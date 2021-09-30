EAST MONTPELIER — A pair of second-quarter goals combined with highlight-reel saves from goalie Kiki Hayward guided U-32 to Thursday’s 2-0 field hockey victory over previously undefeated Spaulding.
“We have played Spaulding four times in the last two seasons and this was the first game where I didn’t feel like we were back on our heels,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said.
Natalie Beauregard gave the Raiders a 1-0 advantage with 9:51 left in the second quarter. She scored on a pass from Zoe Hilferty following an offensive corner. Ribolini doubled the lead with 1:50 left in the first half after another successful corner. Natalie Beauregard notched the assist.
“Morgan Ribolini and Natalie Beauregard did what they do best, which is finishing in the circle when we get a corner opportunity,” Burns said. “And Kiki was our MVP with some huge saves in the fourth quarter when Spaulding came back with a lot of pressure.”
Hayward turned aside 11 shots, while Spaulding goalie Abigail Geno recorded two saves. U-32 scored on two of its three corners in the second half and was awarded one corner in the final quarter. The Tide earned a pair of offensive corners in the third quarter before taking four more during the final period.
“Corrina Moulton, Zoe Tewksbury, Addison Pinard, Chelsea Bell and Lilly Tewksbury fought to keep the ball out of our defensive circle, only letting it sneak through a few times,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said.
The Tide and Raiders settled for a 2-2 tie two weeks ago. Spaulding outscored opponents 32-3 prior to Thursday’s loss.
“Maria Stephani, Finley Torrens Martin, Ayla Dyer, Peyton Smith and Zoe Hilferty used tight doubling to limit Spaulding’s time in our defensive end in the first three quarters,” Burns said. “And Alaina Beauregard, Alex Weller and Caitlyn Fielder consistently and effectively moved the ball up the field throughout the game.”
U-32 (5-1-1) will travel to play North Country at 4 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (6-1-1) will host North Country at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“It was such a great game and such an even matchup,” Lord said. “The possession went back and forth the entire time, with a majority of the game being played between the 25-yard lines. ...Molly Bombard, Ashley Morrison, Ruby Harrington, Bella Bevins, Hannah King, Isabel Preston, Eden White and Lexi Royce all had their hands full fighting the defense to get into the circle.”
FIELD HOCKEY
Harwood 1, Milton 0
DUXBURY — Maggie Aiken’s game-winner in overtime propelled the Highlanders to their first victory of the season Thursday.
“Our defense started with our forward line,” Harwood coach Sophia Tretiak said. “They fought for possession throughout the game. We were able to successfully work together this afternoon and it resulted in a victory.”
Merry Smith was another standout for the Highlanders, who prevented the Yellowjackets from firing any shots on goal. HU goalie Kate Wilkesman earned her first shutout of the 2021 campaign. Harwood (1-4-1) will host Lyndon at 4 p.m. Monday.
Milton goalie Emma Philbrook finished with 10 saves. The Yellowjackets (1-7) will travel to play the Vikings on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 6,
Thetford 0
THETFORD — Ronnie Riby-Williams (two goals) showed off his finishing touch for the third straight match, leading the defending Division II champs to a comfy victory over the Panthers.
The junior striker recorded hat tricks against Lyndon and Hazen and also scored in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over North Country. He punished the Panthers in the 14th minute for the opening goal. Riby-Williams stole the ball from Thetford’s sweeper, went 1-on-1 with the keeper and placed a low shot inside the post. Felix Seiler headed in a corner kick from Noah Samuelsen in the 35th minute for a 2-0 lead.
“At halftime we talked a lot about movement in the attacking third,” MHS coach Eric Bagley said. “A lot of guys were standing around when we got the ball, especially toward the top of the penalty area. One guy was dribbling and everyone else would stand around and watch. So we wanted to get better movement when we had the ball closer to their goal.”
Riby-Williams extended the lead to 3-0 on a Sina Fallahi assist in the 46th minute. Left fullback Tyler Thomas scored his first goal of the season, thanks to a feed from Ben Collier in the 54th minute. Aidan Quinn recorded his first varsity goal on a Cameron Cook assist in the 63rd minute. Milo Centers scored for the first time by finishing off a pass from JV call-up Josiah Phillips with six seconds remaining.
“We talked the other day about our two-week stretch of five games and how we’re going to need everybody to contribute,” Bagley said. “And those guys did a really great job today. In the second half they did some nice stuff and got a couple nice goals for us.”
