NORTHFIELD - U-32 boys soccer will not be taken lightly in 2020.
Twins Dylan and Trevor Clayton are making sure of it.
The Raiders used their offensive firepower Saturday to remind every opponent in Vermont that they're a legitimate championship contender. A season-opening 6-2 victory over Northfield-Williamstown gave coach Mike Noyes and his side lots of confidence moving forward, with the Clayton brothers leading the charge up front. The twins advanced to the semifinals as freshmen and sophomores, but last year's 2-1 playdown loss against Woodstock marked the program's earliest playoff exit since 2013.
Trevor Clayton's hat trick Saturday made sure his team started this season on the right foot.
U-32 pulled ahead in the 17th minute when Ben Clark set up Finn O'Donnell. Trevor Clayton's penalty kick in the 31st minute gave the Raiders a 2-0 lead at the break. Trevor Clayton turned it on again after halftime, scoring in the 46th and 49th minutes for a 4-0 advantage. Noah McLane and Dylan Clayton recorded assists.
Caiden Crawford-Stempel scored for Northfield-Williamstown in the 60th minute before Dylan Clayton tallied his final goal in the 73rd minute, courtesy of a Sean Butler assist. Aiden Hawkins set up Tyler Hedding in the 75th minute for a 6-1 advantage. Ethan Mommaney converted a feed from Crawford-Stempel with one second remaining to cap the scoring.
Goalies Jas Zendik, Oscar Alfarone and JT Nordenson sparked the shutout with a combined three saves. Keeper Ethan Miller stopped eight shots for Northfield-Williamstown, which will host Lake Region at 4 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 will host Peoples the same day at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Harwood 3, Lyndon 0
LYNDON - Bus legs from a trek to the Northeast Kingdom didn't slow down the Highlanders on Saturday.
Skylar Platt assisted Hayden Adams in the second minute and their team showed off its signature defense to blank the Vikings. Platt made it 2-0 on a Gavin Thomsen assist in the 17th minute. Adams connected to O'Hara in the 62nd minute. Goalie Dylan Mauro earned the shutout for Harwood, which outshot Lyndon 15-1.
"We controlled possession for just about all of the match," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "Creativity was lacking early on, but we scored some goals just from working hard and sending bodies forward. In the second half we made a couple of key adjustments that made us a lot more dangerous. Nothing made me happier than to see that our starting unit could execute these tactics, but the reserves too. Focus from all the players has been hard to come by this year. But it was satisfactory today."
The Highlanders have rattled off seven unanswered goals this fall after shutting out Lamoille, 4-0, on Wednesday. Harwood will host Thetford at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 7, Spaulding 0
MILTON - Chance Rose and Kyle Brown buried two goals apiece Saturday and keeper Braeden Caragher recorded a one-save shutout.
Kyler Kelley, Ethan van Harreveld and Manolis Anemeikos also scored. Spaulding created its best offensive opportunity in the second half when Dylan Estivill crossed the ball to Ian MacDonald, setting up a shot that was barely wide. Goalie Kent Barcomb made 10 saves for the Crimson Tide, who trailed 2-0 at halftime.
"Kent had a couple good point-blank breakaway stops," Spaulding coach Ben Taylor said. "And we had strong defensive efforts from Nathen Romeo, Andre Pelletier and Jon Jesmond. Ryan Glassford also had a strong overall game, working end-to-end in the midfield."
Milton (2-0) will host Vergennes at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Homecoming. Spaulding (0-2) will travel to play Mount Abraham the same day at 4 p.m.
