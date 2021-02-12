EAST MONTPELIER — A 13-3 fourth-quarter surge gave U-32 crucial momentum during Friday’s season-opening 38-28 girls basketball victory over defending Division II co-champ Harwood.
Yvonne Roberge and Olivia Hogan scored 10 points apiece for the Raiders, while teammate Casey Flye added seven points. Hogan (14 rebounds), Aliza Garland (10 rebounds) and Roberge (five rebounds) gave the Raiders a boost on the boards.
“It’s always good the first time out of the gate after mostly doing skills and drills,” U-32 coach Erik Bennett said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect when we were out there. And both teams struggled to execute for most of the first half. It definitely wasn’t pretty basketball and the rust showed. Our girls pulled together down the stretch and played smart, unselfish basketball. It was even going into the fourth quarter and we started to play a little bit better. We haven’t been able to scrimmage ourselves in the last week because U-32 is more cautious and we’ve had further restrictions. But in the fourth quarter we were more patient and we were taking what was given to us.”
Tanum Nelson dropped in 17 points for Harwood, which claimed a share of the title last year along with undefeated Fair Haven.
“They have no shortage of athletes, that’s for sure,” Bennett said of the Highlanders. “The girls are always pumped to play Harwood. It’s a great matchup every time.”
U-32 will travel to face Williamstown at 7 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Johnsbury 46, Spaulding 34
ST. JOHNSBURY — First-year Hilltoppers coach Jade Huntington enjoyed a successful debut during Friday’s double-digit victory over the Crimson Tide.
Huntington’s team ended the first quarter with a 9-7 lead. After heading into the break with a 20-12 cushion, the Hilltoppers slammed the door on the Tide by pulling ahead 35-16 in the third quarter.
Hayden Wilkins (13 points) and Molly Currier (seven points) set the tone for St. Johnsbury. Sage MacAuley (15 points), Natalie Folland (six points) and Autumn Lewis (five points) paced Spaulding.
“We had been quarantined for seven days and then got tested, so we didn’t have our first practice after that until Wednesday,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “You could see it and we were tired, so that affected our second half and we lost some steam. But in the fourth quarter, we started playing like ourselves and Sage really came through for us. She gave us some energy and she got a couple steals and baskets. It gave us some momentum that we needed to get going.”
The Tide will host BFA-St. Albans at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Lyndon 56, Montpelier 43
MONTPELIER — Olivia Lewis poured in 13 points Friday and the Vikings neutralized the Solons in the final quarter to open the season with a victory.
Grace Nostrant (14 points), Willow Sterling (11 points) and Ryleigh Chamberlin (10 points) reached double figures for MHS. The Vikings led 12-11 after one quarter, 26-18 after two and 37-31 after three.
“It was a good game for both teams,” Solons coach Brian Donoghue said. “It looked like we had not played until Valentine’s Day weekend. There were lots of turnovers in the middle quarters, but it was still a well-played game. Both rosters had a lot of seniors last year and there were a ton of new faces tonight.”
Montpelier will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Monday. Lyndon will host Oxbow the same day.
Lamoille 48, Oxbow 43
HYDE PARK — Heidi Tinker (11 points) and Hannah LaRock (eight points) helped the Lancers pull ahead and stay ahead during Friday’s tight battle with the Olympians.
Both teams had a difficult time getting into a rhythm in the first quarter, with the Lancers inching ahead 14-12. Lamoille led 25-22 at the break and carried a 37-36 lead into the final quarter. Oxbow had a chance to force overtime but couldn’t take advantage of a few last-minute opportunities.
“They hadn’t been in live action for over a year and it got off to an ugly start,” Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. “We’re not the deepest group this year, but we have a lot of experience coming back from the last couple years. And they showed it at the end.”
Emma DeGoosh (15 points), Emma Parkin (14 points) and Arianna Bolles (11 points) led the way for Emerson’s team.
“I told Emma DeGoosh that she didn’t have to score as long as she played tough defense,” Emerson said. “And she ended up scoring 15 points and holding Tinker to 11.”
