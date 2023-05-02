NORTHFIELD - The U-32 girls lacrosse team enjoyed some unexpected down time over April Vacation and had to trouble stepping up Tuesday after a nine-day break.
The Raiders easily locked up their fourth double-digit victory of the season by blowing out Milton, 20-3. Coach Emilie Connor's team had been playing the waiting game after a pair of postponements during April Vacation, but the perennial Division II title contenders were firing on all cylinders after finally returning to action.
Nine players scored for a Raiders side that led 13-2 entering halftime in a game played on turf at Norwich University. It was business as usual for three-sport standout Caitlyn Fielder, who fired home five shots, notched two assists and won five draws. Teammate Zoe Hilferty finished with three goals, controlled five draws and grabbed three ground balls. Raider Ruby Eaton recorded her first two varsity goals.
"Ruby is a sophomore who's playing on varsity for the first time this year," Connor said. "She's doing awesome and she has a killer shot. She's been doing great in practices and she finally got a few goals today, which was really nice to see. And we did a great job spreading the scoring around as a team."
Willa Long (two goals, three assists) and Amelia Woodard (two goals, one assist) also recorded multiple points in the winning effort. The Raiders have been limited to indoor practices the past two weeks due to a soggy field and were unable to host games against Lyndon and Stanstead due to rain.
"We were coming out of break and we missed most of our team last week," Connor said. "It was great to get the sticks back in our hands and it was good to get on the turf again. It's a different surface with the way the ball bounces and it's more predictable and faster, but in other ways it's trickier. But it's good to have time on turf in a competitive environment and get on a stadium field and not be intimidated by it."
Megan Ognibene and Natalie Beauregard (three draws) also contributed two goals apiece. Ayla Dyer chipped in with one goal and Alex Pickel grabbed three ground balls for U-32, which displayed crisp passing and only committed four turnovers. Emily Fuller made nine saves in front of the cage for the Raiders.
Connor's squad opened the season with a 16-7 loss to Division I powerhouse South Burlington before falling short, 10-8, at defending D-II champ Hartford two weeks ago. Hartford (8-0) is protecting a 23-game winning streak and has gone a combined 39-1 during the past three years.
U-32 (5-2) has been in complete control during all of its victories. Connor's team waltzed past Mount Mansfield, 12-3, and cruised to a 14-0 win over Lamoille, a 19-5 victory over Spaulding and a 14-3 win over Harwood.
The Raiders haven't had a losing season since going 8-9 in 2012. The East Montpelier school has reached the girls lacrosse final four times, capturing titles in 2006, 2014 and 2017.
"Culture and expectations are everything," Connor said. "I took over the program in 2011 and one thing I really wanted to instill is every year we're going to the championship. Some year's it's more realistic, depending on who else is in our division. And some years it's harder. But we're always looking to build on the year before and we're always looking for that magic combination."
The Raiders will host Vergennes at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Commodores eliminated the Raiders last year with a 9-8 semifinal victory. The remainder of U-32's regular-season schedule features showdowns with Burlington, St. Johnsbury, Spaulding, Lyndon, Stowe, GMVS, Rice and Colchester.
"Vergennes knocked us out last year, and we're obviously stronger this year," Connor said. "We're a more complete team and we're riding pretty high right now and they're one of the obstacles in our way. And luckily we've got everyone back. Harper Gullage is one of our stronger defenders, so it's good to have her back. She definitely adds some power to our defense."
Reagan Decker tallied all three goals for Milton, which falls to 1-6 and will travel to play Rice on Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Vergennes 16, Harwood 4
DUXBURY - Annie Dufault (eight goals) and Reese Germander (five goals) fought through tough conditions and took no prisoners offensively Tuesday while boosting the 3-3 Commodores.
Cassandra Guillemette, Lianna Gay and Nell Harvey added one goal apiece for Vergennes, which led 11-2 entering halftime. Lindsey Boyden (two goals), Julia Thurston and Roanha Chalmers scored for HU and teammate Abi Leighty made nine saves in front of the cage.
Harwood (4-0) will host Burlington at 5 p.m. Thursday before welcoming the Green Mountain Valley School for a 4:30 p.m. game Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
GMVS 15, Otter Valley 5
FAYSTON - Slick conditions were a minor obstacle for the Gumbies during Tuesday's double-digit victory over the Otters.
Max Filion (four goals), Joe Graziadei (three goals) and Cody Curran (two goals) paced the GMVS attack. Aidan Jacobus, Tabor Greenberg, Ethan Rathbone, Jack Hunter, Henry Goldman and Albie Preisler also scored for the Gumbies.
Tom Politano (three goals) and Chase Cram (two goals) fired home shots for the Otters. Teammate Damen Wood turned aside six shots in goal, while Will Patton (six saves) and Shamus O'Brien (four saves) split time in goal for GMVS.
The Gumbies (2-0) will host Stratton at 4 p.m. Friday. The Otters (0-6) will host Randolph the same day.
GIRLS TENNIS
U-32 4, BFA-St. Albans 3
ST. ALBANS - A doubles sweep and a pair of third-set tiebreaker victories in singles lifted the Raiders past the Comets on Tuesday.
Jin Clayton gave U-32 a crucial point at No. 2 singles by earning a 6-1, 3-6, 12-10 victory over Genevieve Laclair. Teammate Maya Elliott rallied to a 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 victory over Jaylin Bedard at No. 3 singles.
Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox transitioned from singles action and teamed up at No. 1 doubles, earning a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Milla Andersson and Lila Rouleau. Raiders Sylvia Emmons and Sawyer John coasted to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Sarah McConnell and Blooma Krei at the No. 2 spot.
