EAST MONTPELIER - Crosse Gariboldi recorded two interceptions and one touchdown for U-32 (1-7) on Saturday to make the most of Senior Day during a 20-19 football victory over Spaulding (1-7).
Freshman Charlie Fitzpatrick and señor Ismael Cruz also reached the end zone for the Raiders. Gariboldi and Cruz helped their team end the regular season on a high note along with fellow seniors Tae Rossmassler, Nolan Lyford, Aiden Dalley, Cole Young,Andrew Reynolds, Owen Bouchard, Owen Duffy and William Kolb. The Raiders knocked down an extra-point attempt by Spaulding during a crucial juncture in the game and then exhaled a collective sigh of relief when a last-minute field goal attempt missed the mark.
U-32 received the opening kickoff and Spaulding's Zach Wilson served up a tackle for a 16-yard loss on the first play. The Tide came close to forcing a safety before U-32's Aiden Boyd delivered a 45-yard punt from the end zone. A few minutes later U-32's defense denied Wilson on a fourth-and-1 situation to take over on downs.
After a few running plays by the Raiders, Spaulding's Ben Hiscock picked off a pass near the sideline and returned the ball all the way to the 5-yard line. Gabe Hoar found an opening up the right side and raced into the end zone. Wilson added an extra point, giving Spaulding a 7-0 lead with 6:03 left in the first quarter.
Fitzpatrick connected to Cal Davis for a 26-yard reception to jump-start the next possession. After a first-down running effort by Garibolidi, Hoar tackled Gariboldi for a 7-yard loss. A few moments later Fitzpatrick found Cruz up the middle for a 24-yard touchdown reception. A miss extra-point attempt left Spaulding with a 7-6 lead with 1:59 on the clock.
Wilson missed a 40-yard field goal attempt with 9:51 remaining in the second quarter. Luckily for the Tide, a U-32 personal foul penalty on the play gave Spaulding an automatic first down. Hoar broke a few tackles up the middle and darted toward the right corner before cutting back for a rushing touchdown with 8:20 left in the first half. Wilson's extra-point bid flew wide of the uprights, keeping the lead at 13-6.
U-32 punted on its next possession and Hoar quick rushed for a first down, bringing the ball to U-32's 24-yard line. Spaulding quarterback Ian Forlow threw a 24-yard pass to Wilson for an apparent touchdown near the right corner, but a Tide penalty negated the play. Following a punt, Gariboldi showed off his jets for a big gain up the middle to bring the ball to the Spaulding 38-yard line. U-32 couldn't score any points on the drive, but Gariboldi picked off a pass to keep Spaulding at bay during the final minute of the second quarter.
Hoar picked up a timely first down during the opening minutes of the third quarter, but U-32's defense clamped down and the Tide punted the ball down to the 20-yard line. A few big plays helped the Raiders advance the ball all the way to Spaulding's 35-yard line. Fitzpatrick ran for a first down on a fourth-and-5 scenario, but a sack resulted in a loss of 4 yards. The Raiders failed to complete a pass on a third-and-14 situation, prompting another fourth-down play. Fitzpatrick was tackled on the Tide's 23-yard line, resulting in a change of possession.
On the next play Garibolidi leapt into the air in the backfield and picked off a long pass at Spaulding's 42-yard line. Gariboldi gained 9 yards on the ground a few seconds later and then Fitzpatrick darted toward the left side for a 7-yard gain and a first down. Back-to-back gains up the middle by Gariboldi resulted in another first down, bringing the ball down to the 12-yard line. Gariboldi found a hole up the middle with 56 seconds on the clock and then raced toward the right corner for a touchdown. A rushing attempt on the 2-point conversion was denied, allowing Spaulding to stay in front while clinging to a 13-12 lead.
U-32 regained possession and scored again on a misdirection play with 11:52 left to play. The Tide defense attempted to tackle to Gariboldi, but Fitzpatrick kept the ball and made his way into the end zone near the right sideline. Fitzpatrick faked a handoff to Gariboldi again on the two-point conversion attempt and danced into the end zone on the left side, pushing U-32 in front 20-13.
