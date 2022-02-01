EAST MONTPELIER - U-32 spread the wealth offensively and used stingy defense to down Montpelier, 37-23, in Tuesday's girls basketball clash.
Cara Richardson and Natalie Beauregard scored nine points apiece for the Raiders, who faced all they could handle during the first half. U-32 trailed 8-7 after one quarter before seizing a 16-13 lead after two quarters and 29-21 advantage after three.
"Natalie Beauregard is just a sophomore and the sky is going to be the limit for her," U-32 coach Erik Bennett said. "She's fast, strong and athletic, so we're trying to get her to play with some confidence in there. And Cara gives us a nice threat both inside and outside. She's one of our better spot-up shooters. And what she does for us inside speaks for itself as well."
Richardson grabbed nine rebounds, while Beauregard piled up eight rebounds. The Raiders racked up three straight offensive rebounds during a handful of possessions to wear down the Solons.
"I didn't think we did a great job on the boards in the first half," Bennett said. "We were definitely better in the second half - we're a good team inside and there's no reason we shouldn't be."
Clara Wilson (six points), Olivia Hogan (five points, 11 rebounds, four assists) and Caitlyn McGinley (four points, four assists) also delivered strong showings for coach Bennett's team, which overcame early foul trouble.
"We don't fall off when we go to the bench," Bennett said. "That's a strength of this team: We're pretty decently strong 1-10. Everybody brings something unique and different to the lineup and it's just a matter of piecing that together. The journey this year is trying to find who plays well off each other and what people's strengths are."
U-32 went 2 of 9 from the foul line, while Montpelier was 4 of 8. Grace Nostrant led MHS with nine points. Emily Swenson added eight points for coach Trish Singer's squad.
"They're a scrappy team and Trish is doing a nice job with them," Bennett said.
Richardson's baseline jumper gave U-32 an early lead before Montpelier's Kasi McCann slashed in for a layup at the other end. Beauregard grabbed an offensive rebound and cashed in with a putback, but Swenson promptly answered with a basket for the Solons. Yvette Petrella's jumper from the left side gave U-32 a 6-4 advantage.
Beauregard went 1 of 2 from the foul line to keep the Raiders rolling. Swenson's bank shot off an inbounds pass closed the gap to one point. Nostrant nabbed a steal with 12 seconds on the clock and made a quick pull-up jumper before the Raiders could get organized defensively, giving the Solons an one-point lead to close out the first quarter.
Lexi Shannon kicked off the second quarter with a foul shot. An uncontested putback by Richardson tied things up at 9. Nostrant countered with an open layup on Montpelier's next possession. Richardson made a foul shot and Wilson added a left-handed floater in the lane for a 12-11 lead.
Beauregard missed a pair of foul shots but redeemed herself with a putback. Willow Sterling-Proulx set up Nostrant for a mid-range jumper, but Wilson assisted McGinley for two quick points to give the Raiders a three-point lead entering halftime.
The Solons missed a pair of foul shots at the start of the third quarter. Melinda Laquerre found Richardson all alone under the basket for an easy layup in transition. Sterling-Proulx made a 3-pointer from the left side to close the gap to 18-16. Wilson used her speed and athleticism to add another fast-break basket for the Raiders.
Nostrant went 1 of 2 from the stripe to keep the pressure on U-32. Wilson pulled up from the top of key and scored off the glass, but Nostrant responded a few seconds later with a basket for MHS. Beauregard pushed U-32 in front 24-19 midway through the quarter. Hogan connected to Beauregard for two more points and Hogan followed with a 3-pointer. Swenson went 2 of 2 from the line, cutting the Raiders' lead to 29-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Richardson and McGinley extended the lead to 33-21 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. A steal and layup by Hogan combined with a layup by Beauregard kept the Raiders in complete control. Swenson ended her team's scoring drought with just over a minute left to play.
Montpelier (4-9) will host Peoples Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (4-9) will travel to play Randolph at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"It's all about where you are at the end," Bennett said. "We're a relatively new group playing together. And with Covid last year, I didn't get to really work with the JV kids at all. The girls' heads are spinning a little bit because I keep adjusting things, trying to find what fits this group. We've settled in defensively. And offensively, we just have to get the shots we're looking for every game. When we don't rush stuff and we hunt those shots, we do well offensively. When we rush stuff, we dig ourselves into a hole."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 51, Oxbow 44
DUXBURY - Emma Ravelin (16 points) and Cierra McKay (11 points) made sure the Highlanders stayed ahead from start to finish during Tuesday's Capital Division battle.
Harwood led 19-9 after the first eight minutes. The Olympians trailed 30-17 heading into halftime but sliced Harwood's lead to 37-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Oxbow made it a three-point game with 2:30 remaining and then closed the gap to a single point. Rundle helped rescue HU by going 2 of 2 from the line and McKay hit a clutch shot to help seal the deal in the final minute.
Quinn Nelson (six points, eight rebounds), Jillian Rundle (five points) and Jaye Fuller (four points) were also standouts for HU. Ava Lawson scored her first varsity points in the victory.
"Everything is a learning experience," Young said. "Some mistakes were situational tonight and we forced the ball. If you can get a good win when you have to grind it out and do some things you didn't do in the first half, it teaches you. And you want that teaching moment. You want to be in the playoffs and say, 'Hey, we've been in that situation.' Anything that builds character, you'll take that as a coach."
Emma Parkin (15 points) and Maggi Elsworth (14 points) paced Oxbow. Abigail Carson and Alexa Kosakowski added six points apiece for coach Barry Emerson's squad.
"They started lights outs with 3's in the second half and they dictated the pace in the third," Young said. "Elsworth got hot and they did a good job reversing the ball against us. Barry's teams are well-coached and they play hard, but it's clean. And they don't quit. I hope the Oxbow community appreciates what they have."
The Olympians (5-8) will host Thetford at 7 p.m. Thursday. Harwood (7-7) will travel to play Middlebury the same day.
Williamstown 51, Blue Mountain 31
WELLS RIVER - The undefeated Blue Devils built an 18-point lead in the first half while coasting to their 12th straight victory Tuesday.
Brianna McLaughlin scored 21 points for Williamstown, which led 34-16 entering halftime.
"This group continues to amaze me," Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. "Their belief in one another and ability to pick each other up is as important as any X's and O's we draw up. Our focus is solely on getting better every day. So whatever challenge that we face in the future, we are as prepared as possible. We are only focused on tomorrow and we are not going to get caught looking ahead."
Blue Devils standouts Fasika Parrott (12 points, seven assists, five steals) and Paige Dwinell (eight points, 13 rebounds) were also in top form. Kolby Nelson and Emma Dennis paced Blue Mountain with six points apiece.
"We got the pace we wanted early and Bri got some clean looks, thanks to her teammates creating scoring on 11 of her 21 points in the first half," Sweet said. "Fasika scored 9 of her 12 points in the third to help us take control. It was another game of improvement as we battled foul trouble early and stayed focused to regain our composure."
Williamstown (12-0) will host BFA-Fairfax at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.