MONTPELIER - The long wait is finally over for U-32's girls basketball team.
The Raiders kept their spirits high for two months following the start of preseason before snagging their first victory of the season Tuesday by rallying past Montpelier, 46-45.
Clara Wilson (17 points) and Cara Richardson (12 points, five rebounds) led the visitors, who recorded their highest offensive output this winter. Montpelier held leads of 13-8 after one quarter and 19-17 after two. The Solons were in front 33-28 to close out the third quarter before the Raiders rallied.
"Every single one of my girls stepped up tonight," U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. "We knew Montpelier would be scrappy and fight hard, so we went into tonight knowing we needed to elevate our game on both ends of the court. We started a little slow, missing box-outs on defense and drive opportunities on offense. But I had decided after last game we were not going to the locker room at halftime. That seems to be when our tenacity and push would flatten a little. So we stayed on court, talked for a few minutes and then did rainbow shooting until the third period hit. That was the hardest I’ve seen us push in an entire second half. We didn’t lose our physical or mental focus at all. It all came down to composure. And all the girls showed they had what it took."
Montpelier's top scorers were Ireland Donahue (20 points), Grace Nostrant (12 points) and Willow Sterling-Proulx (11 points). Yvette Petrella hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Raiders and teammate Natalie Beauregard grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with two assists. Wilson went 8 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.
"Clara's push was unstoppable tonight," Laperle said. "And hitting 9 for 10 on her foul shots was no surprise to me because that’s the type of athlete she is. Paige Parker was an absolute beast on the defensive end and I couldn’t have asked for anything more from her. And she took some hard hits but kept the ball alive. Natalie Beauregard created opportunities all night for her team and it was nerve-wracking when she fouled out, but Ayla (Dyler) was ready to step up to the plate and crushed it on defense. Yvette Petrella is finally seeing the hoop and taking her shots. And Cara Richardson, as always, brought energy and composure to her team."
U-32 (1-12) will host Randolph at 7 p.m. Thursday. Montpelier (6-10) will travel to play Peoples Academy the same evening.
"I’m beyond proud and so happy for these players who have worked hard this whole season and will continue to do so," Laperle said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 44, Thetford 32
BARRE - The return of senior Sage MacAuley on Tuesday after nearly a three-week injury hiatus was just what the doctor ordered for the Crimson Tide.
MacAuley came off the bench and punished the Panthers with seven points and seven rebounds, providing a timely spark to boost Spaulding during a mid-season battle between Capital Division powers.
"The cool thing is it wasn't really about Sage," Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said. "She played today and it was for her own mental ability, knowing she can play on that ankle now and feel confident and that we can get her back in the game. She does see the floor really well, so she did make some good things happen. But with her out the last three games, some other girls really stepped up. And with her back, it was great to see players like Sophie Guariello and Madison Ashford step up again for us."
Workhorse Yvonne Roberge flirted with a double-double for the Tide, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds in addition to excelling defensively. Ashford scored four points in the first quarter to help the Granite City squad take control early. Guariello chipped in with four rebounds and three assists.
Addison Cadwell (nine points) and Madi Mousley (six points) paced the Panthers, who advanced to the semifinals every season from 2012-20 under former coach Eric Ward. Thetford's signature full-court pressure was in full display Tuesday as the team shoots for another Barre Aud run after Ward passed away from cancer last summer.
"They're huge and they have solid players," coach MacAuley said of the Panthers. "Me and my assistant coaches had 'Coach Ward' shirts on in remembrance of him tonight. They developed such a solid program under him and they're continuing to grow. We knew they were going to press us and we knew they were going to sink into a zone. And so we felt comfortable about handling their zone pressure."
Aliyah Elliot scored on Spaulding's first possession before Charlize Brown and Mousley retaliated with baskets at the other end. Roberge evened the score at 4-4 before Ashford hit a mid-range jumper. Roberge scored in transition and made a foul shot, but a weak-side putback by Cadwell and a short jumper from the left side by Mousley closed the gap to 9-8 at the end of the first quarter.
MacAuley assisted Roberge at the start of the second quarter and then Cadwell scored a few seconds later. MacAuley showed off her acceleration while racing in for her first layup after the extended layoff. A Whitney Lewis putback helped Thetford keep things close at 13-12, but Ashford responded with a jumper from the left side.
"Madison comes through for us big with those jumpers - she's deadly with those," coach MacAuley said. "The first half is something we've struggled with, so that was awesome. We played really good team ball in the first half tonight. Hat's off to Thetford: They're a really good team. And it was great for us to play so well."
Kelsey Bogie made a foul shot for the Panthers and Mason Fahey scored in heavy congestion to knot things up at 15-15. Caldwell added a basket after a timeout and Bogie hit another free throw. A MacAuley 3-pointer resulted in an 18-18 stalemate at the end of the second quarter.