Oxbow will travel to play Lyndon on Monday. Lamoille will host Lake Region the same day.
Lake Region 47, Williamstown 37
ORLEANS — The Rangers built a 25-16 halftime lead and held off the Blue Devils during the late stages of Friday’s season-opening victory. Williamstown will host U-32 at 7 p.m. Monday. Lake Region will travel to play Lamoille the same day.
Danville 47, Northfield 37
DANVILLE — Lacey Sanville reached double figures and Carly Belliveau was also in the zone offensively as the Indians denied the Marauders on Friday. Northfield will host Richford at 7 p.m. Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Colchester 52, Spaulding 49
BARRE — The Crimson Tide missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer Friday and the Lakers escaped with a nail-biter victory to open the season.
Henry Bacon scored a team-high 14 points for the Lakers. Jackson Miller added eight points in the victory, while teammates Zachary Davis and Ethan Gamelin each scored seven points.
Riley Severy (11 points) and Zach Stabell (seven points) reached double figures for the Tide. Cooper Diego (eight points), Andrew Trottier (seven points) and Grady Chase (six points) added offensive balance for coach Jesse Willard’s team.
Spaulding led 16-12 after the first quarter before Colchester rallied to grab a 31-24 lead entering halftime. The Lakers were in front 42-38 after the third quarter.
“We didn’t shoot a very high percentage from the 3-point line,” Willard said. “We played hard. And it’s important we have games where we’re down and we come back and we fight, so that in playoffs we know what it feels like and we know how to navigate that situation. We got one of the cleanest shots we had all night from the corner at the end and the shot just didn’t go down. Overall, with no AAU and summer ball and open gym for us, the shooting percentage is going to be tough. And we hits some big shots — we just didn’t hit the last one. And we got some tough calls. They were the right calls, but they were tough calls at that time in the game. It’s just mistakes that a young team is going to make that we have to figure out how to fix.”
Severy grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tide, who will travel to play Burlington at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Riley was getting quite a few minutes as a freshman and then he got injured and missed out on some of his season,” Willard said. “We were wondering whether that experience could make a difference this year. And to see him play like this is really encouraging. If these sophomores all grow like Riley grew since the last season, I think we’ll all be moving in the right direction.”
Lyndon 68, Oxbow 41
LYNDON — Brothers James (19 points) and Evan Sanborn (18 points) were a lethal 1-2 punch Friday, nearly outscoring the Olympians with their combined efforts.
Hazen 77, Northfield 57
HARDWICK - Senior Isaiah Baker scored 12 of his 28 points in the third quarter and celebrated his 200th career 3-pointer Friday.
Former Williamstown star Brandon Carrier holds the state record for long-range points after making 245 attempts from beyond the arc. Baker may not reach that mark due to the COVID-shortened season, but he didn't hold back against the Marauders during a surprisingly close season opener for both teams. The multi-sport standout added eight rebounds, six steals and six assists.
Jadon Baker (19 points) and Tyler Rivard (15 points, 10 rebounds) also had big nights for the Wildcats, who have advanced to the semifinals four of the past five years. The Wildcats won their seventh title with a 63-43 victory over Williamstown in 2016.
Caiden Crawford-Stempel (20 points) and Preston LIlly (12 points) guided the Marauders, who faced an 18-16 deficit after the first quarter. Hazen couldn't gain any more breathing room in the second quarter, clinging to a 35-33 lead entering halftime. Baker helped Hazen plow ahead 61-48 in the decisive third quarter.
"Northfield is a lot better," Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said. "And even though there were no fans, it was so nice to have the kids out there. I'm so grateful that that governor is allowing us to play. What it's doing for these kids is just great. I don't know if people can understand how important it is if they don't have a kid playing or they're not involved. It can be a mental health issue. And it was huge this week with them knowing there was a game."
Both teams will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Northfield will travel to play Danville, while Hazen will host BFA-Fairfax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.