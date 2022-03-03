EAST MONTPELIER - U-32's Elvin Stowell scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to trigger Wednesday's come-from-behind 53-45 victory over Harwood in Division II boys basketball playdown action.
The No. 8 Raiders won the grudge match against the No. 9 Highlanders after both teams settled for a regular-season split. Stowell grabbed 13 rebounds and his team went 16 of 24 from the foul line to establish some breathing room late in the contest. Harwood wound up going 4 of 12 from the stripe.
"The game was two or three possessions most of the way," Gauthier said. "Putting a team on the line in that situation, they have an opportunity to chip away at one of these two or three possessions. Going 1 of 2 at the line didn't hurt them as much. But missing the front end or missing both helps us a lot more. We would have liked to have made a couple more foul shots as a team. We generally strive to shoot about 70% from the line. But we're right there. And the most important thing was that we made more free throws than Harwood took overall. So that's a guaranteed way that you're going to win that statistic."
Both teams hit three shots from distance. U-32's Caleb Trombly and Alex Keene finished with eight points apiece.
"Alex Keene has ice in his veins - he's just a gamer," Gauthier said. "We put him in there, asked him to play really good defense and compete on the boards and pick and choose his spots offensively. He went 4 of 5 at the line and made two layups. That's probably the best basketball he's played all season."
Big men Jake Fair (seven points, 10 rebounds) and Cam Comstock (seven points, five assists) also stepped up for the Raiders. Harwood's top scorers were Tobey Bellows (11 points), Cooper Olney (nine points) and Isaiah Washington (eight points). Defensive specialist Cole Hill scored six points for HU, while teammates Zach Smith and Parker Davey added four points apiece.
"Early on the game it felt like two teams trying to feel each other out and trying to feel the flow of the game out," Gauthier said. "It was 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and that's a two-possession game. So there wasn't a lot of breathing room there. The last couple minutes of the second quarter we were unorganized offensively, which led to some things that we probably would redo if we had the chance. We knew it was going to be a game of runs. And the important thing was to weather that storm and not let it balloon when Harwood went on their run. And thankfully it was right before halftime, so we had a chance to regroup. We looked at each other and said, 'It's a one-possession game.' And we had to come out in the second half and reassert ourselves. We drew something up for Jake, and ultimately he had an audible. He made the basket, got fouled and made the foul shot to tie it up. That was exactly how we needed to start the third quarter because it got us right back into the game within a few seconds."
Trombly pulled up and made a jumper on the Raiders' first possession after the opening tip-off. Washington answered with a jumper for Harwood 20 seconds later. A steal and wide-open layup in transition by Olney pushed the Highlanders in front. Stowell capped a quick give-and-go with a basket and then Trombly soared in for a fast-break layup. Stowell contributed a second-chance basket and a 3-pointer before Isaiah Washington answered with two points for HU. The Highlanders missed a pair of foul shots at the end of the quarter, allowing the Raiders to keep their 11-6 lead intact.
Keene went 2 of 2 from the foul line and HU's Lewis Clapp scored down low at the beginning of the second quarter. Fair went 2 of 2 from the foul line, but Olney answered with a left-handed layup. Trombly converted one free-throw attempt before Bellows caught an interior pass, made a reverse layup and added a foul shot. Hill and Washington gave Harwood the lead and then Hill grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, making it 19-16 to close out the first half.
Two foul shots by Fair and five quick points by Stowell gave the Raiders a crucial spark after the break. Washington and Hill scored for HU before Stowell and Comstock struck back at the other end. Following a two-pointer by Smith, Fair sank two free-throw attempts and Stowell made a layup for a 31-25 advantage. Three points from Olney and a Comstock layup kept things close. Clapp set up Davey for a 3-pointer before Keene ended the third quarter with a runner in the lane, making it 35-31.
The fourth quarter began with a Boone Maher foul shot for the Highlanders and a floater in traffic by Comstock. Stowell went 1 of 2 at the line and then Keene crashed the glass for a putback and a 40-32 lead. A Davey free throw led to a U-32 timeout with 5:30 on the clock.
The Raiders missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation at the line, but 3-point attempts by Trombly and Stowell fell through the cylinder for a 46-33 lead. Bellows preserved his team's comeback hopes with a 3-pointer from the right side with 2:18 remaining. Stowell made four free throws after a timeout and grabbed a defensive rebound. Harwood failed to capitalize from the foul line, but Bellows and Smith scored inside to end their team's offensive slump. A Comstock foul shot and a Bellows 3-pointer resulted in a 51-43 U-32 lead with 16 seconds left to play. Keene went 2 of 2 at the stripe for the Raiders before Olney finished off the scoring.
