood, which recorded an 8-5 quarterfinal victory over the Patriots last spring.
Mount Anthony (12-5) will face either No. 1 Hartford (17-0) or No. 4 Colchester (10-5) in Saturday's championship game. Harwood ends the season at 12-4.
"The Harwood boys, from start to finish, played with all heart," Highlanders coach Russ Beilke said. "We took them right down to the wire. And as Vince Lombardi said: We didn't lose the game - we just ran out of time. And because we ran out of time, Mount Anthony is going to the finals. But the boys left it all out on the field. And it wasn't for a lack of trying and it wasn't for a lack of effort. Everyone competed with all they had for the entire time. We were down by one goal and we had an opportunity in the final seconds and the wet, muddy field took over. We got a rainstorm and the foot that was planted did not plant and we slipped."
