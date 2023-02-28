MONTPELIER - Brendan Tedeschi buried four third-period goals in span of 11 minutes Tuesday, leading the U-32 boys hockey team to its first quarterfinal victory in seven years.
The No. 2 Raiders took care of business down the stretch to deny No. 10 Burr & Burton, 7-4, in Division II tournament action at the BOR. U-32 (17-2-2) extended its undefeated streak to 12 games and will face either No. 3 Hartford (17-3) or No. 6 Burlington (12-7-1) in the semifinals.
Hazen Stoufer scored twice for the six-time champs, while Lance Starr added one goal and one assist in the victory. The game was tied at 3-3 after two periods before Tedeschi took control at the end.
The Raiders and Bulldogs (8-9-3) settled for a 2-2 tie on Feb. 15 and the rematch was just as close until U-32 established some breathing room at the end. Goalie Duncan Mathies made 29 saves for the Raiders, while netminder Michael Hornby stopped 21 shots for BBA. Both teams relied heavily on their penalty-killing units, as U-32 committed five infractions and the Bulldogs were sent to the penalty box six times.
U-32 outshot BBA 7-5 in the first period and made the most of its chances to build a 2-0 lead. Tedeschi set up Stoufer with 7:53 on the clock and then Stoufer scored again on assists from Colton Warren and Lance Starr with 4:24 left in the period.
Burr & Burton's Jake Murnaghan rattled offf three unanswered goals in the second period to give his team a 3-2 advantage. Jack McCoy assisted Murnaghan 37 seconds into the period and then Murnaghan scored a pair of power-play goals in a 30-second span. Nicholas Slade, Max Brownlee and Bodie Smith notched assists during the man-up situations. Lance Starr capitalized on assists by Warren and Shane Starr during a U-32 power play to knot things up at 3-3 with 3:23 left in the middle period.
Tedeschi was unstoppable when it mattered most for the Raiders, giving his team a 4-3 lead with 12:08 left in the third period on a Nolan Lyford assist. Following a few timely saves by Mathies, Lyford set up Tedeschi again with 5:23 on the clock. Shane Starr assisted Tedeschi with 3:17 left to play before Murnaghan scored a minute later. Tedeschi slammed the door on any thoughts of a BBA comeback by cashing in on a Max Scribner assist with 1:23 remaining.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 88, Lamoille 45
BARRE - Cole McAllister poured in a season-high 20 points and dished out five assists Tuesday, guiding the top-seeded Crimson Tide to a comfy playdown victory over the No. 16 Lancers.
Spaulding spread the wealth offensively, with Riley Severy registering 17 points and six rebounds. Mason Keel chipped in with 11 points from off the bench, while big man Isaac Davis finished with 10 points, five boards, two steals and two blocks for the Granite City crew.
Cooper Diego also delivered a well-rounded performance in the winning effort, contributing nine points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Teammate Tavarius Vance was another weapon with six points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Brennan Langlais (six points) and Zach Wilson (five rebounds) also came through with solid efforts to help the Tide's starters enjoy some down time at the end.
Gabe Locke (14 points) and Malcom Ernst (13 points) rose to the occasion for Lamoille, which fell behind 26-5 during the first quarter. Spaulding was in front 45-24 entering halftime and led 70-33 before the start of the final quarter.
"Mason Keel, Brennan Langlais, Zach Wilson and Noah Ronson are coming off the bench and having solid efforts that lets us get our starters a little bit more rest than they were getting in the beginning of the season," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "To see those kids come out and play really hard and be really successful - not just on the defensive end but on the offensive end as well - that's really encouraging. And we have so many guys that can go for 20 (points). Tavarius only had six points tonight, but he almost had a double-double in rebounds and assists. And Cooper almost had double-digit with rebounds and assists. When those guys aren't scoring as much, they're having major impacts in other ways."
Lamoille finishes up at 4-17, while Spaulding (21-0) advances to host No. 8 Harwood in Saturday's 2 p.m. quarterfinal. The Tide earned a regular-season sweep over the Highlanders.
"Harwood has some kids that can put the ball in the basket and they're well-coached," Willard said. "We all talk about how in the postseason we start out 0-0. And our record against Harwood in the post-season this year is 0-0. We have to do our studying, get to practice and do our work and be prepared for Saturday."
Montpelier 95, Milton 48
MONTPELIER - The No. 4 Solons used a 15-1 run late in the second quarter to turn Tuesday's Division II playdown into a blowout against the No. 13 Yellowjackets.
"We knew they would be gritty and they did a nice job of controlling the pace early in the game," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said of the Yellowjackets. "And we didn't really shoot the ball well in the first half. We were able to shoot the ball much better in the third quarter and we started taking advantage of some turnovers."
Sophomores Carson Cody (24 points) and Carter Bruzzese (19 points) each hit five 3-pointers for the Solons, who are two-time defending champs. Bruzzese scored 11 points in the third quarter to help his team open the floodgates.
"They threw a box-and-one at Carson in the third quarter and Carter was able to take advantage of that," coach Foster said.
