MONTPELIER - It only took 34 seconds Friday for U-32's Hazen Stoufer to set the tone for his team's first boys hockey playoff victory in six years.
Colton Warren assisted Stoufer in the opening minute and the No. 2 Raiders refused to let No. 15 St. Johnsbury hang around for long during a 6-1 victory. U-32 improves to 17-2-2 and will host a Division II quarterfinal contest next week, while St. Johnsbury finishes up at 3-17-1.
Nolan Lyford extended the lead to 2-0 with 9:13 left in the first period, with Lance Starr and Warren notching assists. Tae Rossmassler added another insurance goal on a pass from Shane Starr with 4:46 left in the opening period.
Stoufer assisted Lance Starr with 13:09 left in the second period before Max Scribner served up an unassisted goal with 6:37 left in the middle period. Brendan Tedeschi tallied U-32's final goal on a Stoufer assist with 4:07 remaining in the third period. St. Johnsbury's Camden Ignjatovic broke up the shutout bid on assists by Phinny Huntington and Nick Stein with 1:01 left in the third period.
Goalies Duncan Mathies and Henry Lumbra both made eight saves for the Raiders. St. Johnsbury's Nate Delman (31 saves) and Hamilton Awe (nine saves) split time in goal. U-32 committed six penalties, compared to five penalties by the Hilltoppers.
Three years ago the Raiders went 0-21, but they steadily turned things around by going 3-4 during a Covid-shortened campaign two winters ago and finished at 13-6 last season. The six-time champs captured titles in 1981, 1991, 1992, 2012, 2013 and 2016
U-32 will host either No. 7 Middlebury (9-8-2) or No. 10 Burr & Burton (7-9-3) in the quarterfinals. The Raiders closed out the regular season with Wednesday's 4-1 victor over the Tigers and settled for a 2-2 tie with the Bulldogs on Feb. 15.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 65, Williamstown 40
BARRE - The undefeated Crimson Tide faced one of their toughest tests of the season during a back-and-forth first quarter before holding the Blue Devils scoreless for the first five minutes of the second quarter during Friday's Senior Night victory.
"They came out and played us in a zone, which slows down any offense," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "You have to work the ball around, take more time off the clock and make sure you have a good shot. For a group of guys that likes to run, that factored in during the close first quarter. We didn't have a great shooting night. It feels weird to say that because we put up 65 points tonight, but we missed a lot of 3's that we normally hit. But with the emotions and energy going into Senior Night, that's not hard to anticipate."
Cooper Diego (six assists, three steals), Riley Severy (seven rebounds) and Tavarius Vance scored 13 points apiece to pace the Tide. Cole McAllister (10 points, four steals) and Isaac Davis (nine points, 11 rebounds, three blocks) were also standouts in the victory.
"Tavarius got hit with some foul trouble early, but coming out in the second quarter he really ignited our offense," Willard said. "He was getting out in transition and getting after the ball defensively. And he helped us pick up our energy a bit."
Diego, McAllister, Vance, Davis, Severy, Mason Keel, RJ Saldi and Zach Wilson were all recognized for the contributions to the program during a pre-game ceremony honoring the Tide's seniors.
"It's a special group of kids and they've been playing together for a long time," Willard said. "You can say that about every group of seniors. But their size and their passion and their love of basketball made them stand out."
Williamstown's top scorers were Brady Donahue (16 points), Colby Laggner (eight points) and Evan Bailey (eight points).
A Diego 3-pointer and a Donahue turnaround jumper kicked off the scoring before a sneaky pump-fake allowed Davis to free up space for a short jumper. Donahue kept his team in the hunt by burying a 3-pointer, while Davis went 1 of 2 from the foul line at the other end. Bailey set up Laggner in the paint to tie things up at 6-6 with 3:30 left in the first quarter. Vance scored five unanswered points with a putback and a 3-pointer, but a deep 3-pointer by Donahue closed the gap to 11-9 with 1:40 on the clock. A shot off the glass by Severy gave the Tide a 13-9 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.
