EAST MONTPELIER — The U-32 football team earned its second straight victory Friday by holding off Woodstock, 21-13.
The game was scoreless after the first quarter before U-32 built a 14-7 halftime advantage. The Raiders added a second-half touchdown and capitalized on tough defensive play to run down the clock. Coach Brian Divelbliss’ team improves to 2-0 following last week’s 13-0 victory over Rice.
Anthony Concessi, Cameron Comstock and Henry Beling scored touchdowns for the Raiders. Teammate Aiden Boyd was 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts.
“Aiden also did a great job punting and he really put us in a position to be successful,” U-32 coach Brian Divelbliss said. “It was a complete team win for us tonight and it was the second week in a row we had terrific defense. (Woodstock) got the ball with some time left and our defense played big. We made them punt a lot tonight and we had a couple interceptions and a few fumble recoveries. We’re not making a lot of mistakes as far as penalties, so we’re doing a nice job playing Raider football. And we did some different things offensively.”
U-32 will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. Friday. Woodstock (1-1) will travel to play Mill River on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 5, Harwood 0
DUXBURY — Morgan Ribolini scored twice Friday and the Raiders found the back of the cage in every quarter against the Highlanders.
Alaina Beauregard, Natalie Beauregard and Caitlyn Fielder recorded one goal apiece. U-32 built a 2-0 advantage in the first quarter, led 3-0 at halftime and added another goal in the third quarter. Goalie Kaelyn Hayward made two saves for the Raiders, who bounced back from a season-opening loss against Hartford.
“We really kept the ball out of our defensive 25 for almost the entire game,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. “We dodged really well and had really great support from our mids and our back line to avoid turnovers. …And we felt great about some of the corrections we had made after our loss to Hartford last week. We had really good defensive communication and played to our strong side. Caitlyn Fielder played a new position for us that was more in the center of the field and was able to distribute the ball well. We scored twice on corners, which felt great. And two of our goals were between Alaina and Natalie Beauregard, which was a continuation of some strong offensive things that we had last year with those two connecting.”
Center back Peyton Smith, left mid Maria Stefani and flank defenders Finley Torrens-Martin and Ayla Dyer played key roles in the clean sheet.
“Maria has great skills and she was really effective at stopping any momentum they had on the right side,” Burns said.
Goalies Lindsey Bigelow and Kate Wilkesman combined efforts for Harwood and teammate Maggie Aiken was a standout in midfield. The Highlanders (0-1) will host Spaulding at 4 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (1-1) will host Milton the same day.
BOYS SOCCER
Harwood 3, Hazen 0
DUXBURY — The Highlanders outshot the Wildcats 16-2 and used a pair of second-half goals to establish some breathing room Friday.
Zachary Smith scored from Adam Porterfield to give HU a one-goal advantage entering halftime. A hand-ball infraction by Hazen resulted in a free-kick goal by Jack Birmingham in the second half. Nicolas Moran capped the scoring on an assist from Matt Fiaschetti. Goalie Liam Combs made two saves in the shutout.
“We played about as well as possible in the middle third,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “We were good enough in our defensive third without the ball and pretty composed with the ball. In the final third is where we need the most work. Lots of chances ended with a routine save for their keeper or a hopeful angled shot. When we start recognizing the chance for an easy team goal, we will be a really good team.”
The Highlanders (1-1) will travel to play North Country at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 2, Lake Region 0
ORLEANS — Two goals in the opening 18 minutes gave the Raiders control for good during Friday’s Capital Division victory.
Alyssa Frazier recorded her first varsity goal by burying a free kick in the 12th minute. Victoria Kirsmejer also scored for the first time at the varsity level, thanks to an assist by Willa Long. U-32 keeper Evie Moore made three saves in goal, while Maya Auger stopped four shots for Lake Region.
“I thought that Alyssa played well in our mid along with Maia Pasco,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “And both Greta Little and Victoria Kirsmejer played key parts in our attack.”
The Raiders (2-0) will host Thetford at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Montpelier 5, Randolph 0
MONTPELIER — The Solons gave fans an early-season glimpse of their true colors Friday while blanking the Galloping Ghosts.
Sienna Mills headed in a pass by Anja Rand for a 1-0 advantage and doubled the lead before halftime. Grace Nostrant made the most of a penalty-kick opportunity for a 3-0 cushion. Sisters Estherline and Anya closed out the scoring. The Solons (1-1) will travel to play Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
GOLF
Spaulding 160, Mt. Mansfield 169, St. Johnsbury 184
VERGENNES — Medalist Evan Peloquin fired a 37 at Basin Harbor on Friday, guiding the Crimson Tide to their third straight victory.
“Evan bounced back in a big way for us today,” Spaulding coach Jordan Blais said. “He shot a 47 Wednesday and we didn’t even use his score. and today he comes out and fires a 37 to claim medalist honors. He’s just a freshman and nothing seems to faze him — and he showed that today. He’s got the game. And if we can work on his consistency, he’s going to be a huge part of our success.”
Garret Cameron (39), Dylan Bachand (41) and Ned McCarthy (43) helped Spaulding wrap up a nine-stroke victory over the second-place Cougars. Teammate Jamison Mast shot a non-scoring 45.
“Dylan and Garret have quietly been very steady for us this year,” Blais said. “Neither has gone super low. But between the two of them, they’ve shot between 39-44 every time they’ve played. And it’s nice to have reliable players that you know what you’re going to get every time they go out. Ned shot his best round of the season so far this year. And with double bogeys on three of his first four holes, to still shoot a 43 shows a lot about his composure and maturity level as a player.”
The top MMU golfers were Colby Garrapy (38), Max Gosslin (45), Oliver French (41) and Gavin Cowen (45). Will Eaton (39), Eli Rexford (46), Brandon Liddich (46) and Nick Stein (53) paced the Hilltoppers.