A 9-yard rush up the middle by Hoar gave the Tide a little momentum after the ensuing kickoff. Hoar rushed for a first down on the next play and drew a face-mask penalty by U-32 in the process, advancing the ball to U-32's 34-yard line. Tyler Whitcomb sprinted for a 9-yard gain on the next play and then Forlow picked up 4 yards for a first down.
Hoar took the ball up the middle for an 8-yard gain and then wheeled around the left corner for a 12-yard touchdown run. The Raiders blocked the extra-point attempt with 9:25 remaining and kept their lead intact by a single point.
The 1-2 punch of Gariboldi and Rossmassler helped U-32 bring the ball to the 3-yard line, but a 10-yard penalty spoiled a TD run by Rossmassler. The Tide defense served up back-to-back tackles for a loss, resulting in a third-and-18 situation. Fitzpatrick scrambled to the 13-yard line on third down and then another U-32 penalty brought the ball back to the 18-yard line. Spaulding sacked Fitzpatrick to regain possession with 4:05 left to play.
Wilson broke a handful of tackles up the right side for a 41-yard gain on second down, bringing the ball to U-32's 40-yard line. Rossmassler stripped the ball away from a Tide ball-carrier on the next play, but a face mask penalty spoiled the turnover opportunity and gave Spaulding a first down at the 24-yard line. Boyd sacked Forlow for a 5-yard loss and then a Spaulding penalty set up a second-and-20 play with 1:38 on the clock.
The Tide recovered a fumble at the line of scrimmage, resulting in third down. Hoar moved the ball to the 26-yard line with a slick rushing play and then U-32 called a timeout seconds before a 43-yard field goal attempt by Wilson. After a short break, Wilson's second attempt fell short of the uprights and U-32 walked away with the victory.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 7, Milton 0
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders scored five goals in a span of eight minutes Saturday, setting the tone for their 13th consecutive victory.
Kiki Hayward paced U-32 with four goals, while teammates Cailtyn Fielder, Maria Stephani and Ellery Matheis added one goal apiece.
"Kiki gave a scoring clinic today, whipping hard crosses towards goal," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said.
Fielder, Stephani and Hayward were honored prior to the Senior Day game and then quickly took charge on the field. The Raiders (13-1) have outscored opponents 25-0 during their past five games and own nine shutouts this season. Milton ends the regular season at 0-14.
"Our goals for the game were to celebrate our seniors, get playing time for our bench and demonstrate solid sportsmanship," Burns said. "Milton had a starting lineup of eight, so we went with that and then worked on our 7-vs.-7 game in the second half. Milton’s goalie was very strong."
Fielder opened the scoring by finishing off a feed from Natalie Beauregard with 10:36 left in the first quarter. Hayward added unassisted goals with 8:50, 7:25 and 4:10 left in the opening quarter.
Stephani scored on a pass from Fielder with 30 seconds left in the second quarter. Matheis, who hadn't played field hockey before this year, finished off a cross from Fielder with 3:40 left in the third quarter.
BOYS SOCCER
Spaulding 3, Lamoille 0
HYDE PARK - Goals by Robert Chapelle-Cortez, Cole Baitz and Landon Ramirez helped the Crimson Tide snap a three-game losing skid Saturday.
"We came out working hard and controlled the ball to start the game but were not executing passes, which limited our play," Spaulding coach Jay Baitz said. "Lamoille took advantage of our struggles throughout the half and were able to create some pressure on our defense. And our defense - anchored by Ellison Fortin and Cole Baitz - was able to limit their shots on goal."
Chapelle-Cortez gave the the Tide a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. He sprinted toward a cross from Tyler Glassford and timed the run perfectly to beat Lancers keeper Matt Brosseau (12 saves).
"We reset at halftime and made executing our passes and possessing and looking to attack them at angles forward our focus," coach Baitz said. "We had high energy and possessed the ball in their end for a high percentage of the second half, keeping pressure on their defense and keeper."
