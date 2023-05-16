BARRE - For the past four years U-32's Caitlyn Fielder has been, hands down, one of the top athletes in Central Vermont.
Now the senior is preparing to finally help the Raiders raise a banner all the way up to the rafters.
The field hockey and ice hockey standout is a huge reason why the school's girls lacrosse team is at the center of the Division II title conversion this spring. She's been on a tear all season and was in her element again Tuesday, singlehandedly outscoring Spaulding during an 18-3 victory.
The Raiders (9-2) extended their winning streak to six games and capped a regular-season sweep over the Tide following a 19-5 win last month. Willa Long also scored four times, while Amelia Woodard buried three goals. U-32 prevailed by double digits for the seventh time this season and showcased its offensive balance by featuring eight scorers.
"We came out and controlled the draw," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "We got up 4-0 really quick and then Spaulding battled. It feels like it's always close with those guys - they're very aggressive and they play really hard. And they started picking it up today and they were ripping some shots. We got a little sloppy with the ball and they scored three quick goals midway through the first half. And then we held them scoreless after that. We picked up our consistency and were really controlling the draws. I always say that the draw mimics the score 99% of the time. And sure enough draws were 19-3. And that really tells the story of the game with possession."
Anika Turcotte and Natalie Beauregard each scored two goals for the Raiders. Teammates Lydia Trombley, Zoe Hilferty and Megan Ognibene tallied one goal apiece. Ognibene and Fielder each dished out two assists, while Woodard, Beauregard and Long also registered assists.
"We only have four subs," Connor said. "We're playing everybody pretty equally and we're limited in being able to sub in players. But as the season wraps up we'll pull up about five JV players. So that will be good to move it around a little bit and get the younger girls more experience."
The Crimson Tide closed the gap to 4-3 with 12:55 left in the first half after Isabella Boudreault, Maddie Frost and Paige Allen all scored within a three-minute span. U-32 responded with five unanswered goals to carry a 9-3 advantage into halftime.
"I was really proud of how our girls played through some adversity with aggressive play and how we kept our composure and came out with the win," Connor said. "We've had a lot of lopsided scores against teams in our division and it shows that the girls are really playing at a higher level right now."
U-32's top contributors on draw controls were Fielder (seven), Ognibene (six) and Hilferty (six). The Raiders' ground ball leaders were Hilferty (five), Ognibene (four) and Long (three). Their team is eyeing its fourth championship in program history after going all the way in 2006, 2014 and 2018.
"We've always been good, but we're really honing in our systems and we're just figuring out how to work together to be as consistent as possible," Connor said. "Zoe has been doing great on draws and she can really place it. And we have great midfielders with Caitlyn and Meg around the circle who can come up with loose balls. We've got a good system. And on defense we've been really picking it up. Emily (Fuller) has been playing amazing in goal and we had some really good defensive stands today. We were sliding well and crashing well. You put that together with a solid midfield that's good in transition, and we have a lot of options on attack."
Fuller stopped six shots for the Raiders, who will host Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (7-4) will host Milton the same day.
"Emily is definitely a standout," Connor said. "I'd put her at the top of the charts for D-II. And she's also had some good games against D-I teams."
GIRLS LACROSSE
Harwood 22, Milton 10
DUXBURY - Co-captain Molly Caffry kicked off Senior Day by performing the Star Spangled Banner on her trombone and then the Highlanders put on a show offensively during Tuesday's dominant showing against the Yellowjackets.
Lindsey Boyden and Roahna Chalmers tucked away five goals apiece for Harwood, which established a 15-6 halftime lead. Sadie Nordle led HU with six draw controls in addition to firing home four shots. Amy Cook (three goals), Libby Spina (two goals), Addie Olney (two goals) and Julia Thurston also scored in the winning effort. Goalie Abi Leighty made 17 saves for the hosts.
Raegan Decker powered Milton with eight goals, while teammates Anna Sargent and Ella Scharf also scored. Harwood (2-5) will travel to play Rice at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Milton (1-10) will travel to play Spaulding the same day.
BASEBALL
Spaulding 9, Lake Region 1
BARRE - Teams with opposite records faced off Tuesday and the result was predictable as pitcher Aiden Madison guided the defending Division II champs to a comfy victory over the Rangers.
Madison surrendered one run on three hits over four innings. He recorded five strikeouts and issued one walk to help the Crimson Tide lock up their seventh win in a row.
