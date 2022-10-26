EAST MONTPELIER - Any advanced scouting report by Lake Region couldn't prevent U-32's Finn O'Donnell from doing his thing Wednesday.
The senior striker boosted his season totals to 23 goals and 11 assists while guiding the No. 5 U-32 boys soccer team to a 5-0 victory over No. 12 Lake Region in the Division II playdowns. The Raiders scored with six seconds left in the first half to carry a three-goal lead in the break and keeper AJ Moore (nine saves) recorded his sixth shutout of the season.
"All their shots were from distance," Raiders coach Mike Noyes said. "Field conditions were a little slick, so it made it challenging for both keepers - between a wet ball and a wet ground. One got through AJ's fingers and it hit the post. But he didn't really have any testers other than that. The back line just did a great job today."
Dylan Hinchliffe, Phinnaeus Low, Rory McLane and Noah Kopso excelled defensively in the victory. Their team has outscored opponents 19-1 during the past three matches.
"I was pleased with our effort today," Noyes said. "We had 21 kids who saw time today. We moved the ball pretty well and were able to put a couple in the back of the net."
Shiloh Weiss opened the scoring in the 6th minute on a feed from O'Donnell.
"It was a beautiful pass up the left side and Shiloh buried it," Noyes said.
O'Donnell scored on a pass from Maddox Heise in the 30th minute for a 2-0 cushion.
"Maddox took it down the right side and made an amazing cross," Noyes said. "And Finn had probably his best goal of the year on a header."
The Rangers nearly enterd halftime facing a two-goal deficit, but Caedin Bodach-Turner took advantage of every last second of the 40th minute. The Raiders earned a direct kick with 20 seconds on the clock and set things up quickly. Bodach-Turner spotted the Rangers goalie slightly out of position and lofted a shot into the top corner.
"The goalie was way off his line," Noyes said. "Caedin took it from the left side and it floated over the goalie to the upper right. Instead of 2-0, it was 3-0 at half. And that's tough to come back from, because then you have to start pressing."
O'Donnell's corner kick set up Hinchliffe for a header goal in the 44th minute. Ben Clark capped the scoring in the 64th minute.
"Ben collected it and hit a right-footed shot to beat the keeper," Noyes said.
U-32 improves to 12-3, while Lake Region ends the season at 5-10. The Raiders will travel to play No. 4 Hartford (12-2-1) in Saturday's 11 a.m. quarterfinal. U-32 eliminated the Hurricanes the past two years during the playdowns, prevailing 1-0 in 2020 before earning a 3-0 victory last fall. Noyes' team got a sneak preview of the 2022 Hurricanes during a preseason scrimmage that ended prematurely due to bad weather.
"We played 20 minutes until it started raining and thundering and they got two on us," Noyes said. "They're athletic, they're fast and they have a good goalkeeper and good coaching. So they're going to be a handful and they're going to be tough to beat."
BOYS SOCCER
Twinfield-Cabot 7, Craftsbury 0
PLAINFIELD - The No. 4 Trojans and Huskies scored all of their goals during the second half to avoid an early playoff exit during Wednesday's Division IV tournament opener.
"In the first half we did a poor job capitalizing on our scoring chances," Stratman said. "We held possession and fired off 14 shots but couldn't find the back of the net. I think our emotions were running a bit high. Craftsbury did a good job packing the back to keep us from breaking through."
Keeper Grayson McNaughton finished with seven saves for No. 13 Craftsbury and was a huge difference-maker to keep things level entering halftime.
"Craftsbury's keeper made some phenomenal saves to keep them in the game," Stratman said. "He's only a freshman and he's going to be a force to be reckoned with."
Darshan Eddleman and Thomas Gouge tallied two goals apiece after the break to open the floodgates. Tej Stewart, Meles Gouge and Franklin Castillo also scored and teammate Neil Alexander made one save during the team's eighth clean sheet of the season.
"We refocused at halftime and played with much more discipline after the break," Stratman said. "Everything was sharper. Once we got that first goal, everyone relaxed a little and the whole team played better. I was pleased with how the boys adjusted."
Craftsbury ends the season at 3-13. Twinfield-Cabot (10-4) will host No. 5 Twin Valley for an 11 a.m. quarterfinal Saturday.
North Country 4, Spaulding 0
NEWPORT - Noah Fortin, Alex Giroux, Cooper Hodgeman and Brady Blake scored to lead the No. 6 Falcons to Wednesday's Division II playdown victory over the No. 11 Crimson Tide.
Cooper Brueck notched two assists, while NCU keeper Camrin Gustin made eight saves and recorded one assist. Goalie Matt Redmond stopped 11 shots for Spaulding, which ends the season at 5-10. North Country (9-4-2) will travel to play No. 3 Harwood for an 11 a.m. quarterfinal Saturday.
Enosburg 4, Paine Mountain 1
ENOSBURG - Danny Antillon recorded one goal and three assists for the defending champs during Wednesday's Division III playdown victory.
Peter Stiebris, Michael Murphy and Landon Paulson also scored for the No. 4 Hornets, who carried a 2-1 lead into halftime. Ian Ross tallied one assist in the victory and teammate Silas Kane made four saves in goal.
Paine Mountain entered the match as the No. 13 seed and wraps up the season with a 1-13 record. Enosburg (11-3-1) will host No. 5 Woodstock (10-5) in Saturday's 2 p.m. quarterfinal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Montpelier 8, Hartford 0
MONTPELIER - Estherline Carslon, Grace Nostrant and Anja Rand scored two goals apiece Wednesday, lifting the No. 1 Solons to a blowout victory over the No. 16 Hurricanes during Division II playdown action.
Molly Hutton and Meg Voisin also scored for the Solons, who improve to 13-2. Nostrant, Rand, Estherline Carlson, Anya Carlson, Aleah Dyson, Sienna Mills, Nostrant and Bella Wawrzyniak notched assists. Wawrzyniak (three saves) and Pilar Abele (one save) split time in goal during their team's third shutout of the fall.
Hartford ends the season at 1-14. Montpelier will host No. 9 Stratton (8-4-1) during Saturday's 11 a.m. quarterfinal.
