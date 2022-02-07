WILLIAMSTOWN - The U-32 boys basketball team survived a 16-4 run by Williamstown in the third quarter and closed out a 59-50 victory during Monday's Capital Division battle.
Elvin Stowell led the way for the Raiders, recording 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Teammate Charlie Haynes scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Haynes also registered four rebounds and three steals.
"Once we settled down against their pressure, we were able to pick and choose our shots," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "We were able to get the ball to Charlie in opportunistic spots, and he is such an intelligent kid and he plays so well in space. He can read what the defense is giving and he finds the open space and can open a passing lane. And he's got a nice touch around the rim. He was instrumental in breaking their press and keeping pressure on them at the rim, rather than just breaking their full-court press and then moving the ball around the perimeter."
Jake Fair contributed nine points and eight rebounds in the victory. Teammate Alex Keene added five points and was a workhorse at both ends of the floor.
"We gave Alex the game ball," Gauthier said. "He's had a few good practices in a row, he plays really hard and he's a tough kid. He's not afraid to mix it up. And in practice he's done a nice job defensively and he makes a lot of hustle plays. He does a lot of things that don't show up in the stat sheet. We gave him an opportunity tonight and he made the most of it. He gave us a nice pop in the second quarter and gave us some really nice minutes."
Thomas Parrott (18 points) and Blake Clark (10 points, four assists, three rebounds) powered the Blue Devils. Michael Murphy (seven rebounds, five assists) and Tavien Rouleau (five rebounds) were also key contributors in the loss.
U-32 went 10 of 16 from the foul line and made six 3-pointers. Williamstown connected on 12 of 21 free-throw attempts and dropped in four 3-pointers.
The Raiders led 14-9 after a back-and-forth first quarter. Sawyer Mislak opened the second quarter with a steal and a layup in transition. A Keene 3-pointer and another fast-break basket by Mislak helped U-32 stretch the lead to 25-10 with five minutes left in the first half.
"Sawyer was a sparkplug for us in the second quarter," Gauthier said. "Caleb (Trombly) picked up a couple fouls and we went to Sawyer as another ball-handler. He shows us with our JV team that's he's just fearless and he can go in and make things happen. He scored four quick points in the second quarter and kept the momentum going for us."
The Blue Devils made a pair of foul shots to end the Raiders' run. Stowell drained a pair of 3-pointers at the other end and Fair added a putback. Parrott and Rouleau scored after timeout, but U-32 recovered to carry a 35-18 lead into halftime.
Williamstown kept things interesting by piecing together a 7-2 run at the start of the third quarter. The Raiders went 0 of 2 from the foul line, but Williamstown turned the ball over on its next possession. Haynes scored in the paint before Clark responded with a 3-pointer from the right corner. Parrott followed with a turnaround jumper and two hard-earned layups, closing the gap to 39-34 entering the final three minutes of the quarter.
Parrott found Quinn Higgins down low after a timeout, making it 39-36. Stowell gave U-32 a much-needed spark by dropping in a long 3-pointer. Williamstown missed three straight free-throw attempts, leaving the Raiders with a 42-36 lead entering the final eight minutes.
Stowell made two foul shots and then the Blue Devils were whistled for a traveling violation. Haynes capped a three-point play from the foul line before Rouleau went 2 of 2 from the stripe. Stowell's bounce pass set up Haynes to make it a double-digit lead again. Haynes scored four more quick points for a 53-38 advantage and the Blue Devils' suffered a big blow when Rouleau fouled out of the game.
Stowell went 2 of 2 from the stripe and Haynes scored on two straight trips up the floor to keep their team in control. Greer Peloquin hit a 3-pointer and Higgins added a short jumper for the Blue Devils, but U-32 nabbed a late steal and easily finished the job.
Junior varsity standouts Michael Mallett and Caelan Zeilenga joined Mislak as call-ups for varsity action against Williamstown.
"We dressed 11 and we were able to get everybody an opportunity to play," Gauthier said. "There was no JV game tonight, so we had three of our two-way guys with us. And having the opportunity to get them some more experience at the variety level was really a positive thing."