The Tide earned a corner kick in the 64th minute and Cole Baitz unleashed a low shot at the near post. The ball flew past a pile of players and sailed into the far-side netting, extending the lead to 2-0.
Ramirez added an insurance goal in the 71st minute. The Tide sparked the play by advancing the ball toward the end line before sending the ball to the top of the 6-yard box. The Lancers made multiple attempts to clear away the threat, but Ramirez seized the moment by sending a well-placed shot into the back of the net.
"We were able to finish this game strong, moving the ball well and dictating the play," coach Baitz said. "We have some work to do to get ready for the playoffs with cleaner passing and possession with purpose to set up our attacks. We will need to generate more offensive opportunities from outside the 18 to boost our offensive production going forward."
Spaulding improves to 5-9, while Lamoille falls to 1-13.
Montpelier 3, Lake Region 0
ORLEANS - Two goals by Ronnie Riby-Williams helped the Solons close out one of the only undefeated regular seasons in program history Saturday.
Tyler Thomas scored from Will Curtis to give MHS a 1-0 lead entering halftime. Riby-Williams doubled the lead on an unassisted effort before adding an insurance goal on a pass from Thomas.
“The guys have worked hard all year and have put themselves in a great position for playoffs," Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. "We have to continue working hard these next two weeks to give ourselves the best chance for postseason success."
Montpelier improves to 13-0-1 and will attempt to reach the Division II finals for the third straight year. Lake Region falls to 5-9.
Harwood 2, Thetford 0
THETFORD - Jordan Shullenberger tallied his 70th career goal Saturday to tie Tor Fiske as the all-time leading scorer in program history.
Teighen Fils-Aime assisted the senior striker in the 60th minute for a 1-0 lead. Shullenberger assisted Steele Nelson during the 72nd minute to cap the scoring. Goalies Finn Kramer and Dylan Mauro combined efforts in the shutout. The Highlanders have recorded 55 unanswered goals and limited the Panthers to zero shots on target.
"It was an interesting game," Highlanders coach Joe Yalicki said. "We dominated possession and had good chances that could have possibly opened things up for us. We weren’t as smooth with our decision-making as I would have liked, but we found a way to get the goals and a lot of guys played well."
Harwood improves to 12-2, while Thetford falls to 6-6-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Country 2, Paine Mt. 2
NORTHFIELD - First-half goals by Becca Dupere and Isabel Humbert helped the hosts snap the Falcons' nine-game winning streak during Saturday's draw.
"We had about all we could handle against the top team in Division II," Paine Mountain coach Steve LaRock said. "North Country came out connecting passes really well and I knew we were in for it. We weathered the early storms and found ways to move the ball forward to put pressure on their back line. Once we settled down, we really started to generate quality attacks."
Paine Mountain grabbed the lead in the 30th minute after denying the Falcons' high-powered attack at the start of the match. Naveda Orton served in a pass from the right end line and Dupere settled be ball before kicking it into the back of the net.
"To go up 1-0 against one of the best teams felt really good," LaRock said. "The team was excited. The goal sparked a lot of energy in the last 10 minutes of the half. And with time expiring Isabel worked her corner kick magic."
Paine Mountain was awarded a corner with 20 seconds on the clock and Humbert ran up the field to take the kick. The restart specialist put the ball in a dangerous place and benefitted from a fortunate bounce to give her team a 2-0 halftime lead.
"Isabel plays center back, so it takes time for her to make her way to the corner," LaRock said. "I told her to hurry and I started counting out loud from 10 seconds. She played the ball in with maybe five seconds on the clock and it sailed in close to the goal. The North Country keeper tried to get her hands on it but knocked the ball into the goal as time expired. It was a great heads-up play by Isabel. This is the third or fourth time she’s been involved in corner kick goals this season. We talk a lot about playing a ball into the area of the 6yard box. Isabel sometimes likes to shoot directly at goal from the corner. And I love when it works."