Goalie Brio Levitt made four saves to register his fourth shutout of the season. Center backs Will Bruzzese and Clayton Foster led the Solons defense along with Patryk Harris, Cale Ellingson, Ben Wetherell, Carter Bruzzese and Thomas.
“It was a good win,” Bagley said. “It’s a long bus ride to get down to Thetford and they have a fairly small field, so it took us a little time to adjust. But once we got going, we did a good job of controlling the play and creating some good goal-scoring opportunities.”
Thetford (1-6) will travel to face Randolph at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Montpelier (6-1) will travel to play the Green Mountain Valley School at 4 p.m. Monday.
“You never know what they’re going to be,” Bagley said of the Gumbies. “But you can guarantee they’re going to be athletic.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Paine Mt. 8, Lyndon 1
LYNDON — A hat trick by Becca Dupere gave Paine Mountain lots of offensive confidence and midseason momentum.
Dupere and Emma Korrow scored two goals apiece in the first half, sending the visitors into the break with a 4-0 advantage.
“Becca’s second goal was set up really well by Emma,” Paine Mountain coach Stephen LaRock said. “The ball was worked down the right side of the field and then played into Emma’s feet in the middle. Emma collected the ball and found Becca at the top of the box. Becca turned, beat the defender with a quick touch and struck the ball well. The shot hit the inside of the right post on its way into the net.”
Autumn DeForge scored twice in the second half to keep the Vikings on their heels. Fasika Parrott also scored and Dupere capped her hat trick.
“With a 4-0 advantage headed into the second half, we knew we had to stay organized and continue to move the ball and cross the ball into the box,” LaRock said. “The whole team really stepped up and played good soccer throughout the entire game. We created some of our best scoring opportunities in the second half. I was pleased to see that.”
Korrow scored both of her goals on crosses and also contributed two assists. Dupere, DeForge and Piper Mattsson tallied single assists.
“This was a solid team win and the players worked together in this one,” LaRock said. “They moved the ball well and looked for the best moments to attack. This team is really good at finding ways to get shots. We’ve taken a lot of shots in every game so far. It was nice to see the shots go in today.”
Paine Mountain (4-3) will host Peoples Academy on Saturday. Lyndon (0-8) will host Lamoille at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Twinfield 3,
Blue Mountain 2
MARSHFIELD — The Trojans snapped a two-game losing skid by outlasting the Bucks in a Division IV battle.
Sophomore captain Alice McLane netted two goals for Twinfield. Senior captain Eva Hebert scored the game-winner in the 77th minute.
“Tonight was a hard-fought game from both sides,” Trojans coach Seth Wilmott said. “I thought Blue Mountain came out very strong in the first half and was all over us for the first 20 minutes or so. And we came into our own at the end of the first half and came out in the second half almost like a different team. I’m very proud of the girls and how they have all been developing and adapting to the new level of competition. Sometimes it takes us a minute to get into our rhythm. But the girls have been doing really well at staying the course and sticking to our game plan, no matter what’s happening in the game.”
Blue Mountain (3-4) will travel to play BFA-Fairfax at 4 p.m. Friday. Twinfield (3-4) will travel to play Winooski at 1 p.m. Saturday.
BFA-Fairfax 8, Hazen 1
HARDWICK — Anna Black (two goals) was one of seven Bullets to find the back of the net during a one-sided affair against the Wildcats.
“Both teams started strong and kept the ball on the neutral third of the field,” Hazen coach Harry Besett said. “We had some good possession and good runs forward but Fairfax showed their decisive strength early.”
Emma Spiller, Paige Cargill, Anna Sargent, Molly Wemette, Reagan Decker and Ava Ardovino also scored for BFA. Spiller dished out two assists, while Decker and Bridgett Dunn tallied single assists. Hazen created a few early chances offensively but the Bullets capitalized on their first shot on target during the 6th minute.
Caitlyn Davison recorded the lone goal for the Wildcats. The opportunity developed after Davison sent a midfield throw-in to Isabelle Gouin, who made a slick turn into space and dribbled toward the top of the penalty area before being fouled. Davison launched a free kick that sailed over a wall of BFA players and flew into the top-right corner of the goal.
Hazen goalie Madeline Kaiser made a dozen saves. Fairfax keeper Kamryn Taylor stopped six shots in the opening 70 minutes before teammate Mikayla Tobey (one save) finished up in goal.
Hazen (0-7) will travel to play Danville on Saturday. BFA (7-0) will travel to play Enosburg on Tuesday.