U-32 (8-3) will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday for Senior Night. Williamstown (8-5) will travel to play Lyndon the same day at 6:30 p.m.
"Any time at this point in the year when you're in a really competitive game, that experience helps you down the stretch," Gauthier said. "When we go into a game, obviously we want to play as well as we can and try to stretch things out. But you can't replace experience like this. Halftime was probably the worst thing that happened to us tonight. It felt like so much went our way in the first half. And for some reason or another, things didn't go their way. So you knew it would eventually go their way and the momentum would turn in their favor. They were getting fired up in front of their home fans and they made a nice run. But I give credit to our guys: We found a way to solve their halfcourt press and pulled away."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hazen 49, Randolph 42
HARDWICK - Three players in double figures was a winning formula for the Wildcats on Monday.
Xavier Hill (14 points), Tyler Rivard (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Carter Hill (eight points) made sure that Hazen steadily pulled away against the Galloping Ghosts.
"Ryker Willett came off the bench and scored four quick points in the third quarter, which helped us extend the lead," Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said.
Levi West (14 points) and Andrew Lewis (12 points) led the way for Randolph (2-8). The Ghosts hit five 3-pointers and made all five of their attempts from the foul line.
"We had wicked foul trouble tonight," coach HIll said. "Randolph played a really strong defensive game and their size inside really was a factor. They kept us off the boards and they did a great job. I was really impressed with Randolph and they're much, much better than their record."
Hazen buried a pair of 3-pointers and went 5 of 12 from the stripe. The Wildcats led 9-8 after one quarter, 23-16 after two and 38-27 after three.
"We did a pretty good job on West and they did a really good job on Rivard," coach Hill said. "They kept him off the boards better than anybody has all year. I thought Carter - and Asha (Gould) for a few minutes too - did a really good job on West defensively."
Hazen (11-2) will host Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Twinfield 72, Oxbow 25
MARSHFIELD - The Trojans raced ahead by 33 points in the opening half and never let the Olympians get too close after the break Monday.
Kerrick Medose (18 points, eight rebounds) and Meles Gouge (17 points, eight assists) paced Twinfield. Lucas Roberts finished with 13 points, while fellow Trojans Neil Alexander and Sam Russell scored six points apiece. Oxbow's Andrew Emerson and Chase Lund each finished with nine points.
Twinfield built a 26-7 lead in the opening quarter. The Trojans were in front 44-11 heading into halftime and extended their lead to 64-20 before the start of the final quarter.
"Last week we played five games in eight nights, so it was tough," Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said. "And unfortunately the last two were the hardest two. We played really well at Northfield and had a chance to win the game at the end. Tonight was nice because it was probably the first time since Dec. 13 that I've been able to play more than seven guys. Between Covid and injuries, we've struggled. The last four games we played we had six varsity players. We brought up some JV guys because we needed extra bodies, but we only played six guys. Today we had nine guys and could play the way we want to play. We wanted to get up and down the court and get out in transition, and we did a lot of that."
Oxbow falls to 0-9, while Twinfield improves to 5-5.
Northfield 61, Windsor 33
WINDSOR - Double-digit scoring efforts by Adam King (17 points), Carson Smit (12 points) and Caiden Crawford-Stempel (12 points) gave the Marauders a massive advantage Monday against the Yellowjackets.
Preston Lilly (nine points) and Hayden Lilly (five points) also stepped up in the winning effort. Their team made three long-range shots and went 8 of 28 from the foul line. Kaleb Swett (10 points), Mason Fortin (eight points), Corey Lockwood (seven points) and Austin Gould (six points) led the way for the Yellow Jackets (6-7).
Northfield (9-4) will host Richford at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 58, Thetford 35
THETFORD - Yvonne Roberge (14 points), Sam Donahue (12 points) and Aliyah Elliott (10 points) reached double figures for the Tide during Monday's battle between Capital Division powers.