"Aiden threw strikes right from the start," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "He mixed his pitches beautifully and worked ahead in the count. He gave us a great start on the mound this afternoon."
Brody Rock threw a scoreless fifth and sixth inning for the Tide and teammate Mason Keel finished the job on the mound in the final inning. Trevor Arseanult went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Cam Burke was 2-for-3 with a home run for the Granite City crew.
Spaulding (10-1) will host North Country at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lake Region (1-10) will travel to play Oxbow the same day.
U-32 7, Lyndon 4
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders snapped the Vikings' nine-game winning streak on Tuesday, thanks to solid pitching by Dom Concessi and Max Scribner.
"I'm not surprised at all," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "We have a lot of good ball players on this team and we’ve played a tough schedule. We knew we could hang with whatever Lyndon brought."
Concessi started on the mound and gave up four hits and three runs while striking out three batters over three innings. Scribner pitched the final four innings, registering eight strikeouts while issuing two walks and limiting the Vikings to a pair of hits.
"Max was huge for us tonight," Green said. "He held Lyndon down inning after inning while our hitters chipped away at an early deficit. Dom has been great for us all year, but it wasn’t really his night this evening. I think the story of the game is everyone rallied to pick him up and make sure we got this win."
Sawyer Mislak went 1-for-2 at the plate for U-32. He drove in one run and reached base twice on walks. Teammate Alex Keane was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Scribner and Cam Tatro each contributed a sacrifice fly.
Lyndon starter Ethan Lussier surrendered five runs over five innings. He struck out five batters and issued five walks. Teammate Austin Wheeler allowed two runs on one hit during the sixth inning and issued one walk. Lussier had a double and a single at the plate, while Wheeler and Wyatt Mason also connected for hits.
"I was really impressed with the poise our guys had throughout the whole game this evening," Green said. "We didn’t play as well as we know we could have last week, and we challenged ourselves to play with more confidence and swagger tonight. Even though we were down early, we didn’t lose faith that we could compete with Lyndon. We kept putting together confident at-bats and found ways to manufacture runs."
U-32 (7-4) will host Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lyndon (9-2) will host Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Spaulding 11, Lake Region 10
BARRE - The Crimson Tide rolled to their fifth victory in six games by barely holding off the Rangers on Tuesday.
A four-run fourth inning allowed the Tide to pull ahead 8-2, but Lake Region closed the gap to 8-7 in the top of the fifth inning. Spaulding responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and then slammed the door on the Rangers' comeback attempt after the visitors scored three times in the seventh inning.
Rory Glassford enjoyed one of the finest performances of her varsity career to set the tone for the hosts at the plate. She went 3-for-4 with two triples, five RBIs and three runs scored. Basketball standout Taylor Keel was 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored, while Times Argus Hockey Player of the Year Rebecca McKelvey was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
Spaulding's Sage Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammates Natalie Allen (2-for-3, double, two runs scored) and Alexis Brummert (2-for-2, one run scored) also finished with multiple hits. Deanna Wild was 1-for-4 with two RBIs in the winning effort. Glassford, Wild, Brummert and McKelvey all recorded stolen bases. Winning pitcher Camille Marineau allowed six hits and struck out two batters in the complete-game effort.
"We hit the ball today," Tide coach Tara Simpson said. "And by hit the ball, I mean solid line shots. Our hitting has improved so much. Hopefully that will help us battle against Lyndon on Friday."
Lake Region (3-7) will travel to play Oxbow at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding (5-6) will travel to play the Vikings at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Lyndon 16, U-32 4
LYNDON - Vikings pitcher Ashleigh Simpson limited the Raiders to a single hit over three innings Tuesday and also went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double.
Simpson struck out four batters and didn't allow any runs after taking over duties on the mound in the fourth inning. Teammate Rylee Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, while Julie Bigelow and Abby Dillion belted back-to-back homers in the third inning for the Vikings. Rylee Lefebvre (two doubles), Sarah Tanner (double) and Molly Smith all wound up going 2-for-3 in the winning effort.
U-32 trailed 2-1 after the first inning and faced a 5-3 deficit after two innings. Lyndon extended its lead to 8-4 in the third frame before adding three more runs in the fourth and four in the fifth inning. The Vikings outhit the Raiders 15-4, capitalized on seven extra-base hits and took advantage of four U-32 errors.
Elyse Kelley went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Raiders. Losing pitcher Caroline Flynn allowed 10 hits over four-plus innings and struck out two batters.
U-32 (5-5) will host Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lyndon (8-3) will host Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
