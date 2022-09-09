EAST MONTPELIER - Three-sport standout Caitlyn Fielder erupted for three goals and one assist while guiding U-32 to Friday's 8-0 field hockey victory over Harwood.
Harper Gullage contributed two goals and one assist in the winning effort, while Natalie Beauregard added one goal and two assists. Linnea Darrow and Kiki Hawyard chipped in with one goal apiece and Alexandra Weller recorded one assist.
The Raiders earned 17 penalty corners, compared to five by the Highlanders (1-2). Harwood will travel to play Spaulding at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Raiders improve to 1-1 and will host Stowe at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17.
"After the huge loss of Morgan Ribolini and Alaina Beauregard, it was great to see what our offense could do," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "We had great movement up the right wing between Harper and Natalie. Harwood's corner defense did a nice job of containing us at the top of the circle. But Caitlyn proved what a threat she is with her quickness, ball-handling and nose for the goal."
FIELD HOCKEY
Montpelier 6, Stowe 1
STOWE - Freshman Emily Tringe was a thorn in the Raiders' side Friday, notching three goals and one assists for the high-octane Solons.
Maaika Samsom scored on a Tringe assist in the first quarter. Hannah Grasso assisted Tringe during the opening 15 minutes to give MHS plenty of early momentum.
Montpelier's Eli Muller added a goal in the third quarter and also scored in the fourth. Samsom set up Tringe for a goal in the fourth and Tringe added another late goal to help solidify the final outcome.
Goalie Isabelle Shrout made three saves for Montpelier, which improves to 2-1 and will travel to play Missisquoi at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"The initial pace of the game was a bit slower than our last two outings," Montpelier coach Krista Grasso said. "However, players identified the change in pace in between halves and brought more speed and energy to the second half. And many skills we have been working on throughout the past week were implemented in the game. Following up on rebounds was a particular area we practiced and really tried to capitalize on today. And our defense was solid, with good blocks and passes out of the circle to really protect our net. Overall I'm very proud of the team today and how they pulled together on the field."
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 3, Lake Region 2
EAST MONTPELIER - Two goals and one assist by Maia Pasco helped the Raiders rally past the Rangers on Friday.
Isabella Hanover gave Lake Region a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute before Pasco equalized in the 14th minute on an unassisted effort. Pasco set up Willa Long for a goal 61 seconds later, but a penalty kick by Ranger Dayna Knights in the 18th minute resulted in a 2-2 deadlock entering halftime. Pasco had the last laugh in the 72nd minute when she scored on a feed from Avery Knauss.
Lake Region keeper Sylvia Brownlow finished with five saves, while U-32's Yvette Petrella stopped four shots. The Raiders (2-0) will travel to play Thetford at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BFA-Fairfax 8, Hazen 2
HARDWICK - Ava ArdoVino's hat trick propelled the Bullets to Friday's lopsided victory over the Wildcats in Mountain League action.
Paige Cargill scored twice for BFA, while teammates Taylor Duquette, Emma Spiller and Raegan Decker added one goal apiece.
Hazen's Isabelle Gouin scored on a Natalie Michaud assist, while teammate Tessa Luther tucked away a pass from Maverick Murphy. Hazen goalie Ella Renaud and Fairfax keeper Mikaela Tobey both made 17 saves.The Wildcats will travel to play Peoples Academy at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