"Aliyah had a big game for us on the boards," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "And Sam Donahue did a great job being the leader out there and helping to direct traffic and making things happen."
Whitney Lewis and Charlize Brown scored eight points apiece for the Panthers. The game was tied at 12 after the first quarter before Spaulding established a 30-20 halftime lead. The Tide led 44-28 after three quarters.
"Spaulding came in as one of the top teams in D-II and they showed us why they are going to be in the mix come tournament time," coach Ward said. "We worked hard. But at times we seemed to be a step slower. We haven't totally recovered from our three-week break due Covid protocols. Hopefully in the next week, we will get back on track. Tonight was the first time in awhile that everyone was there and all the varsity players were able to play."
Coach MacAuley suffered a handful of losses against the Panthers while she served as the Hazen coach. Tide assistant coach Lori Shepard was also stymied by Ward's squads when she was the head coach at Northfield.
"Coach Shepard and I have played Eric in the past with our other teams and had never won against him on his court," coach MacAuely said. "They came out in a full-court press tonight and it frazzled us. It took us a few minutes to get our bearings. But eventually we realized we had to take our time and and we broke it with ease and kept moving forward."
Spaulding opened the season with three straight losses but have been mostly unstoppable during the past six weeks. Last year's season ended with a 56-45 semifinal loss at Fair Haven and the Tide are determined to make another deep playoff run. This time around the semifinals will return to the traditional venue at the Barre Aud.
"These girls have been working so hard," coach MacAuley said. "When you've played these good teams like Mount Abe and Thetford and Lyndon and you do pretty well, it helps with your confidence and it makes the girls want to work even harder to get to the Aud. They're driven right now and they're striving for it. They felt cheated out of it after last year. So it helps them stay motivated and keeps them doing those little things they need to do in practice."
The Tide improve to 11-4, while the Panthers fall to 5-6.
Harwood 43, Middlebury 34
MIDDLEBURY - Jill Rundle went 5 of 7 from the field and scored a career-high 14 points Monday, leading the Highlanders past the Tigers.
"Jill looked for her shots and she did it in rhythm," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "I treated this as a playoff game. It's a road game against a team that's ranked higher than us. They beat us last year and they have (Ele) Sellers, who can shoot really well. I told the girls that this is a big game and I expected big players to step up. I wanted a tough, tight game like this to put some pressure on them and I was happy with the way they responded. Our defense played the best they have all year and it really rattled Middlebury: They couldn't figure out what they could do."
Highlanders standout Quinn Nelson made 4 of 7 shots from the floor and finished with 11 points. Cierra McKay added five points in the winning effort.
"We knew Middlebury was going to ratchet up the intensity in the fourth quarter," Young said. "And we came out and hit two 3-pointers back-to-back to go up by 16 points."
Harwood improves to 8-8, while Middlebury falls to 7-7.
BOYS HOCKEY
Spaulding 8, Harwood 1
BARRE - The Crimson Tide scored six unanswered goals in less than nine minutes to open the floodgates during the third period Monday against the Highlanders.
Jameson Solomon opened the scoring on a Jamison Mast assist at the start of the second period. Cam Burke doubled the lead late in the period, thanks to a Brady Lamberti assist. Harwood's Aidan Vasseur scored 1:07 into the third period, closing the gap to 2-1 on a feed from Garrett Nelson.
It was all Spaulding the rest of the way, as John Malnati set up Mast for a 3-1 lead. Mast scored again three minutes later, with Solomon and Mason Otis assisting. Aiden Kresco found the back of the net 18 seconds after the ensuring face-off, stretching the lead to 5-1. Reese Thayer assisted.
Solomon added another goal 21 seconds later on a Mast assist. Goals by Carel Paquin and Tyler Boutin capped the scoring. Cameron Thayer assisted on the final goal. Teighen Fils-Aime finished with 34 saves for Harwood, compared to 22 saves by the Crimson Tide's Noah Long.
Harwood (7-7) will host Lyndon at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (5-8) will travel to play BFA-St. Albans the same day at 7:30 p.m.