Andrew Tringe scored eight points in the first quarter to give Montpelier a crucial boost against the upset-minded Yellowjackets. The 6-foot-7 forward finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
"We knew if Andrew attacked the offensive glass that he'd have the opportunity to have a big night," coach Foster said. "He had 10 of his 17 points in the first half - and most of those were on putbacks."
Ronnie Riby-Williams (14 points, eight rebounds), Atif Milak (10 points, eight rebounds) and Clayton Foster (eight points) were also standouts for the Capital City gang. Milton's top scorers were Aidan Garrow (15 points), Donovyn Dallas (14 points) and Kayden Parent (nine points). The Yellowjackets (6-15) faced deficits of 21-13 after one quarter, 38-23 after two and 71-37 after three.
Montpelier (18-3) will host No. 5 Hartford (18-3) in Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal. The Hurricanes secured a 61-41 playdown victory over No. 12 Otter Valley. Hartford was poised to lock up the No. 4 seed ahead of Montpelier before closing out the regular season with a 40-38 loss to undefeated Fair Haven.
"We were pretty certain we were going to play Hartford in the quarterfinals, but we were going to need a little help to host a game," coach Foster said. "Now we know we'll have that opportunity, but we're going to have to play a really good game to get through Friday night."
Harwood 62, Middlebury 51
DUXBURY - The No. 8 Highlanders recorded their first tournament victory since 2017 by holding off the No. 9 Tigers during Tuesday's Division II playdown action.
Cole Hill (14 points) set the tone for Harwood, which led 13-5 after the first quarter. The Highlanders' 30-21 halftime lead ballooned to 46-26 before the end of the third quarter.
"Cole was everywhere tonight - he was unbelievable," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "He had close to 10 rebounds and 10 steals, so he may have had a triple-double. He's always under control, but tonight was really exceptional."
Tobey Bellows (12 points, 11 assists) recorded a double-double for HU, which went 6 of 10 from the foul line during the final quarter to seal the deal.
"Tobey really controlled the pace of play tonight and played very well," coach Bellows said. "Across the board, it was a great game for everybody."
Penn Riney scored his 1,000th career point for the Tigers. The 6-foot-5 power forward wound up with 27 points and was supported by teammates Jack Trudeau (11 points) and Willem Berry (eight points).
Harwood's Iyah Lavit and Cooper Olney finished with eight points apiece. Boone Maher (seven points) and Josh McHugh (six points) provided key scoring balance for a Highlander team that overcame some first-half foul issues.
"Lewis got in foul trouble early and didn't get in as much time on the court, which was tough," coach Bellows said. "And right after him, Josh got into foul trouble. But Iyah Lavit came in and played really well. He held his ground well, he was strong and did a great job for us. So that was super helpful to have him step up."
Middlebury ends the season at 10-11, while Harwood (11-9) will travel to play No. 1 Spaulding (21-0) in Saturday's 2 p.m. quarterfinal.
"Spaulding is a very good team and that group has been playing together for a very long time," coach Bellows said. "They play all year-long together, which is a huge benefit. They put in their time and they're so dedicated to this, so they deserve everything they've gotten in an undefeated season. But our guys are coming along. The big thing for us is we have to put together four quarters. We haven't done that a lot, and some of that is the circumstances we've faced. We had some guys out early and didn't get a home game until the end of the season. But we're not making excuses and we're at a point now where we're finally starting to put it together for all four quarters. As coaches, we'll have to slow things down (against Spaulding) before it gets out of hand. Going into Saturday, we don't lack confidence. We're hoping we can make it a good game."
The Highlanders suffered losses of 82-50 and 77-46 against Spaulding during the regular season. Harwood was missing several key players during the first meeting and was ahead of the Tide after the first quarter during the rematch before losing steam at the end.
"Lewis causes a lot of trouble, Cooper is very strong with the ball and Boone is incredibly heady," coach Bellows said. "I think we can give them a run. We want to keep it as close as we can until late in the game and put ourselves in a position to give them a hard time. And then hopefully there's some way that we can pull it out at the end."
Hazen 91, Stowe 27
HARDWICK - The second-seeded Wildcats took their first step toward a repeat Division III championships by eliminating the No. 15 Raiders during Tuesday's playdown.
Tyler Rivard did a little bit of everything for Hazen, recording 21 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Teammates Jadon Baker and Brendan Moodie finished with 17 points and Sully Laflam (10 points) also reached double-figures for the Wildcats. Hazen forward Gabe Michaud finished with eight points, six steals, six assists and five rebounds, while teammate Xavier Hill dished out four assists.
Chase Brown and Dylan Saulter each scored five points for Stowe, which trailed 16-5 after the first quarter. The Raiders were behind 47-16 entering halftime and faced a 68-24 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter.
Stowe wraps up the season at 3-17, while Hazen (18-3) will host No. 7 White River (13-8) in Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal. The Wildcats earned a 73-41 playdown victory over No. 10 BFA-Fairfax (8-12).
"They're playing well," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said of the Wildcats. "Fairfax is a solid team and they beat them by over 30. We're looking forward to it. We shot the ball extremely well tonight, which was great to see. And I'm hoping we can carry that over to Friday."
