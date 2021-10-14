EAST MONTPELIER — U-32 overcame a jaw-dropping performance by North Country goalie Ava Bouchard and stretched its undefeated streak to 11 games during Thursday’s 1-0 field hockey victory.
U-32 held a 14-1 advantage on penalty corners but struggled to capitalize against the Falcons. Coach Dillon Burns’ team got the break it needed with 10:16 left in the third quarter when Morgan Ribolini scored on a Natalie Beauregard assist during a penalty corner.
“We tried a new corner play today,” Burns said. “We tried it once and scored on it. Morgan finished a hard shot Natalie made from the top of the circle.”
Bouchard turned aside 21 shots for the Falcons (5-6). North Country earned three straight shutout victories midway through the season and delivered another stellar defensive effort against the Raiders.
“Their goalie deserves a lot of credit for her composure and tenacious play,” Burns said. “Although the score was tighter than we would have liked, the team played a strong game today. They dominated the midfield and put a lot of pressure on the North Country defense.”
Finely Torrens-Martin, Ayla Dyer and Peyton Smith were defensive anchors in the victory. Goalie Kiki Hayward stopped two shots to earn her seventh shutout of the season for U-32 (10-1-1). Her team will host St. Johnsbury at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Raiders shut out the Hilltoppers, 2-0, last week.
“Maria Stephani, a key midfielder for us, has been out for a few games with a thumb injury,” Burns said. “Isa Moustakas and Alyce Bradshaw did a really nice job today filling her shoes, which is not easy since she is such a strong defender.”
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 3, Lyndon 0
LYNDON — Zoe Tewksbury, Bella Bevins and Eden White supplied the goals and Abigail Geno made five saves for the Crimson Tide during Thursday’s shutout victory.
“Beautiful passing and stick-work led to the win tonight,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said.
Tewksbury and Bevins scored with unassisted efforts in the first quarter, leading to a 2-0 advantage at halftime. White sealed the final outcome with a second-half goal.
Goalie Emma Newland made 22 saves for LI, which will host Milton at 10 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (9-2-1) will host Harwood on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.
Missisquoi 2, Harwood 1
DUXBURY — Two goals by Naomi Rose-Edele lifted the Thunderbirds past the Highlanders on Monday.
Rose-Edele scored with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter before making it 2-0 with 8:18 remaining in the third quarter. Harwood’s Anna Alberghini closed the gap to one goal off a penalty corner with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“Once it was 2-1, (we) had a lot of momentum and possession for the remainder of the game,” Highlanders coach Sophia Tretiak said. “It was an exciting game, especially the final quarter.”
Harwood (1-6-1) will travel to play North Country at 4 p.m. Monday.
BOYS SOCCERHarwood 3, U-32 0
EAST MONTPELIER — Jordan Shullenberger padded his season total to 21 goals with another hat trick Thursday.
The junior striker scored in the 9th minute with a blistering shot into the upper-right corner. He almost doubled the lead 30 seconds into the second half but missed the mark by a few inches.
Shullenberger extended the lead to 2-0 in the 55th minute. He was denied on a right-footed shot to the right side but followed up with a one-time left-footed shot toward the left side.
The Highlanders earned a corner kick in the 58th minute and Shullenberger got a head on the ball. U-32’s defense attempted to clear away the threat, but Shullenberger redirected a loose ball across the goal line to cap his hat trick.
Goalie Liam Combs and the Harwood defense survived a few close calls to earn their eighth shutout of the season. Harwood (10-1-1) will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 (8-5) will travel to play Paine Mountain on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
GMVS 3, Stratton 2
FAYSTON — Will Patton broke a 2-2 deadlock with a 20-yard dagger into the upper-right corner Thursday.
Jack Hunter gave the Gumbies the lead in the 6th minute on a Walker Henyon assist. Pedro Holscher tied the game for the Bears with a well-placed strike in the 16th minute.
Sawyer Reed’s goal gave GMVS the lead again in the 31st minute, but Holscher set up Michael Caruso in the 36th minute to tie the game. GMVS goalie Dillon Rowles made six saves, while Stratton keeper Jake Jacoby turned aside seven shots. The Gumbies (3-2-2) will host Milton at 4 p.m. Monday.
Spaulding 3, Lyndon 2
LYNDON — The Crimson Tide outlasted the Vikings in Capital Division action to earn back-to-back victories for the first time in five years.
Ryan Glassford was denied on a penalty kick in the first half but buried the rebound for a 1-0 lead. Glassford scored again before Noah Ronson added an insurance goal. The Tide improve to 2-9 following Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Hazen.
“They’re running on high energy right now,” Tide coach Jay Baitz said. “I’m so happy to get a nice, solid win and they prayed really well. Jon Jesmonth was really solid in the midfield and we were connecting passes end to end. We were able to move the ball around Lyndon and control most of the play. Elijah Schumacher really stepped up on defense, especially in the second half. He has a flip throw-in that was really effective and he had really good defensive stands to stop them in the second half. And we had four JV players — Kellen Ashford, Noah Long, Ryan Partridge and Aiden Badger — who all stepped up and had good quality minutes throughout both halves.”
The Vikings outshot the Tide 22-14. Goalie Matthew Redmond made 21 saves for the Crimson Tide.
“Of those 21 saves, eight of them he had to do his normal big-time saves,” coach Baitz said. “But the defense stepped up and wasn’t giving up a lot of quality shots, so a lot of his saves were just rolling balls the he had to pick up.”
Spaulding will host Thetford at 4 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS SOCCERCraftsbury 3, Hazen 1
HARDWICK — Sophia Augsberger, Sadie Skorstad and Ida Eames scored for the Chargers, who snapped a six-game losing skid during the first annual OSSU Derby match.
Caitlyn Davison found the back of the net for the Wildcats in the 10th minute to give her team an early lead. The Chargers answered with two goals later in the half before tucking away an insurance goal after the break.
Hazen’s Madeline Kaiser made five saves in goal. She stopped four shots in the first half and one in the second. Chargers keeper Rachel Bailey (14 saves) stopped five shots in the opening half before denying nine shots in the second half.
“Highlights of the event were the prematch joint statement made by captains of both teams highlighting sportsmanship, community support for the athletes of both teams and a special recognition of referees Mike Clark and Tom Stames,” Hazen coach Harry Besett said. “Both teams played a hard-fought, but sporting match that went back and forth until the final 10 minutes. After the match both team applauded the efforts of their opponents in a show of respect and finished the night with a joint team picture.”
Craftsbury will host Blue Mountain at 11 a.m. Saturday. Hazen will travel to play Rivendell the same day.