Paine Mountain goalie Olivia Boyd (20 saves) delivered one of her most impressive performances of the season to give her team a boost after the break. But the Falcons' combination of speed, skill and polished finishing was too much to handle as Sabine Brueck knotted things up at 2-2 to force overtime.
"I told the girls at halftime we weren’t changing a thing and should expect North Country to come at us full throttle - and they did," LaRock said. "North Country connected some really nice one-time passes through the middle of the field and found the back of the net early in the second half to make it 2-1. And then the attacks kept coming. We did all we could to slow them down and run them off the ball. But their players are strong, smart and very technical. Sabine Brueck looked like one of their best players and she won the ball on the right side of the field, beat Isabel and found herself in loads of space to unleash a fantastic strike from the right edge of the 18-yard box. I don’t think any goalkeeper is saving that shot. It had the perfect elevation and perfect amount of drop to go over the hands of Olivia and into the far side net. Sabine was impressive today and could have easily found the back of the net two or three more times."
North Country finished with 25 shots on goal but wasn't able to fire another shot into the back of the net during the remainder of regulation. Paine Mountain wound up firing 10 shots on target for the match but struggled to beat NCU keeper Maya Auger at the end.
"Once the game was tied 2-2, it turned into an absolute battle," LaRock said. "Both teams showed fatigue and both teams created quick counterattack opportunities. Naveda and Becca both missed quality opportunities in the second half. Naveda had the best chance to add to our 2-1 lead but the North Country goalkeeper made a great save. Naveda struck the ball hard and the keeper got her hands on the ball, but couldn’t collect it. I thought the ball was headed into the side net. But the keeper stayed with the play and dove on the ball for an impressive second effort save."
Brueck threatened to knock in the Golden Goal with 10 seconds remaining in the first overtime during a breakaway. But once again Boyd rose to the occasion for a clutch save."
"I heard the official counting down out loud and I thought for sure Sabine was about to put us away," LaRock said. "She struck the ball well and Olivia got her fingertips on the ball, deflecting it off the crossbar. Olivia tried to make a second effort save as the ball came down off the crossbar close to the goal line but unfortunately knocked the ball into the goal. I watched as the official made the signal and they ruled no goal. The official said time had expired before the ball crossed the goal line. It’s a hard call for an official to make. But sometimes luck is on your side and we found ourselves headed to a second overtime."
Orton moved from a winger position to the middle of the field for the second overtime. The formation change with an extra player near the center circle helped Paine Mountain create a few chances to score the game-winner, but the Falcons remained organized defensively to preserve the tie.
"I said we need numbers in the middle and are playing without a right winger," LaRock said. "I don’t usually make major adjustments but I could see how exhausted our center midfield trio was and knew we needed an extra body in there. It seemed to work well. Naveda made some good strong tackles and helped move the ball forward to Becca a few times. Becca had a great chance to win the game for us on a breakaway but the North Country defenders did enough to put pressure on her and her shot missed the frame."
North Country will enter the Division II playoffs with an 11-2-1. The Falcons will attempt to reach the finals for the first time in program history. Paine Mountain (6-6-2) reached the D-III semifinals last year and lost to two-time defending champ Stowe on a penalty kick shootout.
"For a season that’s been full of ups and down and close losses, we are happy with a tie against North Country," LaRock said. "I’m proud of the team's effort and can’t wait to see what they bring in the playoffs. The Capital League teams in Division III are all solid. We will be the No. 9 seed and play Peoples Academy in the first round. Peoples Academy, Randolph, Lake Region and Stowe are all super impressive teams. I know the Capital League teams will show well in the playoffs and No. 7 through No. 10 are all Capital League teams. They are sure to be great playdown games. I will say it’s unfortunate we didn’t secure enough index points to host a first-round game. But that doesn’t change our playoff outlook. We know we are a team that plays great soccer. These other teams play great soccer too, so it may come down to who wants it more."