"In preparing for Harwood we talked about this being an opportunity to be at our best," Gauthier said. "And that's what the post-season is all about: playing your best basketball of the year. We got a lot of critical individual contributions that, when put together, contributed to our success tonight. Riley Richards has a reputation of being a dead-eye shooter out to 24 or 25 feet. Tonight he played really good defense on Bellows. And there were two intangible plays that were big-time: He sprinted back in transition and contested a 3 by Parker Davey that didn't go in. And on the offensive end, on a loose-ball situation, he sprinted to the ball and got there first and tapped it to Elvin - who was under the rim - for a layup. So preventing that 3 and getting that assist have nothing to do with making shots, but he found a different way to contribute."
Coach Jay Bellows' Harwood team ends the season at 9-12.
"Harwood is only graduating two seniors and I think their best basketball is still out in front of them," Gauthier said. "If Jay Bellows isn't the coach of the year in the Capital League, I don't know what we're doing. The job that he's done at Harwood in such a short amount of time is incredible. Next year I fully expect them to be a top-8 team in Division II and hosting a first-round playoff game."
U-32 (12-8) will travel to play No. 1 North Country in Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal. The Raiders suffered a 49-39 loss to the Falcons during last year's quarterfinal.
“North Country is having another great year and that’s obviously a tough quarterfinal matchup," Gauthier said. "But I think there’s a level of familiarity after last year’s quarterfinal game and hopefully we can regroup quickly after tonight, put together a game plan and execute. I know our guys are excited to continue our season and looking forward to the challenge on Friday.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 89, Middlebury 37
BARRE - A no-nonsense start by the No. 3 Crimson Tide (18-2) overwhelmed the No. 14 Tigers during Wednesday's Division II playdown.
Tavarius Vance made a trio of 3-pointers for Spaulding and finished with 16 points and three steals. Teammate Grady Chase chipped in with 12 points and three assists, while Cooper Diego recorded 11 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Tide. A 22-5 Spaulding lead after one quarter turned into a 44-17 halftime advantage. The Granite City squad was in front 74-29 after three quarters.
"We scored 22 points in the first two quarters apiece and then 30 in the third," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "That's a high rate of scoring. It's good making sure we have some momentum going into the next game. Because the next round it's going to be a little big tighter and kids are going to be shooting a little bit tighter. It was good to have everybody out there and contributing tonight. It makes the attitude a little bit lighter the next two days before we see Hartford."
Spaulding went 7 of 13 from the foul line and made 10 3-pointers. Middlebury was 10 of 15 from the stripe and connected on one 3-point attempt.
Cole McAllister and RJ Saldi finished with seven points apiece in the victory. Isaac Davis (six rebounds), Riley Severy (four rebounds) and Andrew Trottier (three assists) each scored six points. Teammates Noah Ronson (five points), Sam Wilcox (four points), Cole Benoit (four points), Mason Keel (three points) and Isaiah Terrill (two points) also scored.
"It was important to get everybody in the rotation tonight," Willard said. "We've been resting guys a lot too, so I think we'll be well-prepared for the next round. We haven't had the grind that other teams have."
Penn Riney (11 points) and Jack Trudeau (nine points) paced Middlebury, which finishes up at 4-17.
"We certainly weren't in cruise control, but we were playing with a lot of confidence," Willard said. "Having our first home playoff game in eight years, there was a lot of energy and lot of pride and a lot of passion that we earned that home playoff game."
The Tide shot ahead 4-0 in the opening 30 seconds. Benoit went up for a putback and then McAllister stole the ball and made a layup. Diego drained a 3-pointer from the left corner and scored again on his team's text possession, thanks to a pinpoint pass by Terrill. A Trudeau 3-pointer from the left side ended the Tigers' scoreless slump with 5:10 left in the first quarter.
Terrill assisted Severy in the paint and Vance elevated for a putback midway through the quarter, extending the lead to 13-3. Spaulding stole the ball after a Middlebury timeout and Terrill scored. Back-to-back baskets by Chase and Severy gave the Tide a 19-3 advantage. A Trudeau bucket was followed by a long 3-pointer from Vance at the end of the quarter.