An old-fashioned three-point play and a second-chance basket by Vance sparked a 12-0 Tide run at the start of the second quarter. A short baseline jumper by McAllister, a Davis basket and a McAllister 3-pointer turned the nip-and-tuck battle into a rout. David Tom ended the Blue Devils' offensive slump by making a long-range shot with 3:00 left in the first half. McAllister assisted Severy for a bucket, Laggner responded with a putback and then Severy went 2 of 2 from the foul line for a 29-14 advantage. A Donahue 3-pointer trimmed the deficit to 29-17, Vance blocked Donahue during an attempted fast-break layup and then Noah Ronson drilled a shot from beyond the arc for a 32-17 halftime lead.
Layups by Diego and Severy and a Diego dunk made it a 38-17 game at the start of the third quarter. Laggner scored with 5:50 on the clock and then Davis and Williamstown's Nick Mascitti converted putbacks at opposite ends of the floor. An jumper by Blue Devil Evan Bailey was followed by a McAllister foul shot and two Diego baskets, helping the Tide stretch their lead to 51-25 at the end of the third quarter. Another Davis putback and four unanswered points by Diego at the beginning of the fourth quarter prevented Williamstown from pulling off an improbable comeback.
Williamstown ends the regular season at 5-15. Spaulding (19-0) will travel to play Harwood (10-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday during the Highlanders' first home game of the season.
"I think it's going to be a great test against Harwood," Willard said. "Their energy is probably going to be through the roof. They're playing on their home court after the season they've had, and they've been road warriors. So I expect this to be a little bit of a playoff atmosphere."
Montpelier 87, U-32 39
EAST MONTPELIER - The Solons made 11 3-pointers and reached the 80-point mark for the seventh time this season during Friday's blowout victory over the Raiders.
"We created a lot of turnovers early and got a lot of easy looks offensively," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "Our goal was to dictate the pace of the game with defense, and that would get us out and running. And we were able to do that."
Carson Cody hit six 3-pointers for the Solons and finished with 24 points. Teammate Ronnie-Williams scored a season-high 21 points to go along with four assists, while Kleo Bridge (12 points) also reached double figures for MHS. Solons Andrew Tringe (nine points, 10 rebounds) and Clayton Foster (six points, four steals) also punished the Raiders.
"We made seven 3's in the first half tonight and we played such good defense," coach Foster said. "It was one-and-done on the glass and we were able to get out and run. Our intensity early in the game has gotten much better throughout the season."
The Solons poured in nine points during the first 80 seconds, with a Riby-Williams fast-break layup giving the visitors a 9-0 lead. A Tringe bucket, a Carter Bruzzese runner and a Tringe foul shot stretched the lead to 14-0 before U-32's Caelan Zeilenga hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 4:52 on the clock. The Solons quickly pushed the lead to 22-5 and an Atif Milak fast-break layup and closed out the first quarter in front 25-7.
"We slowed the pace down defensively and we didn't pressure hardly at all after the first quarter," coach Foster said. "When we get into our rotations, all the kids can score. We have a lot of kids who can make shots and finish at the rim. We get a lot of minutes from off the bench and that's why we're able to score that way."
U-32's top contributors were Luke Page (seven points), Zeilenga (six points), Sarge Burns (five points) and Michael Mallett (five points). The Raiders will enter the Division II playoffs with a 5-15 record.
Montpelier (16-3) will travel to play Lyndon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday to wrap up the regular season. THe Solons were forced to play two games in a 16-hour stretch because their original game vs. U-32 was postponed due to Thursday's storm.
"Our kids want to play all the games," coach Foster said. "And if that means back-to-back, that's fine. We were able to manage our minutes tonight. All these games are important for playoff implications - and not just ours, but for all the other teams across the state that are relying on us to play."
Hazen 58, Randolph 30
HARDWICK - Three players in double figures propelled the Wildcats to another lopsided victory Friday over the Galloping Ghosts.
"Defensively we played very well, holding Randolph to seven second-half points," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "We are going to be the No. 2 seed and we are excited to start the playoffs."
Tyler Rivard recorded a double-double with 20 points and 27 rebounds for Hazen. Teammate Jadon Baker finished with 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists. Xavier Hill added 10 points for the defending Division III champs. Randolph's Ben Hayford scored a team-high nine points.
"The highlight of the night was senior Faisal Al-Naser playing his first varsity game and he hit a foul shot for his first varsity point," coach Hill said