The third quarter began with an Elliot layup and a 3-pointer by Bogie. A short baseline jumper by Elliot rattled through the rim to give the Tide the lead for good. Guariello followed with a 3-pointer and then Elliot drained a baseline jumper. Gracie Martin drew a foul after grabbing a rebound and went 1 of 2 from the line for a 28-21 advantage. Cadwell went 2 of 2 from the line at the other end, but Martin countered with a jumper. Mousley scored after the Tide sent a pass out of bounds and then Cadwell made the first of two free-throw attempts.
A Brown putback after Cadwell missed the second free throw fired up the Thetford fans, but the Tide answered with a short jumper by Isabella Boudreault. Cadwell assisted Fahey to slice the gap to 32-30, but a pump-fake in transition freed up enough space for Roberge to close out the second quarter with a pull-up jumper for a 34-30 lead.
The Tide missed a pair of foul shots at the beginning of the fourth quarter and Mousley countered with a clutch basket for the Panthers. A Martin 3-pointer extended the lead to 37-32 and then Martin drew an offensive foul by the Panthers. Roberge blocked a shot on Thetford's next possession before Cadwell fouled out with 3:10 remaining.
Spaulding entered the bonus a minute later when the Panthers committed an intentional foul. Roberge and MacAuley each went 1 of 2 from the line and then Roberge picked the Panthers' pocket on the defensive end. Roberge went 2 of 2 from the stripe with 1:43 remaining, stretching the lead to 41-32. Roberge made two more foul shots and grabbed another steal a few moments later. MacAuley hit a foul shot down the stretch to cap the scoring.
"There were a couple of times (Cadwell) took it coast-to-coast on us - and that hurt us big-time," coach MacAuley said. "It was a two-possession game when she fouled out and then we got to the line and it sparked everything from there."
Spaulding (11-2) will travel to play Lyndon at 7 p.m. Thursday. Thetford (10-3) will host Oxbow the same day.
"We've got a tough schedule this week and it doesn't get any easier as the season goes on," coach MacAuley said. "We have Lyndon on Thursday and Mount Abe on Saturday. We have our Senior Night next week and then we travel to Lamoille. We're definitely getting our workouts in now and then we're going to prepare for playoffs."
Harwood 43, Oxbow 25
BRADFORD - Junior forward Quinn Nelson nearly recorded a triple-double Tuesday and the Highlanders limited the Olympians to seven first-half points to earn a comfortable Capital Division victory.
"It was a really good team effort," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "The girls executed the scouting report perfectly in the first half. We came out in the third quarter with the press and put the game away and then cruised from there. The transition game was great tonight and it was just overall an incredible team effort. I'm proud of the way the girls worked in playing together."
Nelson finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocked shots and two steals for a Highlanders team that has featured a different top scorer nearly every contest. Harwood has outrebounded 11 of 12 opponents this season and relied on its signature balance on the boards to overwhelm the Olympians.
"It makes it so teams don't key on one person,' coach Young said. "We're liking the way we've been playing and we have a big game Saturday against Lake Region that will probably determine who's No. 4 and who's No. 5 in the standings."
Eloise Lilley (nine points, seven rebounds) and Jill Rundle (seven points, four rebounds) added strong efforts for HU. Teammates Cierra McKay (five points, five rebounds, three assists) and Roanha Calmers (four rebounds) were also sharp.
"Everybody was looking to pass and we moved the ball well," coach Young said. "They earned the day off (Wednesday)."
Maggi Elsworth (11 points) and Emerson Fuller-Penatzer (10 points) led the way for Oxbow, which trailed 11-3 after the first quarter. The Olympians were behind 19-7 entering halftime and faced a 34-12 deficit entering the final eight minutes.
"Our defense was amazing in the first half and we had good rotations," coach Young said. "I had a good scouting report from my assistant and we knew they were going to be tough. We knew they were going to try to push the ball and that transition was going to be huge tonight - and we used that to our advantage."
Oxbow (8-5) will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Thursday. Harwood (7-5) will travel to play Lake Region at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Mountain 52, Williamstown 43
WELLS RIVER - Jordan Alley (15 points) and Felicity Sulham (11 points) led the Bucks to their 12th straight victory Tuesday.
Blue Mountain was in front 18-14 entering halftime and then Krya Nelson stepped up for the hosts at the end of the third quarter, resulting in a 35-29 advantage.
"We had it down to three and got caught up with Kyra Nelson as she was launching a 25-foot shot at the buzzer," Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. "She hit all three free throws to put them up by six. I thought that might be the end of us, but we kept digging and just couldn't seem to get over the hump."
Destiny Campbell stood out for Williamstown, recording 12 points and 12 rebounds. Teammate Natalie Beliveau added 10 points.
"We went deeper in the bench and they responded well, giving us the spark we needed," Sweet said. "Sierra Martin, Courtney Beliveau and Gracie Martin combined for 10 of our 15 third-quarter points. It's not the result we are looking for, but we are gearing up for a busy couple of weeks. If we keep trending in this direction, we will be right back in the mix for playoffs."
Williamstown (5-7) will travel to play BFA-Fairfax at 6 p.m. Thursday. Blue Mountain (12-1) will host Hazen the same day at 7 p.m.