Chase and Riney went 1 of 2 from the line at opposite ends to kick off the second quarter. Riney and Davis traded baskets before an old-fashioned three-point play by Chase stretched the lead to 28-8.
Benoit followed up his own miss for a putback, Willem Berry made two foul shots for the Tigers and then Diego used slick post moves to give the Tide another two points. A basket by Middlebury's Graham Matrick's was off-set by another Vance 3-pointer. Berry and Riney drained jumpers before Wilcox and Davis scored for the Tide. Vance made three free-throw attempts and Saldi added a basket in transition. The Tigers closed out the quarter with a foul shot but were staring at a 27-point deficit.
Trottier kicked off the third quarter with a 3-pointer from the left side. Riney piled up four quick points, but McAllister used a pump fake to score for the Tide. Chase hit a 3-pointer from the left corner and added another 3 before a Trottier 3-pointer stretched the lead to 59-23. Diego scored after a Riney basket and then Ronson's 3-pointer kept Spaulding in total control. Vance sprinted in for a fast-break layup for a 71-27 cushion entering the final two minutes of the third quarter.
The Tide started the fourth with a 45-point lead and cycled in lots of players. Keele hit a 3-pointer and Saldi contributed four points. Diego, Davis, Wilcox and Ronson also scored to seal the deal.
Spaulding (18-2) will host No. 6 Hartford (15-5) in Saturday's quarterfinal. The Hurricanes eliminated Woodstock, 71-58, in the playdowns. Last year the No. 11 Crimson Tide upset the No. 6 Hurricanes, 64-62, in the playdowns to earn their first playoff victory in six years.
"Jeff Thomas is a great coach and he has those kids playing at a really good clip," Willard said. "Tarin Prior had a lights-out game last year when we upset them in the first round and he scored 20 points against us. So we know they're going to be looking for payback and it's going to be a fun matchup."
Montpelier 82, Missisquoi 29
MONTPELIELR - Jonah Cattaneo made three shots from distance in the opening quarter and the No. 2 Solons put things away early during Wednesday's playdown victory over the No. 15 Thunderbirds.
Cattaneo finished with 23 points for MHS, which led 35-6 after one quarter and 48-11 after two.
"Everybody is playing the way we need to play defensively," Solons coach Nick Foster said. "And when we get a change of possession, we have been sharing the ball so well and shooting and finishing so well. It's great to get off to a strong start like that in a basketball game."
Montpelier's Rashid Nikiema scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half. Carter Bruzzese, Kleo Bridge and Will Bruzzese (six steals) finished with seven points apiece in the winning effort.
"We give our starters a rest in every quarter and we just trim those minutes as we get later in the game," coach Foster said. "In the fourth quarter it was only a minute and 30 seconds for them. But we need to stay sharp."
Hazen Luneau (11 points) pace MVU. Teammates Ian Digby and Maliki Unwin-Jackson added six points apiece.
"It was a late-arriving crowd, but we had our best student section of the year," coach Foster said. "And Atif Milak played some nice varsity minutes for us tonight. He's practiced with the team all year and he's played mostly JV. We were deep tonight and we had all 12 players in the game for the first half."
The Solons improve to 20-1, while MVU ends the season at 3-17.
"If you asked some of them, they'd want to be undefeated," coach Foster said. "We've never expected to start these games the way we do. And then it's like, 'Here were are again.' It's a lot of credit to the kids to be that focussed every single game."
Montpelier will host No. 7 Mount Abraham (16-5) in Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal.
"We're going to lean on our defense and our full-court pressure and try to speed them up and turn them over and make them take shots they don't want to take," coach Foster said.
The Eagles earned a 66-47 playdown victory over Milton. The Addison Country squad has won 14 of its past 15 games.
"We've watched a handful of Mount Abe games and have a lot of respect for the way that they play," coach Foster said. "They have some nice offensive weapons and they're very good at mixing up defenses as well. They have a good student section too - and there's something to be said for that. I would expect a good Mount Abe crowd Friday night.
Williamstown 70, Leland & Gray 37
WILLIAMSTOWN - Three players reached double figures for third-seeded Williamstown during Wednesday's battle between teams with opposite records in Division III playdown action.
Thomas scored a game-high 20 points in the winning effort. He also recorded four assists and three steals. Teammates Brady Donahue (14 points, three assists) and Blake Clark (12 points, three assists, two steals) were also in the zone. Their team held leads of 20-12 after one quarter, 40-17 after two and 63-26 after three.
