ST. ALBANS — The U-32 boys continued to peak late in season while racing to commanding victories over the top teams in Vermont during the Meet of Champions at Hard’ack Recreation Area.
Ava Thurston won the girls event in 18 minutes, 24.1 seconds to help the Highlanders prevail by two points over runner-up CVU. BFA-St. Albans standout Loghan Hughes placed second in 18:40.82. CVU’s Alice Kredell finished third in 18:41.75.
On the boys’ side, U-32’s Austin Beard captured first-place honors in 18:53.62. Rounding out the podium were fellow Raiders Carson Beard (second, 15:57) and Oliver Hansen (third, 16:01.43). Cyrus Hansen (10th, 16:31.17) and Wilder Brown (20th, 17:01.31) also scored points for U-32, which coasted to its sixth straight state title last week. Tzevi Schwartz (20th, 17:01.31) and Sargent Burns (26th, 17:14.27) were close behind for coach Andrew Tripp’s team.
Cormac Leahy (fifth, 16:03.86) and Charlie Krebs (14th, 16:43.7) led the way for fourth-place Craftsbury. They were followed by teammates Alexander Califano (28th, 17:17.88), Leo Circosta (34th, 17:30.8), Alan Moody (39th, 17:45.75) and Matthew Califano (41st, 17:48.74). The Chargers will become Vermont’s first D-III school in 19 years to compete at New England Championships later this week in Thetford.
Montpelier’s Avery Smart placed 12th in 16:34.87. The eighth-place Solons also relied on strong efforts from Ezra Merrill-Triplett (43rd, 17:58.83), Sage Grossi (50th, 18:15.46), Chase Ehrlich (54th, 18:24.48) and Jay Borland (57th, 18:30.84).
Scoring points for ninth-place Harwood were Noah Rivera (44th, 17:59.95), Indy Metcalf (51st, 18:15.86), Rye MacCurtain (53rd, 18:23.66), Ebbe Lillis (58th, 18:33.5) and Christopher Cummiskey (61st, 19:12). Spaulding’s Matthew Toborg was 33rd in 17:30.72.
The Harwood girls showcased a strong pack behind Ava Thurston, with Britta Zetterstrom placing fifth in 19:29.06. Julia Thurston (eighth, 20:03.45), Elisa Clerici (14th, 20:18.71) and Celia Wing (33rd, 21:22.55). The CVU squad kept the pressure on HU, thanks to solid performances by Jasmine Nails (11th, 20:11.1), Corinna Hobbs (15th, 20:23.63), Segoleine Johnson (21st, 20:40.47) and Annalise Wood (26th, 21:18.1).
Scoring points for fourth-place U-32 were Ginger Long (ninth, 20:03.73), Amy Felice (10th, 20:08.29), Isabelle Serrano (29th, 21:11.94), Ayla Bodach-Turner (45th, 22:25.27) and Nina Young (52nd, 23:28.47). Eighth-place Craftsbury was represented by Ava Purdy (24th, 20:55.89), Anika Leahy (25th, 20:55.96), Ruth Krebs (46th, 22:29.39), Rachel Bjerke (59th, 24:34.81) and Daisy Roianov (66th, 27:53.62).
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Harwood 50 2. CVU 52 3. Essex 88 4. U-32 107 5. South Burlington 132 6. BFA-St. Albans 139 7. Rutland 154 8. Craftsbury 189 9. Lyndon 256
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. U-32 33 2. Essex 94 3. BFA-St. Albans 97 4. Craftsbury 109 5. South Burlington 117 6. CVU 119 7. Rutland 158 8. Montpelier 191 9. Harwood 235 10. Burlington 281 11. Lamoille 325
FIELD HOCKEY
So. Burlington 3, Bellows Falls 1
BURLINGTON — The South Burlington field hockey team used two first-quarter scores to grab the early momentum in the Division I state championship game and held on for a 3-1 win.
Mt. Abe 2, Hartford 1
BURLINGTON — Maia Jensen scored with 49 seconds left in the second overtime, via a gorgeous assist from Piper Guillmette, to lift Mount Abraham to he 2-1 victory in the Division II state championship field hockey game.
Windsor 3, Lyndon 0
BURLINGTON — The Windsor field hockey team completed a three-peat in Division III, beating Lyndon 3-0 on Saturday in the D-III state championship game.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex 2, South Burlington 1
BURLINGTON — The Essex boys soccer team used a free kick goal after a South Burlington red card to win the Division I state championship game on Saturday at Burlington High School.
It was the Hornets’ first title in 11 years.
GIRLS SOCCER
So. Burlington 0, CVU 0
(SB wins 2-1 in PKs)
BURLINGTON — The South Burlington girls soccer team repeated as Division I champions, besting top-seeded CVU 2-1 in penalty kicks after a scoreless 110 minutes.
Rice 3, Woodstock 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rice girls soccer team won its second title in three years, besting Woodstock in Saturday’s Division II state championship game at South Burlington High School.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Finals
Saturday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. at Rutland
Game 7: No. 4 Essex (7-3) at No. 3 CVU (7-2)
DIVISION II
Finals
Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. at Rutland
Game 7: No. 2 Mount Anthony (8-2) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (10-0)
Division III
Finals
Saturday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m. at Rutland
No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (8-1) at No. 1 Windsor (10-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.