Montpelier 6, Stowe 3
MONTPELIER - The Solons' durability was undeniable Saturday as the Capital City crew suited up for the second time in two days and defeated the two-time defending Division III champs.
"It was a great team effort to dig deep in our sixth game in two weeks," Montpelier coach Jay Geibel said.
Sienna Mills (two assists) and Estherline Carlson tucked away two goals apiece for MHS. Ava Hollingsworth and Grace Nostrant also scored in the victory, while teammates Zoe Plummer-Tripp and Anja Rand notched single assists.
First-half goalie Bella Wawrzyniak and second-half keeper Pilar Abele made four saves apiece for the Solons. Sarah Hailey scored twice for the Raiders and Orly Bryant also found the back of the net for Stowe (10-4).
Montpelier (12-2) earned a 6-1 victory over Lamoille on Friday. Mills (three goals), Nostrant (one assist), Rand and Amelia Woodard scored against the Lancers. Mills (18 goals, 17 assists), Nostrant (17 goals, six assists) and Carlson (13 goals, four assists) lead their team in scoring this season.
CROSS COUNTRY
U-32 girls triumph
ST. JOHNBURY - The U-32 girls claimed payback against Harwood by beating the Highlanders by a single point during Saturday's NVAC Mountain Division Championships.
The Raiders avenged their loss to HU during last mont's U-32 Invitational, when a sixth-runner tiebreaker gave the Highlanders the edge. Coach Meg Allison's Raiders team finished with 49 points to barely top their rivals (50 points), adding lots of intrigue heading into next week's state meet in Thetford. Third-place Stowe (74 points) and fourth-place St. Johnsbury (78 points) were not far behind.
The Raiders relied on strong showings by Ginger Long (fifth, 21:58), Amy Felice (sixth, 21:58), Jane Miller-Arsenault (eighth, 21:59), Madison Beaudoin (14th, 23:09) and Claire Serrano (21:01). Harwood's top racers were Charlie Flint (first, 21 minutes, 21 seconds), Julia Thurston (second, 21:26), Heidi Haraldsen (13th, 23:02), Maisie Franke (20th, 23:47) and Pippa Diller (28th, 24:33). Stowe's Hatie Mitchell placed ninth in 21:00, Montpelier's Sara McGill finished 12th in 23:00 and Northfield's McKenna Knapp was 16th in 23:19.
The St. Johnsbury boys posted a winning score to 31 points to hold off runner-up Montpelier (48 points). Rounding out the top 5 were U-32 (75 points), Craftsbury (111 points) and Harwood (159 points).
Montpelier's Avert Smart won the boys race with a 5-kilometer time of 16:25. He was followed by teammates Noah Rivera (ninth, 18:01), Ezra Merrill-Triplett (10th, 18:11), Jay Borland (17th, 18:54), Samuel Brondyke (30th, 20:03) and Oliver Laxer (20:08).
St. Johnsbury's fastest finishers were Andrew Thornton Sherman (second, 16:58), Carson Eames (third, 17:14), Charlie Krebs (fifth, 17:41), Nathan Lenzini (seventh, 17:52) and Nathaniel Bernier (eighth, 18:00). Leading the way for third-place U-32 were Cyrus Hansen (third, 17:14), Sargent Burns (sixth, 17:48), Tennessee Lamb (27th, 19:49), Benjamin Warfield (28th, 19:50) and Cody Young (35th, 20:18).
Fourth-place Craftsbury was paced by Charlie Kehler (12th, 18:17), Matthew Califano (15th, 18:38), Alan Moody (22nd, 19:14), Silas Hunt (26th, 19:47) and Linden Stelma-Leonard (65th, 23:23). Harwood wound up fifth, thanks to solid performances by Indy Metcalf (18th, 19:01), Lincoln Gage (23rd, 19:15), Quinn Smith (24th, 19:25), Christopher Cummiskey (25th, 19:44) and Chapin Rivers (32nd, 20:06). Twinfield's Ethan Parrish placed 14th in 18:35.