"We were happy with the halftime lead but a little unhappy with the way we were playing," Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. "We were a little sloppy at times. When there's not a lot of rhythm in the game, you can get sloppy. It was kind of spastic at times and that got us a little out of our game plan. We try to create a spastic games sometimes. But there was not a lot of flow in the game tonight."
Tavien Rouleau finished with nine points for Williamstown. Michael Murphy chipped in with four points, nine steals and four assists, while fellow Blue Devil Quinn Higgins added six points and four steals.
"It's really good to see that guys are stepping up in practice and in games," Carrier said. "Tavien Rouleau has stepped up to another level and style of play. He's owning the paint for us. When he stays on the floor, he's a beast and he's so tough to deal with. I think any other team is going to have their hands full against him inside. And our shooting is really good, so we're happy to see some guys pull the trigger from the 3-point line. Our decision-making was better, especially from deep, and we're trying to get the rack a little more. We were trying to drive tonight and we were getting the fouls."
Aden Bernard and Trevor Sillwagon scored eight points apiece for the No. 14 Rebels (6-15). Williamstown made eight 3-pointers and went 16 of 20 from the foul line.
"We sat some of our guys for the fourth quarter and their numbers could have been more, but we didn't want to risk any injuries," Carrier said. "It was nice to get everyone a lot of playing time tonight. It was big to get all these guys on the floor in a playoff atmosphere. All 10 guys played for us and just about everybody played at least half the game."
Williamstown (15-6) will host No. 11 BFA-Fairfax (9-12) in Saturday's 2 p.m. quarterfinal. The Bullets earned a 50-48 playdown victory over No. 6 Enosburg. Last year Williamstown held off BFA, 63-60, in the quarterfinals.
"Reed Stygles is probably 6-3 or 6-4 for them and we need to keep him off the glass and attack their bigs," Carrier said. "It's going to be an interesting matchup. If we can put some pressure on them down low, it could favor us. But if we don't box out and don't get out on their shooters, it could be a hard night. We're hoping we can catch them on one of our good nights, and not on one of their good nights."
GIRLS HOCKEY
Harwood 3, Middlebury 2
WATERBURY - Louisa Thomsen's hat trick lifted the No. 4 Highlanders past the No. 5 Tigers during Wednesday's Division II quarterfinal.
Maggie Aiken notched an assist for HU and teammate Jordan Hunter stopped 40 shots in front of the net. Avery Gale and Erin Mulcahy scored for the Tigers, who end the season at 9-12. Middlebury goalie Ruby Hubbell made 28 saves.
"We went into the third period up 2-0 and gave up a couple of goals on a power play," Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. "It was important that we kept working as a team and kept moving forward. We had good leadership from (Thomsen) and kept going to goal. It was a great team effort."
Harwood (11-9-1) will travel to play No. 1 Woodstock (19-1) in the semifinals. The Wasps skated to a 4-2 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Brattleboro (4-16).
BOYS HOCKEY
Stowe 5, U-32 4
MONTPELIER - Ashton Tibbits, Adrian Bryan, Derek Baxter, Bo Graves and Hayden Tibbits scored for the No. 7 visitors during Wednesday's narrow victory over No. 2 U-32.
"It was a close match and we feel fortunate it fell in our direction," Stowe coach Jon Grace said. "Every player on our team had a good game tonight, because that is what it takes for us to be successful. It was a great team performance. Ashton Tibbits and Derek Baxter both played extremely smart and made great decisions all night. This was a team win and I wouldn't have it any other way."
Ashton Tibbits, Hayden Tibbits and Bryan recorded assists. Goalie Liam Newhouse finished with 21 saves in the winning effort. Lance Starr, Brenden Tedeschi, Maddox Heise and Hazen Stoufer found the back of the net for U-32, which trailed 4-3 after the opening period. Raiders goalie Duncan Mathies made 32 saves.
"U-32 is extremely talented and has a lot of experienced players with a ton of games under their belt," Stowe coach Jon Grace said. "Our goal was to slow the game down and make them play a style they aren't accustomed to. The first period didn't go as planned and we ended up trading chances. This usually doesn't work out in our favor and we get worn down if we play that style. We were able to slow the game down in the second and third periods, which is exactly what we needed to be doing.
Stowe (10-7-3) will travel to play No. 3 Milton (15-6-1) in the semifinals. U-32 closes out the season at 13-6.
