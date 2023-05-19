EAST MONTPELIER - U-32 wasted no time Friday reminding Stowe that it's tough to keep a good a team down.
Hat tricks from a trio of players combined with an eight-save performance by goalie Emily Fuller helped the perennial D-II title contenders stretch their winning streak to seven games with a 14-1 victory. Caitlyn Fielder recorded three goals and two assists for the hosts, who led 10-1 entering halftime and inched one step closer to locking up the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Division II playoffs.
"Emily played great and we shut them out in the second half," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said.
Amelia Woodard and Anika Turcotte also tallied three goals apiece, while teammate Willa Long delivered a two-goal, two-assist performance. Ella Hazard scored the lone goal for Stowe (3-7).
Ella Neff (two goals) and Zoe Hilferty also scored for Connor's 10-2 squad. Megan Ognibene won six draws to lead U-32 in the circle. Long, Turcotte, Hilferty, Neff and Alex Pickel each scooped up two ground balls.
"We’re continuing to work on our consistency and head game heading into the next few weeks," Connor said. "Today Stowe threw a lot of pressure at us and it threw us off our game a little. We handled it and came out with a good win, but it was a little sloppy. We feel we can improve from here and we look to have a strong week next week to finish out the season. We’re trying to rest up a little and have some legs left for a long post-season run."
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 21, Milton 5
BARRE - Multiple goals by six athletes turned Friday's clash into a blowout before the halftime break.
Spaulding's Bella Bevins (four assists) and Grace Isham each fired home four shots, while teammate Isabela Boudreault finished with three goals and one assist. Paige Allen (two assists), Ruby Harrington (one assist) and Hallee Allen (one assist) chipped in with two goals apiece for the Crimson Tide, who led 14-4 before the start of the second half. Maddie Frost (one assist), Sage MacAuley (one assist), Meadow Lafaille (one goal) and Abby Viens (one goal) also scored for coach Jason Pinard's side.
"Our effort, intensity and focus has really grown as the season has progressed," Pinard said. "We really have made that a point of emphasis as we have gone forward in the season. We are hoping to make a late-season push as we transition into the playoffs and we're hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs."
Hallee Allen won a team-high four ground balls, while Bevins, MacAuley, Ashley Morrison, Rayna Long and Paige Allen won two apiece. The top contributors on draws were Paige Allen (four), Frost (three), Bevins (two) and Halle Allen (two). Teammates Maddy Churchill and Leighla Brand-Garland each made four saves while splitting time in front of the cage.
Bevins, MacAuley, Long, Isham and Paige Allen were all honored on Senior Day after sparking a massive turnaround during their varsity careers, collecting 27 victories in the process. The Tide went 6-6 during a breakthrough campaign in 2021 and locked up the program's first playoff victory since 2007. Last year's 13-5 squad recorded the program's first winning season in over a decade, and an 8-7 win over Woodstock gave the team its first quarterfinal victory in 22 years.
"Tonight was a chance to celebrate those five seniors and the fact that they have had the most wins in a three-season span of any team in Spaulding history," Pinard said.
Spaulding improves to 8-5, while Milton falls to 1-11.
GIRLS TENNIS
U-32 4, Montpelier 3
MONTPELIER - The Raiders triumphed during three third-set tiebreakers Friday, snapping the Solons' four-match winning streak and avenging a pair of previous losses this season.
Salome Tchantouridze got the party started for U-32 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Rachana Cherian at No. 1 singles. After falling to Cherian twice in recent showdowns, Tchantouridze relied on consistency and timely winners to claim payback.
"Salome moved well around the court and made very few errors," U-32 coach Karen Vatz said.
The Raiders picked up additional singles points from Jin Clayton at the No. 2 spot and from Maya Elliott at the No. 3 position. Clayton beat Sophie Sevi, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7. Elliott rallied to a 1-6, 6-4, 10-6 win over former teammate Ruby McElwain.
"Jin did a great job coming back in the third-set tiebreaker to beat Sophie," Vatz said. "And Maya came back after losing the first set 1-6 to defeat Ruby in a third-set tiebreaker. It was a very close match at the end, with long points and both players placing the ball strategically to move the other around."
Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox continued their string of success at No. 1 doubles by earning a 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 victory over Montpelier's Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner.
"As a team, we've been working on expanding our repertoire of shots and honing our ball placement skills," Vatz said. "And it's paying off."
Allegra Muller and Emily Tringe closed out straight-set singles victories for MHS, while teammates Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey triumphed at No. 2 doubles. U-32 improves to 4-8 and Montpelier falls to 8-3.
SINGLES
Salome Tchantouridze (U) def. Rachana Cherian 6-4, 6-2
Jin Clayton (U) def. Sophie Sevi 6-2, 2-6, 10-7
Maya Elliott (U) def. Ruby McElwain 1-6, 6-4, 10-6
Allegra Muller (M) def. Sophie Martel 6-1, 6-1
Emily Tringe (M) def. Annora Sylvester 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES
Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox (U) def. Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner 6-4, 2-6, 10-7
Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey (M) def. Alicen LaPerle and Evelyn Rocha 6-1, 6-1
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 13, Burr & Burton 7
MONTPELIER - The Solons established an 8-4 halftime advantage and kept their foot on the gas until the final whistle Friday.
Evan Benoit rose to the occasion for MHS by piling up four goals and three assists while forcing three defensive turnovers. Andre Savard was another individual star for the Solons.
"Andre had his game of the year, slicing and was dicing up the defense with precise throws and aggressive decision-making," Montpelier coach Cam Mack said. "It was a close game for the first four points, and then our defense buckled down and forced a lot of turnovers. Burr & Burton really struggled to string receptions together. Our experience showed as the game went on and we were breaking their zone and scoring upwind, even though it was blustery."
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 13, Burr & Burton 3
MANCHESTER - The Solons didn't exactly ace the test Friday, but a passing grade was more than enough to lock up a lopsided victory over the Bulldogs.
Montpelier fielded a limited roster while competing for the ninth time in seven days. Last weekend's action-packed schedule at the Pioneer Valley Invitational took its toll on the team, with the Solons packing six games into a two-day span.
There wasn't much time to rest before Monday's contest vs. Mount Mansfield and Tuesday's clash against CVU, so fatigue was a factor when coach Andrew Keegan's team made the 100-mile trek down to face BBA. But the visitors did a good job of making the extra pass and didn't rely on one superstar while steadily turning the contest into a rout.
Pilare Abele (four assists) and Lena Donofrio each scored three times for the Capital City crew. Sophia Jerome (two goals, two assists) and Finley Torrens-Martin (three assists) were also standout performers, while teammates Elsie McDermet and Grace Hall each contributed one goal and one assist. Dixie Shrout, Mira Pompei and Olivia Serrano helped round out a balanced attack for Montpelier, which will shoot for its third title in four seasons next month.
"This capped a long week for us," Keegan said. "And with injuries, we were only able to bring nine players. That, plus the long drive here, resulted in a very low-energy game from us - myself included. Burr & Burton played a lot of zone defense, which took us some time to figure out. But everyone we brought either scored or threw an assist. We're just happy to head into the weekend with a win because we start the week with tough games against Burlington and South Burlington before our Senior Night against BBA on Thursday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.